Tipsheet: Let the bidding begin for Schwarber, Dahl in crowded baseball marketplace

As expected, budgetary concerns put a lot of talent into the free-agent marketplace this week as teams opted to avoid salary arbitration with capable players.
Outfielders Kyle Schwarber, David Dahl, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Nomar Mazara and Albert Almora were turned out. So were third basemen Travis Shaw and Maikel Franco and notable relief pitcher Archie Bradley.
Teams interested in doing some holiday shopping could find real values. We're not sure the Cardinals will wade in, given their "fluid" 2021 budget, but fans can dream anyway.
The Chicago Cubs tendered slugger Kris Bryant an offer, setting the stage for him to get big dollars in arbitration. The team will continue shopping him to teams willing to take on that salary and possibly offer him longer-term dollars.
Similarly, the New York Yankees opted to go to arbitration with catcher Gary Sanchez and keep their options open. The team couldn’t bear to simply walk away from Sanchez’s upside.
Perhaps that makes them less likely to stay in the hunt for Yadier Molina. Perhaps.
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the market could have become even more crowded but for some deal-making ahead of the non-tender deadline.
“I don’t think anyone had a great grasp of what we were going to see around the industry, and what we saw were very constructive conversations between teams and players trying to get to the right answers,” Stearns told MLB.com. “We ended up having a lot of pre-tender deals around the industry. That’s really not a bad thing for the industry, in my opinion.
“We always talk about it: The arbitration system is designed to produce settlements, and I think the earlier in the offseason those settlements occur, it benefits everyone. It allows players to exhale and know where they are going to be, and it allows clubs to maybe more specifically plan the rest of the offseason.”
Here is what folks have been writing about the intriguing baseball marketplace:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Schwarber has hit 105 home runs since 2017, including a career-high 38 in 2019, but he never became the high-average hitter Epstein once predicted. Schwarber hit 11 home runs in 2020 but batted just .188, and with a projected salary of $8 million to $9 million for 2021, the Cubs let him go. Like many teams, the Cubs are looking to cut payroll after the economic losses suffered this past season. Almora's projected salary is just $1.6 million, but he didn't hit much in 2019 and received just 34 plate appearances in 2020, hitting .167 in his limited action. Schwarber would be a potential fit for the Chicago White Sox, who need a DH and another lefty bat. The San Diego Padres also could slot in Schwarber at DH, if the universal DH is approved. The Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins (if they don't re-sign Nelson Cruz) are among Schwarber's other possible destinations, and the Cubs didn't rule out a return to Chicago on a lesser deal.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Another surprising non-tender, Duvall put together a nice offensive season (16 homers, .833 OPS in 57 games) during the shortened 2020 season. The Braves opted not to keep Duvall in his third arbitration-eligible year, in which he would have earned a raise from this year’s $3.25 million salary. Whichever team signs Duvall -- and given his power, there should be several interested clubs -- will not only have him in 2021, but also in 2022 if they choose to retain him, as he will have a fourth year of arbitration-eligibility.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “The Rockies are giving up on Dahl, a high-potential outfielder who always seemed to be held back by injuries. He was an All-Star in 2019, seemingly turning a corner in his start-and-stop early career — but he was injured again in 2020 and hit only .183/.222/.247 in 24 games. He’s 26 and would only be entering his first year of arbitration, making this move surprising.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Last season, Nomar Mazara was supposed to give the Sox some much-needed lefty pop in right field, but that didn't happen. Mazara struggled badly across the abbreviated season . . . . The ideal solution would be signing George Springer. Assuming he'd be willing to shift to right from center (Luis Robert should relocate for no one), he'd provide the Sox with a major upgrade at the position. That, however, may require a nine-figure investment. If [Jerry] Reinsdorf isn't willing to go that high, then perhaps Joc Pederson could be had at a much lower cost and form the dominant half of a platoon with Adam Engel. Robbie Grossman is another possibility. Beyond that, the aforementioned non-tender market figures to be flooded with options. The point is that the current right field situation isn't acceptable for a team with designs on the World Series.”
Steve Gardner, USA Today: “The seventh overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 draft, Bradley began his career as a starter before transitioning to the bullpen in his third major league season. After serving as a setup man in 2017 and 2018, he took over as the Diamondbacks closer in the middle of the 2019 season and recorded 18 saves. Traded to the Cincinnati Reds at this year's deadline, Bradley, 28, finished with a 2-0 record, 2.95 ERA and six saves in 18⅓ innings.”
Will Laws, SI.com: “We know Alex Anthopoulos doesn't mind handing out one-year contracts to premium free agents looking for a bounce-back season. Bryant essentially falls in that category and could be Marcell Ozuna’s de facto replacement as a right-handed power bat. The Braves have been waiting to commit to Ozuna while they see whether the DH will stay in the NL, but Bryant is a more attractive option given his versatility in the field. He could take the majority of at bats at third and mentor Austin Riley, who would serve as a valuable bench piece if the Braves don’t have a DH spot to fill.”
Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “This seems like a good time to defend Sanchez’s character and work ethic, the former of which never was as bad as perceived, the latter of which has improved significantly, according to many people around him. It’s important that we separate the person from the player. Because the player, no question, is maddening. He is a human Whac-A-Mole game. In 2019, he improved at blocking pitches … and got worse at framing them. He wound up bad at both this year, in addition to his epic struggles hitting the ball . . . If the Yankees solve Sanchez, that’ll be a big win for them, doubling down on someone whom they could have jettisoned at no cost, and for Sanchez, putting it all together. If Sanchez provides more anguish than delight, though, if Sanchez fools them twice, then that’s shame on the employers, not the employee. Hey, kudos to the Yankees for being bold with Sanchez. Now they just have to be right.”
MEGAPHONE
"This is a nightmare for the players' association. The one thing Marvin Miller never wanted was a glut of players out on the free-agent market."
MLB Network analyst and former big league pitcher Ron Darling.
