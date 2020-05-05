Tipsheet: Live from South Korea, baseball returns to ESPN

Professional baseball is back! Games are underway in Taiwan and South Korea despite the global pandemic -- and ESPN and ESPN2 are televising six contests per week from the Korea Baseball Organization.
The KBO features a strong competitive level and Tipsheet has a quick primer. Writing for CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson offers an overview:
The Doosan Bears have been the most dominant team in the KBO in recent times. The Bears won the 2019 Korean Series, their third title in five years, and they finished as the runners-up in the other two years. Their 22 postseason appearances are the second most among KBO franchises, behind only the Samsung Lions. The Lions (eight) and Bears (six) have the second and third most championships to their name. The team with the most, or the KBO equivalent of the New York Yankees, is the Kia Tigers, who have won 11 titles. Five of those came during the '80s, and only one (2017) since 2010.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan touched on that:
The Tigers enter the season with a lot of pressure following the introduction of former National League Manager of the Year Matt Williams as their new skipper for the 2020 season. Now armed with the league's most decorated (and highest-paid) manager, everyone from ownership to fans to management are expecting a big season out of the Tigers. The team made headlines during practice games for incorporating extreme shifts like those in Major League Baseball, an American baseball analytics trend that has not permeated the Korean game. Every KBO team is allowed two foreigners, and the Tigers signed pitcher Aaron Brooks and outfielder Preston Tucker before the 2020 season.
The KBO features some MLB-level talent, both import and home-grown. Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, who starred for SK Wyverns in that league, pitched impressively in spring training after making the transition to MLB.
Among Kim’s teammates were Angel Sanchez, who pitched briefly for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017 and moved on to Japan for this season. Several pitchers with big league experience will be in the KBO this season, including Dan Straily and Odrisamer Despaigne.
Then there is slugger Jamie Romak, who played for the Memphis Redbirds back in 2012-13. He hit 22 homers in the latter campaign for the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate and later enjoyed 24- and 27-homer seasons elsewhere in the Pacific Coast League.
That power earned him cups of coffee with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks before he took his talents to the KBO in his 30s. Romak hit 103 homers in his last three seasons.
Another former Memphis player, infielder Jacob Wilson (2015-16), excelled for the Lotte Lions last season. He returned stateside and was last seen in spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Washington Nationals.
And remember outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker? The minor league veteran flashed some early life for the Cardinals before settling down to hit .235 in 114 games in 2016.
Hazelbaker had a nice fill-in stint for the Diamondbacks the next stint, then resumed bouncing around baseball’s hinterlands. He got $200,000 to sign with Kia Lions in 2019, but he collected just some of his $500,000 salary before moving on after 11 games and 41 at bats.
Here are some players to keep an eye on:
Hyeon-jong Yang, SP, Kia Tigers: “Yang, who posted a 2.29 ERA over 184 innings while striking out nearly five times as many batters as he walked, throws from an over-the-top slot. He deserves credit for making strides with his command, as he had walked at least five per nine innings in five of his first six seasons; he's walked 2.1 or fewer per nine in each of his last three seasons . . . Believe it or not, a different pitcher bested Yang for 2019 MVP honors: Josh Lindblom, who parlayed his strong season into a three-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Ah well. Yang will have to settle for being the Tigers' ace.” – Anderson.
Dan Straily, SP, Lotte Giants: “Straily’s 9.34 FIP (fielding-independent pitching) in 2019 was the highest of any pitcher in baseball, with a minimum of 40 innings. Ever, as far back as they can count it. By more than a full run. He described it in an interview as a ‘wakeup call,’ which is accurate if you think of a tree crashing through your roof as something that technically wakes you up. He’s also the most successful and longest-tenured major-league pitcher on this list, and only 31 years old. So there’s no need to write Straily off yet, though it’ll be interesting to watch him work. Many of the other names you’ll read are of a similar ilk: four-pitch, soft-tossing righties who pitch to contact. Straily is soft-tossing, and he does (kind of) have four pitches. But instead of working down and luring out ground balls, Straily lives in the top of the zone, or at least did when it was all going well. Either it’ll work, and he’ll lead the league in strikeouts and lazy flies, or the contact-oriented hitters of the KBO will catch up to those fastballs and either foul or BABIP him to death.” – Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus.
Eui-Ji Yang, C, NC Dinos: “He hit .354/.438/.574 with 20 home runs and more walks than strikeouts. He was formerly a member of the Doosan Bears, but he signed a four-year pact worth roughly $10 million in December, 2018. That represented the second-richest contract in the KBO, behind only Dae-ho Lee's deal with the Lotte Giants.” – Anderson.
Casey Kelly, SP, LG Twins: “A Red Sox first-round pick back in 2008, Kelly became a top prospect for the Padres. But he had Tommy John surgery in 2013 and bounced around the minors, with some spot appearances in the majors for the Padres, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants, before heading to Korea for 2019. He went 14-12 with a 2.55 ERA for the Twins (although 19 unearned runs helped lower the ERA), striking out 126 in 180⅓ innings. Kelly throws a low 90s sinker that helps him get ground balls but doesn't result in a high strikeout rate. That wasn't enough to keep him in the majors, but it was effective enough in the KBO. Tyler Wilson, Kelly's American teammate, also had a good season for the Twins, going 14-7 with a 2.92 ERA and similar peripherals to Kelly.” – David Schoenfield, ESPN.com.
Jae-Hwan Kim, OF, Doosan Bears: “He was posted by the Bears last winter, but didn't draw sufficient interest. Blame MLB's relative indifference toward Kim on bad timing. Although he won the 2018 MVP Award, and homered 116 times from 2016-18, he hit just 15 home runs and had his OPS dip from over 1.000 three years in a row to .804 last season. It wasn't all his fault: the KBO is believed to have altered the ball in order to suppress offense. (See, it happens everywhere.) Kim will reportedly seek MLB employment again this winter. Here's wishing him a better hand.” – Anderson.
Preston Tucker, OF, Kia Tigers: “It’s not an easy business, signing guys on the other side of the world, with communication issues and limited scouting access. Hazelbaker should have been the star, the one who demonstrated (Triple-A) greatness. And yet it all went wrong, and in comes Tucker, older brother of actual prospect Kyle, with a scouting report and a stat sheet that cry ‘fourth outfielder’ in true unison. And yet Preston more than held his own throughout the summer, earning a hefty raise. He’ll need to maintain his dramatically improved control of the strike zone to keep it going.” – Dubuque.
"I talk to a lot of guys that are back in the States and they're all curious, like, what are you guys doing, when are you guys starting, how are things going? A few of them had opportunities to come over here that chose to stay in America. And at this point, it's looking like I made the right choice to come over here just for the simple fact that I'm playing and getting a chance to be out here. And, you know, not that we know for sure that we're gonna play our season, but we're pretty sure what's gonna happen pretty soon. This is what I'm good at. Like, there's one thing in the world that I'm good at. It's playing baseball."
Straily, to ESPN, on playing in South Korea.
