Tipsheet: Like it or not, some MLB players are taking a knee

Baseball players of various backgrounds are taking a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against systemic racism.
Folks are raging about this on social media, with President Donald Trump setting the pace of discontent with his Twitter feed.
But it’s happening anyway. Disgruntled fans will either get used to it or quit watching baseball and most other sports — because this athletic gesture will not go away any time soon.
Fans can say they are boycotting sports over this issue, but the pandemic shutdown keeps us from gauging the extent of that. Right now everybody has to boycott most live sporting events while the coronavirus rages on.
"The way I see it with our players because I know them so well, whether they were standing or kneeling, it was all out of respect," Reds manager David Bell told reporters after several players, including franchise cornerstone Joey Votto, took a knee before an exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers. "It was out of respect for everything that is great and good about our country, the sacrifices and the hard work that allow us to be here today.
"It also, the standing and kneeling, represents how much each individual on this team cares. If there is anything we can do to change and help us improve and become an even greater country, and certainly to stand against anything that our country doesn't stand for, whether that's racism or anything that's unfair. That, to me, is what was represented tonight."
Several San Francisco Giants took a knee, including manager Gabe Kapler, before an exhibition game at Oakland.
"For them to be courageous enough to do it really meant a lot,'' Giants outfielder Jaylin Davis said Tuesday. "We kind of talked at the beginning before we even started camp that we wanted to make known that we weren't going to let everything be pushed aside just because baseball was back.''
And . . .
"They told me not to worry about being a first-year guy or anything. If I felt comfortable doing it, then I should do it,'' Davis said. "Having Gabe and all of them do it, too, that kind of helped me be more comfortable about it. I think it's been big. I've gotten texts from guys that I played with with the Twins, old coaches that I've had. They just told me that they would support me, and they're behind me.''
Kapler shrugged off Trump’s criticism of his team’s gesture.
"I see nothing more than standing up for what you believe in,'' he said. "I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting, and finally, there is nobody that should make us stop doing the right thing.
"It doesn't matter what leader says that they're not going to be following a game. What matters the most is that we're unwavering in trying to do what's right. What guides our decision is standing up for people who need us to stand up for them."
A’s manager Bob Melvin sided with Kapler.
“If our guys want to do that, we'll support it as well,” Melvin said Tuesday. “Peaceful protest is up to the individual, and we've told our guys that as well. No, it didn't surprise me. He did not tell me that, that he was going to do that, but it didn't surprise me, and I think you'll see a lot more of that.”
Here is what folks are writing about the actual baseball in Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is to a roster and nine innings what a manual juicer is to an orange: whatever is in there he will wring out, even if it creates an aesthetic mess. Over the past three years no National League team has received fewer innings from its starting pitchers, which used to be a recipe for failure, but for Milwaukee it means two playoff appearances and three straight years with 86 or more wins, tying a franchise-best run. Now stand back and tighten your apron, because the mad chef of Milwaukee is about to create another beautiful mess. Think of this improvised baseball season as a bake-off among managers. Among their new rules of engagement: a short training camp, a 30-man roster for the first two weeks, extra innings that start with a runner at second base, a three-batter minimum for mid-inning relievers, a DH in the NL, and a 60-game season, which prioritizes running games with urgency. Managers are being put to the test. No manager is better equipped to leverage such changes than Counsell.”
Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “If you had any doubts about the incredible talent of Ronald Acuna Jr. before last season, his 2019 campaign promptly silenced any doubters. Between Acuna and Ozzie Albies, the Braves possess one of the best talent cores in the league. Toss in the emergence of Mike Soroka last year and the signing of Marcell Ozuna, and Atlanta brings a team with offensive depth -- and that's without including star first baseman Freddie Freeman, one of the most high-profile players to test positive for the coronavirus. Atlanta lost Josh Donaldson to free agency but brings back much of the core that led to 97 wins last season. It'll need a healthy Freeman to make a run at the World Series title, but the talent Atlanta brings to the table is among the best the National League has to offer.”
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “One of the fun possibilities of MLB’s unique 60-game regular-season sprint, which starts on Thursday, is that someone will go off for two months and cement themselves as a small-sample legend. With a 60-game schedule—assuming the pandemic permits the whole thing to be played—a skilled player with great timing could essentially stay hot the whole season and carry his team to a greater degree than is typically possible in a sport whose structure limits the contributions its stars can make. But because our baseball brains are calibrated for 162-game seasons, it’s not easy to adjust our statistical expectations for this outlier year.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “We're in a golden age of young talent, and while a 60-game schedule isn't what we desire, it works for college baseball and it's a lot better than seeing players miss an entire season in their primes. Here is one way to look at the young talent in the game today: In 2019, there were 29 position players age 25 or younger who had at least 3.0 WAR -- the most ever in one season (27 in 2018 was the second-highest total). If we lower the cutoff to 24 or younger, we still had 18 such position players -- tied for the second-highest all time behind 20 players in 1979.”
MEGAPHONE
"The question I always ask people is what was the last team in a shortened NBA season to win a championship. The answer is LeBron James — his first championship was with the Heat in a short season (2011-12), and no one knows that. I'm sure this is a little bit different. That was a lockout; this is a pandemic. I'm sure everyone will remember this year. But at the end of the day, you still win a championship, and this year is going to be more unique than ever. To be able to be the last team standing here is going to be something special."
• Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo, on the shortened season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!