Tipsheet: Live from South Korea, baseball returns to ESPN

Hyeon-jong Yang , SP, Kia Tigers: “Yang, who posted a 2.29 ERA over 184 innings while striking out nearly five times as many batters as he walked, throws from an over-the-top slot. He deserves credit for making strides with his command, as he had walked at least five per nine innings in five of his first six seasons; he's walked 2.1 or fewer per nine in each of his last three seasons . . . Believe it or not, a different pitcher bested Yang for 2019 MVP honors: Josh Lindblom , who parlayed his strong season into a three-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Ah well. Yang will have to settle for being the Tigers' ace.” – Anderson.

Dan Straily, SP, Lotte Giants: “Straily’s 9.34 FIP (fielding-independent pitching) in 2019 was the highest of any pitcher in baseball, with a minimum of 40 innings. Ever, as far back as they can count it. By more than a full run. He described it in an interview as a ‘wakeup call,’ which is accurate if you think of a tree crashing through your roof as something that technically wakes you up. He’s also the most successful and longest-tenured major-league pitcher on this list, and only 31 years old. So there’s no need to write Straily off yet, though it’ll be interesting to watch him work. Many of the other names you’ll read are of a similar ilk: four-pitch, soft-tossing righties who pitch to contact. Straily is soft-tossing, and he does (kind of) have four pitches. But instead of working down and luring out ground balls, Straily lives in the top of the zone, or at least did when it was all going well. Either it’ll work, and he’ll lead the league in strikeouts and lazy flies, or the contact-oriented hitters of the KBO will catch up to those fastballs and either foul or BABIP him to death.” – Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus.