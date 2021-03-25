Tipsheet: Liddell speaks out against social media abuse of college players

Former Belleville West star E.J. Liddell suffered some vicious social media attacks after his Ohio State squad fell to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament.
And he decided he would not shrug it off. He shared the threats he received on Twitter and spoke out against the abuse.
"I just wanted to use my voice a little bit," Liddell said Wednesday in a video call with reporters. "I've been quiet about it, and I just keep pushing because I have pretty tough skin when it comes to criticism. But that wasn't constructive criticism -- it was just brutal, hard-core. Just didn't sit right with me."
Liddell has played brilliantly for the Buckeyes, but the stunning tournament loss made him a target for fan anger.
"Sometimes fans get too high or too low, honestly," he said. "They act out of emotion."
Just look at how angry some Mizzou fans got after the Tigers lost to Oklahoma in a result that wasn’t all that surprising. Ohio State fans had much higher expectations for the Buckeyes and they surely didn't see the Oral Roberts loss coming.
But still . . .
"I still don't understand why anybody would come at me like that," Liddell. "I definitely haven't hurt anybody in my life like that for those words to be said about me."
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was the target of a racist Instagram message after the Illini fell to Loyola-Chicago. Liddell has heard from other college players who have had the same unfortunate experience.
Players have spent more time on social media while living isolated from the general population. That has given them more exposure to the dark side of fan behavior.
"I know I'm not the only one going through things like this, and it's better to use my voice than stay quiet all the time," he said. "I feel like if I use my voice and a lot of other athletes use their voice, hopefully this will slow down and in the near future come to an end."
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks are writing about college basketball:
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “In a weekend full of wild outcomes, Nate Oats' squad put together one of the most impressive performances of the first and second rounds. Maryland is a solid Big Ten team, but Alabama played at a different level in a 96-77 win over the Terps on Monday. It was the most points Maryland has allowed under Mark Turgeon and the most points the program has surrendered in regulation since 2009, per ESPN Stats & Information. It was Alabama's fourth time scoring at least 80 points during its current eight-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide play fast but not reckless. They're big and strong. They're playing top-three defense too. Jahvon Quinderly, a former five-star recruit who began his career at Villanova, finished Monday's contest with 14 points and 11 assists off the bench; John Petty Jr. and Jaden Shackelford combined to score 41 points. You won't find a team in the Sweet 16 that Alabama can't beat right now.”
Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “A strong performance against LSU showcases that Michigan is indeed capable of achieving many of the same things without Isaiah Livers that it might have with the senior leader in the lineup. The Wolverines got pushed by the best Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart had and in their response saw great play from Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown, who could end up being an X-factor in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. A lot of people sold Michigan stock when Livers went down but that win against LSU was a statement that Juwan Howard's team is still worth being rated as one of the four best teams in the country.”
Mike Decourcy, The Sporting News: “[Gonzaga] is the best team in college basketball. There can be no easier statement to make. The more difficult question to answer is how far one must go back into college basketball history to discover its equal — or superior. Is 2018 far back enough, given how great the Villanova Wildcats were at the time? That team had five NBA players, but four losses in the regular season. Kentucky 2015? That team won 38 games in a row but was handicapped by the split-personality enforced by the platoon system necessary by the abundant NBA talent. Are they as good as Kentucky 1996? OK, we can stop now, for sure. They’re not that team. With Drew Timme inside, though, with Corey Kispert as the best shooter in the college game, with Jalen Suggs and Andrew Nembhard alternating at point guard and Suggs awesome on an everyday basis — and with the lot of them so exceptional that Joel Ajayi almost blends into the background — this is an historically great team. That doesn’t mean the Zags will be champions. The hard part comes now.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “Both UCLA and Syracuse were NCAA bubble teams that barely got into the field of 68. Now they're among the 16 teams left. Both teams have played their best brand of basketball and are capable of pulling off more upsets, this time against No. 2 seeds. Coach Mick Cronin has the Bruins (20-9) rolling right now, pulverizing Abilene Christian by 20 and cruising past Brigham Young by 11. But this will be a taller task against an SEC champion Alabama team. If UCLA's guards – namely Johnny Juzang – can outplay 'Bama's, this game is winnable. Much of Syracuse's deep run – beating San Diego State and West Virginia – has been based on the hot shooting of the coach Jim Boeheim's son, Buddy. The marksmen has made 13 triples and poured in 55 points in two tourney games. If he's on from beyond the arc, No. 2 seed Houston is in trouble vs. the Orange (18-9).”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Baylor looked great in a second-round victory over Wisconsin, and with No. 2 seed Ohio State already eliminated from the South Regional, the Bears have a manageable path to the Final Four. The program has never been that far before, but with veteran guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell leading the way, this team has the talent and experience to cut down some nets.”
