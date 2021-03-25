Tipsheet: Liddell speaks out against social media abuse of college players

Chip Patterson , CBSSports.com : “A strong performance against LSU showcases that Michigan is indeed capable of achieving many of the same things without Isaiah Livers that it might have with the senior leader in the lineup. The Wolverines got pushed by the best Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart had and in their response saw great play from Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown , who could end up being an X-factor in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. A lot of people sold Michigan stock when Livers went down but that win against LSU was a statement that Juwan Howard 's team is still worth being rated as one of the four best teams in the country.”

Mike Decourcy, The Sporting News: “[Gonzaga] is the best team in college basketball. There can be no easier statement to make. The more difficult question to answer is how far one must go back into college basketball history to discover its equal — or superior. Is 2018 far back enough, given how great the Villanova Wildcats were at the time? That team had five NBA players, but four losses in the regular season. Kentucky 2015? That team won 38 games in a row but was handicapped by the split-personality enforced by the platoon system necessary by the abundant NBA talent. Are they as good as Kentucky 1996? OK, we can stop now, for sure. They’re not that team. With Drew Timme inside, though, with Corey Kispert as the best shooter in the college game, with Jalen Suggs and Andrew Nembhard alternating at point guard and Suggs awesome on an everyday basis — and with the lot of them so exceptional that Joel Ajayi almost blends into the background — this is an historically great team. That doesn’t mean the Zags will be champions. The hard part comes now.”