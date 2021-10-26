Tipsheet: Like it or not, Astros could slug their way to another title

Bob Nightengale , USA Today: “America still hates the Astros. They are outraged over the 2017 cheating scandal, using illegal video monitors and cameras to steal signs, booing them, taunting them and cursing them everywhere they go outside the city limits of Houston. So, how come when the World Series opens Tuesday night (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox) with the Astros meeting Atlanta at Minute Maid Park, baseball fans all around the world are suddenly conflicted, faced with the interesting dichotomy? Yes, they may hate the Astros with every fiber of their body, but considering Baker is their manager, who won a World Series when he played for the Dodgers (in 1981) but has not won one in his coaching career, as a coach or manager, fans suddenly find themselves rooting for the Astros.”

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The Astros cheated in 2017 and none of the players faced sanctions and they can never be forgiven for cheating and getting away with it; at least getting away with no suspensions even if their reputations forever carry this stain. So who cares that (Yuli) Gurriel won the batting title this season, Correa may have had his best year yet and (Jose) Altuve keeps piling huge October hits onto his résumé; all of this done without indicators of what pitch is coming or buzzers under uniforms. And let us not even acknowledge that pretty much every 2021 Astro outside of that golden infield had nothing at all to do with 2017; even if they were booed on the road this year as if their favorite musical instrument was a banged garbage can. Kyle Tucker came in the draft, Michael Brantley via free agency and Yordan Alvarez through a steal of a trade with — of all teams — the Dodgers. That is a fully functioning Death Star using every avenue to nab the kind of lefty hitters that I know from talking to the Yankees are so difficult to find. Yet here they are in one place; all arriving as difference-makers after 2017.”