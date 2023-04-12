While the Cardinals suffered a disappointing start at the major league level, the organization remains in solid shape overall.

Starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore followed an encouraging spring showing (two earned runs allowed in 10 innings, nine strikeouts, one walk) by throwing 10 scoreless innings in two starts for Triple-A Memphis.

Opponents are hitting just .200 against him

Baseball America ranked the Memphis Redbirds as the No. 7-most talented minor league team. Josh Norris explained why:

The best arm on the Redbirds’ roster can be found on the infield, not on the mound. That’s because they have Masyn Winn, a man with a railgun hanging from his shoulder, playing shortstop. St. Louis has shown its faith in Winn by placing him at Triple-A at just 20 years old. Memphis’ next-best arm and second Top 100 prospect is lefty Matthew Liberatore, who has been stellar out of the gate and has touched 98 with his fastball. Right-handers Gordon Graceffo and Guillermo Zuñiga are worth keeping your eyes on as well.

Winn suffered a slow offensive start this season, but he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and stolen base Tuesday in a 4-1 victory at Gwinnett.

Graceffo threw four no-hit innings with six strikeouts and two walks in that game. Zuniga earned his second save of the season and JoJo Romero retired the four batters he faced, two by strikeout, to lower his season ERA to 2.70.

Liberatore topped Baseball America’s latest Hot List for prospects. Geoff Pontes explained why:

The Cardinals No. 4 prospect reminded everyone over his first few starts why he was so highly touted coming out of the draft in 2018. After consecutive underwhelming seasons in 2021 and 2022, Liberatore started his third season at Triple-A with two impressive outings—he went five scoreless while striking out seven in each start. He was up to 97 mph with his fastball and upped his curveball usage, leading to 13 swinging strikes against the pitch across his two starts. Liberatore could be in line for a promotion shortly.

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo also weighed in on Liberatore’s encouraging start:

The one-time Top 100 guy is pitching like he belongs back on the list. The lefty is still only 23 and has tossed 10 scoreless over two starts with 14 K’s. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ big league rotation is 13th in the NL with a 5.52 ERA. A guy like Jake Woodford and his 9.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and .342 batting average against may want to look over his shoulder.

On the down side, Paul DeJong went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first rehab game with Memphis after going 1-for-9 in three games with Class A Palm Beach.

So Taylor Motter may get some more run in the big leagues

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Cardinals have had more drama -- a lot more drama -- than they are used to having at any point, let alone a week into the season. The verbal tussle between manager Oliver Marmol and center fielder Tyler O’Neill dominated the discussion in the early going, obscuring that the real problem with this team is exactly what skeptics fretted it would be: starting pitching. The Cardinals got only one quality start in their first nine games, and the starter with the lowest ERA, Jack Flaherty, has walked a stunning 13 batters in 10 innings. (That is, uh, unsustainable.) Adam Wainwright should be back in a week or two, but otherwise, there’s no clear help coming, so these pitchers have to figure it out. Fortunately for them, they’ve got some slack to work with, thanks to a terrific, versatile offense. NL MVP candidates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have been joined by Jordan Walker, a Rookie of the Year favorite who might just lap the field. The Cardinals also faced three serious contenders in their first three series: Toronto, Atlanta and Milwaukee. Their next three series are against Colorado, Pittsburgh and Arizona. If they’re still at least three games under .500 after that, then you can worry.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “As bad as the rotation has been and as concerning as the rickety nature of it is moving forward, it's not going to remain this dismal across a more meaningful sample. One possible sign of better days for Cardinals starters is that the rotation's FIP, or Fielding-Independent Pitching – a measure of what a pitcher's or pitchers' ERA might look like once defense and luck are neutralized – is a much more palatable 3.64. The rotation as currently assembled probably won't be a pronounced strength, but it's likely to see better days.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “It's hard not to notice how much more lively and athletic the Brewers are this year. They have three rookies in the starting lineup just about every game (Mitchell, Brice Turang, Joey Wiemer) and they swapped out Omar Narváez for William Contreras behind the plate (the Contreras trade was my favorite move of the offseason). Gone from last season's roster are Narváez and fellow 30-somethings Andrew McCutchen, Hunter Renfroe, and Kolten Wong . . . Mitchell, the No. 20 pick in the 2020 draft, made his MLB debut last August and impressed in limited time, and he's been even better this season, including hitting three homers in two games against the Mets last week. Turang made the Opening Day roster out of spring training and Wiemer joined the club after Luis Urias hurt his hamstring on Opening Day.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “The catching position was not a problem for the 2022 Atlanta Braves. They’d implemented a perfectly above-average tandem in Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras, who combined for 5.0 WARP. Nonetheless, when the A’s continued their early-2020s firesale and made Sean Murphy available, the Atlanta front office pounced. They traded for him. They extended him. They successfully encouraged him to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. You know the drill. Given that d’Arnaud is now going through a serious concussion scare, the Braves have to be quite thankful that they have Murphy to carry the burden as more of a traditional starting catcher. He had a bit of a slow first week but if last night is any indication, he’ll be more than up to the task. After knocking just one extra-base hit through his first seven games, Murphy tallied three on Monday against the Reds.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “It would be silly to suggest there’s ever a good time for a serious injury, but the broken ankle comes at a crucial time in (Oneil) Cruz’s career. He’s one of the most exciting young players in the game, and someone the Pirates hope to become a foundational talent for the franchise (at least until he’s paid as such), but he’s also not a finished product in the way players like (Adley) Rutschman or Julio Rodriguez are. A power lefty bat isn’t something you typically see from a shortstop, and Cruz has the potential to be a .200 isolated power guy at the position. In at least 5,000 plate appearances, only five shortstops in history have been .200 ISO hitters: Alex Rodriguez, Ernie Banks, Nomar Garciaparra, Troy Tulowitzki and Jose Valentin. You also doesn’t see a 6-foot-7 shortstop all that often, either. That tantalizing upside is why the Pirates are prepared to be patient and see if Cruz can work out his flaws. His defense at short is decidedly a work in progress, and the fact that he’s ludicrously fast for a man his size — in 2022, he ranked 12th out of 582 players with 10 opportunities in sprint speed — is making up for a lot of sins. At the plate, his power has to compensate for the fact that he’s still connecting with pitches by coincidence more often than intent. This was supposed to be the year in which Cruz started 140–150 games at shortstop for the Pirates, and in the early going, he appeared to be making progress, at least at the plate. He had already walked seven times in nine games, a rate nearly double what any projection system had for him entering the season. And while nine games isn’t enough to get too excited about his improvements in contact rate (66% to 71%) and zone-swing rate (54% to 63%), the fact that those numbers were moving in the right direction was a positive takeaway as well.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “On offense, the Rays lead the majors in barrel rate and near the top in average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate. This has led to an off-the-charts isolated power percentage (.299) that laps the field. For context: The big-league record for isolated power at the team level in a season in a non-shortened season is .224, by the 2019 Minnesota Twins. So that's not sustainable and there is probably a strong element in that figure that reflects the pitching the Rays have faced. Still, stylistically this is who the Rays are. Only the Athletics and Pirates have a higher average launch angle. Elevating the ball is what this collection of Rays seeks to do. They won't keep hitting homers at this rate, but they'll keep trying. As their homer rates drop, however, the Rays' offense could still maintain much of its early scoring rate by a corresponding climb in offensive BABIP. So far, Tampa Bay's BABIP is just .283, 16 points below the big league average, and that's despite all of those hard-hit balls. The sky-high flyball rate has something to do with that (fly balls that don't leave the yard tend to be caught) but the Rays do have a line-drive rate around league average. Yet their average on line drives is about 40 points below league average. This, too, will level out and in this category, it'll be to the Rays' favor.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s about not hitting the panic button. It’s very easy to start to panic and start looking at things and dig into stuff that’s not there. For me, it was take a brief look at mechanics, take a brief look at the movement. Everything was there, so it’s just getting up there and competing and being aggressive and having the right mindset. It didn't have anything to do with what we worked on in bullpens or anything else. It was just straight working on the mindset and being a little better mentally out there. That made a huge difference tonight.”

Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, on bouncing back from two bad starts on Tuesday.