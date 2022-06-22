Tipsheet: Lightning roar back into Stanley Cup Final, set up intriguing Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning did the NHL and its fans a big service by winning Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This showdown between the two-time defending champion Lightning and the ultra-talented Avalanche offered such promise. Had Colorado seized an insurmountable 3-0 series lead, that would have been a letdown for everybody but front-running ‘Lanche fans.

Instead, the Lightning rebounded from their humiliating 7-0 loss in Game 2 by rolling to an impressive 6-2 victory.

“Give the guys credit. They knew what they had to do and they did it,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Now we've gotta do it again.”

Yes they do. Game 4 will be pivotal. Either the Avalanche will seize a commanding 3-1 advantage or the Lightning will even the series at 2-2 and ensure at least two more nights of entertainment before the games end for the summer.

There is no shortage of intrigue surrounding Game 4. The Lightning hope to have wounded forwards Nikita Kucherov, Corey Perry and Nick Paul in the lineup because it appears all but certain the center Brayden Point won’t play again.

Meanwhile the Avalanche are being coy about the potential of injured forwards Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri returning to active duty. They would restore Colorado’s offensive depth if they can go.

Both are listed as day-to-day. Based on Colorado coach Jared Bednar’s comments Tuesday, it would appear Kadri is closer to returning that Burakovsky. But it’s the postseason, so who knows, right?

And who will start in goal? The Lightning lit up Darcy Kuemper in Game 3 and forced Pavel Francouz into the fray.

Will the ‘Lanche come back with Kuemper? “That’s one possibility,” Bednar said Tuesday.

“He didn't have a good night, you know?” Bednar said the night before. “Neither did our team. We win as a team, lose as a team. Group him in with everybody else. Just wasn't as good as we needed to be.

“The execution under pressure tonight was not great. I think we had some plays to make that we didn't make. I think on some of the entries, they pushed us a little bit. We got a little cute with the puck where I thought in Game 1 and Game 2, we were just moving it. I think obviously that was their best game of the series, and it wasn't ours.”

As for the Lightning, they finally got into the series by building a lead and keeping it. Their successful offside challenge of Valeri Nichushkin's would-be goal allowed them to regroup and get their bearings.

“The first couple games, we were down early in the game,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said. “We were chasing, and it feels like you're just chasing the puck the whole game. When you have the lead, you have some more confidence as a group. You see some plays start to go your way, and all of a sudden, you get your feet beneath you, and it's almost like you just feel lighter out there.”

Here is what folks are writing about the series:

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, NHL.com: “There is truth to the narrative that the Tampa Bay Lightning showed the heart of a champion Monday, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions had been overwhelmed in a 7-0 loss in Game 2 at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, and they were down 2-0 in the best-of-7 series . . . But Game 3 -- and maybe the series -- turned on gut feel as well as guts, on luck as well as execution, and it showed how fragile confidence can be even for proven winners at the highest level. The Lightning fell behind 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period of Game 1, then lost 4-3 in overtime. They fell behind 3-0 in the first period of Game 2 and got blown out. Five minutes into the first period of Game 3, Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin appeared to put the Lightning behind 1-0. Suddenly, Lightning coach Jon Cooper had a huge decision to make. The Tampa Bay video coaches thought the play was offside, but their replay angle was from the end zone and unclear. Was there white space between the puck and the blue line? Should Cooper challenge? If Cooper challenged and the video review upheld the goal, the Lightning would take a penalty for delay of game, put the dominant Avalanche power play on the ice and risk digging a 2-0 hole. Cooper went with his gut.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “Maybe the most compelling explanation for the sudden reversal in this series is also the most superstitious. The Lightning were missing Brayden Point, who had come back for the two losses in Denver after missing 10 games in which Tampa went 8-2. The Avs, meanwhile, were without Andre Burakovsky, who scored the OT winner in Game 1 and has been something like Lightning poison in the past. More realistically, though, Tampa is a great team with a wealth of experience, and the emotional advantage provided by this first game back at home was always going to make it the most winnable. While it is a little surprising to see them leap back into championship form after they looked dead on the side of I-25 back on Saturday, it’s not exactly an eyeball-popping shock that the back-to-back defending Cup winners were able to play well and win a hockey game. Now it’s time for the Avalanche to take the same lesson from this loss, which is that past outcomes don’t have to predict future results.”

Steven Ellis, The Hockey News: “Either Tampa ties it up and it's a best of three going forward, or Colorado takes Game 4 and can win it at home later this week. Either way, it's still do-or-die hockey. Sound familiar? They came back from 0-2 against a determined New York Rangers team. They trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs on a couple of occasions, including being down 3-2 at one point. To get this far in a dynasty run, you'll have some bumps and bruises along the way. And the team with 11-straight playoff runs has been through just about everything. So, a 0-2 series start didn't worry them. Obviously, it's different in the Cup final, and different against a team that dominated the competition to get to this point. And the Avalanche were definitely the better team in the third, forcing Vasilevskiy to play big hockey. The Bolts were lucky they had such a big lead at that point. Either way, the more hockey we get in this series, the better. Sure, there's been a few blowouts, but the fun's just getting started.”

Ken Wiebe, Sportsnet: “The driver of this bus is encountering a couple of potholes and he’s doing his best to swerve around them and eventually power through them. It’s not like Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon hasn't been noticeable during the first three games of the Stanley Cup final, it’s quite the opposite. MacKinnon hasn’t been stuck in neutral, nor has he been forced off the road to choose an alternate path. But on a night where the Tampa Bay Lightning stars were shining bright, it’s impossible to ignore the fact MacKinnon has yet to score a goal so far in the fourth and final round. This isn’t a slight on his performance, far from it. MacKinnon is going up against one of the top defensive centers in the NHL in Anthony Cirelli, a guy who is going to make a habit of being in the Selke discussion for years to come. When you’re two wins away from claiming the first Stanley Cup of your career, it’s supposed to be hard. And what we know about MacKinnon is that he’s completely dialed in, even if he’s not producing at his usual ridiculous rate. Perhaps the most important thing for MacKinnon after the Avalanche lost Game 3 by a final score of 6-2 was how he handled the questions about his mini dry spell. He was fully composed and showed no outward signs of frustration, another sign of progress for someone who cares so much that it’s occasionally knocked him off track in past playoffs. The intensity was obvious, but this was not the look of a player beating himself up on the inside.”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “Kuemper wasn't making the stops he should have made. The tougher stuff stayed out. Why? Who knows. Either way, it was hello, Pavel Francouz. It was the right call by coach Jared Bednar. As Vasilevskiy got better and better at the other end, Kuemper was floundering. He was down too early, not tracking the puck well and the Lightning were picking him apart. Game 3 was the first time since Colorado played St. Louis in the second round that Kuemper had been called upon to step up. He failed -- rather unfortunately -- in that assignment. Francouz was fine in relief, making nine saves on 10 shots. What will Bednar do now? Stick with Francouz, who entered Game 3 with a 6-0 record, .906 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in the postseason? Or give Kuemper the benefit of the doubt like Jon Cooper did for Vasilevskiy after a rough Game 1? Which goalie realistically gives Colorado the best chance if Vasilevskiy is back in top form? It's a big decision. All that hangs in the balance is Colorado's hopes of winning the Cup.”

MEGAPHONE

“Defensively, we've got some things to clean up. Our exits weren't as good and we allowed them some quality scoring chances that we haven't done so far in the series. So, we have to clean that up, and we'll be just fine.”

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

