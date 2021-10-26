Tipsheet: Like it or not, Astros could slug their way to another title

Here's the trouble with rooting against the Houston Astros: It’s frustrating work. The Astros are elite once again.
Their batting order grinds down opponent. In the Three True Outcomes era of Our National Pastime, the Astros feature excellent hitters with well-rounded approaches up and down their batting order.
Many fans believe the Astros enjoyed their previous success to their elaborate and electronically aided sign-stealing tactics. That’s fine, because the Astros went too far and earned their public scorn.
But it’s 2021 and the Astros are raking as well as ever. They will try to outslug the Atlanta Braves in the World Series and earn the franchise another parade in Houston.
It’s unclear if the Astros have enough pitching to get the job done, but there is no doubting their hitting. And as for their reputation as MLB’s scofflaws, the Astros appear to be shrugging that off.
So you can quit booing them now. You are just wasting your time.
“I think this team is way past that because they know they can play,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “You can only be driven by 'I'll show you,' or you can only be driven by negative motivation so far.”
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been hearing it from fans since that 2017 Houston team took the time-honored tactic of sign stealing to the next level. They ought to make a sad movie about that team, “Bang the Trash Can Slowly.”
“I don't think the outside noise motivates us at all," Correa said. "The guys inside, we motivate ourselves to just be better every single day, and you see the results on the field.”
Outfielder Michael Brantley didn’t come to the Astros until 2019, but that hasn’t stopped fans from booing him.
“We get it everywhere we go,” Brantley said. “What makes this team so special is we've been here, done that. We've been through all of it.
“There's no stage that's big enough. There's nothing that a crowd is going to do to us that's going to get us off our game.”
Here is what folks are writing about the Astros:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Here's the thing: The Houston Astros really are just that damn good. They were that damn good in 2017 when they were cheating, and they are still that damn good in 2021 when, it's reasonable to assume, they are not . . . If you are from Boston or New York or Los Angeles or, perhaps better put, are a baseball fan with a pulse anywhere outside of the Houston metropolitan area, the previous paragraph might cause teeth-gnashing, eyebrow-furrowing, nausea, irritability or any number of other reactions typically listed on a TV commercial for a new pharmaceutical. The Astros are Major League Baseball's villain, and nothing beleaguers fans -- baseball, football, wrestling, any sort of entertainment really -- quite like the heel finding success. It's just that since the Astros became baseball outlaws, they've also become something else: the second team ever to reach five straight American League Championship Series and the first in the AL to go to three World Series in a five-year span since the early 2000s Yankees.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “America still hates the Astros. They are outraged over the 2017 cheating scandal, using illegal video monitors and cameras to steal signs, booing them, taunting them and cursing them everywhere they go outside the city limits of Houston. So, how come when the World Series opens Tuesday night (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox) with the Astros meeting Atlanta at Minute Maid Park, baseball fans all around the world are suddenly conflicted, faced with the interesting dichotomy? Yes, they may hate the Astros with every fiber of their body, but considering Baker is their manager, who won a World Series when he played for the Dodgers (in 1981) but has not won one in his coaching career, as a coach or manager, fans suddenly find themselves rooting for the Astros.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “The Astros cheated in 2017 and none of the players faced sanctions and they can never be forgiven for cheating and getting away with it; at least getting away with no suspensions even if their reputations forever carry this stain. So who cares that (Yuli) Gurriel won the batting title this season, Correa may have had his best year yet and (Jose) Altuve keeps piling huge October hits onto his résumé; all of this done without indicators of what pitch is coming or buzzers under uniforms. And let us not even acknowledge that pretty much every 2021 Astro outside of that golden infield had nothing at all to do with 2017; even if they were booed on the road this year as if their favorite musical instrument was a banged garbage can. Kyle Tucker came in the draft, Michael Brantley via free agency and Yordan Alvarez through a steal of a trade with — of all teams — the Dodgers. That is a fully functioning Death Star using every avenue to nab the kind of lefty hitters that I know from talking to the Yankees are so difficult to find. Yet here they are in one place; all arriving as difference-makers after 2017.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Can a villain atone for previous sins? It happens in the movies, but this is baseball. It will take a long time before the Astros are viewed as anything but the sport's outlaws, so instead of redemption they'll seek history. After reaching their fifth straight league championship series -- just the third franchise to do that -- they now appear in their third World Series in five seasons. Along the way, they had seasons of 101, 103 and 107 wins. With a second championship in this run, one without an asterisk, they will cement a legacy as one of the best teams of all time. Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel are the core four who have been there all along. Altuve has won an MVP award, Altuve and Gurriel have won batting titles, Bregman has finished second in the MVP voting. With Correa heading into free agency, these could be their final games together -- a final opportunity to secure their place as one of the greatest infields ever.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Is 2021 the year? Is it finally his year? Dusty Baker is now in his 24th season as a major-league manager. After stops with the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals, he's now running the Houston Astros. This all happened after a 19-year playing career that started at age 19 with his 2021 World Series opponent, the Atlanta Braves. Should the Astros win the World Series, the well-respected and venerable 72-year-old boss might just choose to ride off into the proverbial sunset and retire. His contract is up with the Astros anyway, and if he accomplishes this feat, surely this baseball lifer will note to himself that he's accomplished everything he can in the game. As a player, Baker was a two-time All-Star who finished as high as fourth in MVP voting. He was an NLCS MVP, was a member of three pennant-winning teams and was a regular on the 1981 World Series champion Dodgers. Shortly after playing, he started coaching and rose the ranks to manager by 1993 at age 44. He has now taken all five of the teams he managed to the playoffs. In fact, he's won his division with all five. He's 12th all-time in manager wins. He has a regular-season winning percentage of .534 (a 162-game pace of 87 wins and that's his average season). He won the 2002 NL pennant with the Giants and now 2021 AL pennant with the Astros. The one thing that has eluded him is winning a World Series as a manager.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “On the surface, the Atlanta Braves look like the underdog in this World Series. They came into this postseason with the worst record of any playoff team, they’re missing their best player (Ronald Acuña Jr.) and one of their best starting pitchers (Mike Soroka), and their outfield is being held together with bubble gum and duct tape. Had the Mets and Phillies both not crapped the bed so emphatically down the stretch, Atlanta might be watching this series on TV. The Astros have more star power, more experience, and home-field advantage. But the projection systems say different. PECOTA and FanGraphs both have Houston as the favorite, but marginally at best, with 50.6 and 51.8 percent chances to win, respectively. Which, when you look deeper into both teams, makes some sense. Both Houston and Atlanta have been inconsistent in their runs to the World Series. Neither team has the rotation depth to lock out opposing offenses in a short series, nor the 2015 Royals-type bullpen depth to make up for weaknesses among starters. Anything could happen.”
MEGAPHONE
“I'm not worried about narratives. I'm not worried about any of that. I want to win four games. I want to play good baseball with this team, to be honest with you. It's been an honor to suit up with my teammates and go compete and try and win baseball games. To be honest with you, the only thing on my mind is execution. That's it. That's what postseason winning baseball is all about is execution. Not any other stuff.”