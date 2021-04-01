Tipsheet: Lindor cuts $341 million deal, joins baseball's booming upper class

The MLB Players Association has plenty of issues with the current collective bargaining agreement, but it can have no beef with the recent treatment of superstars.
The New York Mets have ironed out a 10-year, $341 million contract with shortstop Francisco Lindor. Billionaire owner Steve Cohen came up from $325 million and Lindor came down from $385 million to resolve the issue ahead of opening day.
Long-suffering Mets fans rejoiced and elite players nearing free agency nodded their head in approval.
Lindor’s contract wedges onto the list of Our National Pastime’s most massive contracts:
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, 12 years, $426.5 million.
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, 12 years, $365 million.
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres, 14 years, $340 million.
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 13 years, $330 million.
- Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees, 13 years, $325 million.
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees, nine years, $324 million.
- Manny Machado, Padres, 10 years, $300 million.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan had this take on the Lindor deal:
The agreement culminates a harrowing week in which Lindor and Cohen met for dinner and entered into a staring contest that butted up against an artificial deadline. Lindor remaining with the Mets always made too much sense for it not to happen.
The repercussions would've been brutal. Mets fans, so beaten down by decades of heartbreak and incompetence, would've wondered when, exactly, Cohen was going to put his money where his mouth -- and tweets -- were. They would've accused Lindor, fair or not, of putting greed ahead of the betterment of the franchise.
All the good feelings of Cohen taking over from the Wilpon family would've run into the cognitive dissonance of wondering how things were any different under new stewardship.
Well, they are. Now Lindor, 27, dynamic and charming, is a Met for more than a decade. The deal starts in 2022, tacking it onto the $22.3 million he'll make this season. Lindor has no opt-out clauses. He has a 15-team no-trade clause until 2026, when his 10-and-5 rights will kick in and give him full no-trade protection . . .
Lindor could have passed up the deal and bet on himself, but to what end? Even with a typically great season, free agency -- especially free agency at a time when the collective-bargaining agreement could be on the cusp of expiring Dec. 1 -- might not have given him the sort of wealth the Mets were willing to give today.
SIZING UP THE CARDINALS
Here’s what folks are writing about our heroes ahead of their season opener in Cincinnati:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “It’s pretty wild how the Red Sox gave Mookie Betts away for nothing a year ago and every superstar return since has arguably been worse. First was Lindor, and then Nolan Arenado, whom the Cardinals liberated from Colorado for next to nothing. We know Arenado’s going to be great this year; unless something truly bizarre happens, he’ll be the Cardinals’ best position player. But the key for St. Louis this year will be Dylan Carlson. The 22-year-old Carlson struggled in a 35-game MLB cameo last season (.200/.252/.364), but he’s a good hitter with power from both sides of the plate and enough athleticism that he might be able to handle center field. We’ll find out for sure as he takes over there for the injured Harrison Bader. Any short list of NL Rookie of the Year favorites should include Carlson, and if he plays up to his potential, he could be the extra impact bat the Cardinals need to stay ahead of Milwaukee.”
Sam Fels, Deadspin: “While Arenado should boost the Cards lineup, assuming his shoulder isn’t Swiss cheese like it was last year, it’s still not all that imposing. There’s Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, and then everyone else. Paul DeJong has been threatening a breakout offensive season for so long everyone has turned off the light and told him to wake them up when he finally breaks in the house . . . But what Arenado does give St. Louis is probably the best defensive infield in the league, with DeJong at short and Tommy Edman moving to second full-time (though he’ll be hard-pressed to be any better with the glove than Wong was). The Cards were already the second-best team in baseball in ground-ball defensive efficiency in the last full season of 2019, and now they’ve added the best defensive third-basemen in the NL. A grounder against this outfit is assured a quick death.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “St. Louis has already made one big trade acquisition this year in Nolan Arenado. He's an enormous upgrade at third base and also an enormous upgrade for an offense that scored only 4.14 runs per game last year, seventh fewest in MLB. As good as he is, Arenado alone will not turn the Cardinals into an offensive powerhouse, so room for improvement remains. I am boldly predicting that improvement will come in the form of Joey Gallo, who has reportedly been on the trade market since last year's deadline. The 27-year-old is under team control through 2022, so he's not a rental, and he'd bring left-handed power to a lineup that is almost completely devoid of it at the moment (switch-hitter Dylan Carlson is their only notably lefty power bat). The Cardinals made a run at Giancarlo Stanton a few years ago, so they're not afraid of hitters with high strikeout rates as long as they bring huge power to the table, and Gallo certainly does. He's also a sneaky-excellent fielder. This year might be the last chance to win a title with Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. Gallo would be a smart, all-in pickup for St. Louis. As for the Rangers, they are rebuilding, and Gallo is their top trade chip. They could extend him, that's a real possibility, but I'm predicting they trade him. I could see Texas getting cute and targeting Dakota Hudson, who will miss 2021 following Tommy John surgery but will remain under team control through 2024, in a Gallo trade. Hudson and Tyler O’Neill? Dunno, just spitballing.”
Paul Sporer, FanGraphs: “Tyler O’Neill goes 30 HR / 15 SB.O’Neill has major work to do if he is going to come close to this prediction as his swing-and-miss has held him back thus far. He has just 450 PA over the last three years, managing a mere 91 wRC+ due in large part to the 34% K rate. He has 21 HR and 6 SB in that time, flashing his raw skills, but he needs to play the best baseball of his career to deliver here. I am definitely asking a lot of O’Neill and while he did have a .938 OPS with 2 HR and 3 SB in spring, it still came with a 28% K rate.”
MEGAPHONE
“We haven’t lived up to our expectations the last few years. When I sit back and put my fan hat on, and my teams don’t make it to the playoffs, I’m pissed off. When my team is in the rebuilding stage, it’s more acceptable. But these last five, six, seven years, we’ve been in win-now mode. As a fan when you’re in win-now mode, it’s a lot easier to get be ticked off at your team and what your franchise is doing because of the expectations.’’
Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo, on the decline of a would-be dynasty.