Tipsheet: Like it or not, some MLB players are taking a knee

“If our guys want to do that, we'll support it as well,” Melvin said Tuesday. “Peaceful protest is up to the individual, and we've told our guys that as well. No, it didn't surprise me. He did not tell me that, that he was going to do that, but it didn't surprise me, and I think you'll see a lot more of that.”

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is to a roster and nine innings what a manual juicer is to an orange: whatever is in there he will wring out, even if it creates an aesthetic mess. Over the past three years no National League team has received fewer innings from its starting pitchers, which used to be a recipe for failure, but for Milwaukee it means two playoff appearances and three straight years with 86 or more wins, tying a franchise-best run. Now stand back and tighten your apron, because the mad chef of Milwaukee is about to create another beautiful mess. Think of this improvised baseball season as a bake-off among managers. Among their new rules of engagement: a short training camp, a 30-man roster for the first two weeks, extra innings that start with a runner at second base, a three-batter minimum for mid-inning relievers, a DH in the NL, and a 60-game season, which prioritizes running games with urgency. Managers are being put to the test. No manager is better equipped to leverage such changes than Counsell.”