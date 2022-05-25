Tipsheet: Loaded Avalanche, explosive Oilers move closer to exciting showdown

A matchup between the steamrolling Colorado Avalanche and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers for the Western Conference title would be great viewing.

The NHL playoffs are trending that way, with both the Avalanche and the Connor McDavid-led Oilers holding commanding 3-1 leads in their series.

But first things first: The Avalanche had to finish off the Blues and the Oilers must put out the Calgary Flames one more time.

“It feels good,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told reporters. “We have to get ready to play our best game against St. Louis. It’s a team facing elimination and they’re going to come with their best game. We have to bring ours as well.”

The Blues didn’t come out with much jump on Game 4, but perhaps the prospect of elimination will get their attention ahead of Game 5.

“They’re on the ropes now. So, we’ve got to be ready for anything,” Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram said. “We have the chance to clinch the series on home ice. That’s a pretty big advantage for us, too.”

Winning Game 5 would spare the Avalanche a trip back to St. Louis and additional exposure to the villainous Blues fans.

“It’s our home game, we’re sitting in a real good spot, right where we need to be,” Bednar said. “So now we have to come back and play our best performance of the series.”

Bednar, Nazem Kadri and the rest of the Avalanche mustered a mature response to the Blues’ anger – and the rage of some hateful morons on social media -- over losing goaltender Jordan Binnington to Kadri’s bowling-for-goaltenders attack on the net.

While some overwrought Colorado media members were worked up into a frenzy over the hoo-ha, the Avalanche stayed their course.

“I thought our group did an awesome job of staying focused on the task at hand and not worrying about all the stuff that really doesn’t have an impact on our game, especially Naz,” Bednar said. “The 48 hours prior to that were hectic for him and disturbing. For him to be able to do that, I expected the rest of the team to be able to do that as well.”

Overlooked amid that kerfuffle was Colorado’s ability to overcome the loss of No. 3 defenseman Sam Girard for the rest of the playoffs due to his broken sternum.

The ‘Lanche had Byram, another emerging puck-moving defenseman, step up and assume more responsibility in his absence.

“I loved his game,” Bednar said. “He was assertive all night long. Involved in our offensive attack. He plays more minutes and gets more involved. He did a nice job defensively. A great all-around game from him.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the postseason:

Tom Ley, The Defector: “Could this have gone any worse for the Blues? If they had just taken the high road and let Kadri skate in peace, that would have certainly left a fair amount of bloodlust unsated, but that wouldn’t have been quite as humiliating as what actually ended up happening. Letting a marked man score three times is one thing if you also manage to rough him up a bit, but to try and fail as blatantly as the Blues did just makes the final result sting that much more. If there’s one moment from the game that really sums up the Blues’ effort, it’s got to be (David) Perron completely whiffing while attempting to hit Kadri with a cheap shot after his second goal . . . The Blues biffed their shot at a revenge game, and now they face elimination as the series heads back to Colorado. They’ll need to think quickly in order to find some extra motivation before Wednesday night, but perhaps they should exercise a bit more caution this time around. When asked last night for his thoughts on the public recriminations that Berube directed at him before Game 4, Kadri put it simply: ‘I guess he’s never heard of bulletin-board material.’”

Mike Stephens, The Hockey News: “The term ‘living rent-free’ is one of the most worn-out phrases on the internet, used primarily by fans of a particular team to illustrate in the laziest way possible the hold they have on the psyche of an opponent. It's dumb, uninspired, and should probably be put to rest as far as the online lexicon goes. That being said, Nazem Kadri is absolutely living rent-free in the heads of every single member of the St. Louis Blues organization right now, from the front office to the on-ice roster right down to the custodial staff, with his Game 4 hat trick on Monday night finalizing the lease on the beautiful and spacious corner unit he's occupying that boasts an ocean view, exposed brick, and floor-to-ceiling windows. It's quite lovely, actually. I hope I'm invited to the housewarming. The Blues have no answer for Kadri in this series -- both on the ice and in their own heads. This supposedly battle-tested club, which boasts many returnees from their 2019 Stanley Cup championship roster, has been undone thus far by the play of one 30-year-old center for the majority of round two, routinely seeking revenge on Kadri after the whistles when they should otherwise be focused on evening the score between them.”

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “This one’s pretty simple: St. Louis has looked lost since Binnington was injured in Game 3. Whether it’s his puckhandling they miss most, or just saves in general, the Blues haven’t been able to consistently string together quality shifts in his absence. They look ostensibly different. And occasionally deflated. The Blues lackluster performance hasn’t made life easy for Ville Husso since he replaced Binnington in Game 3. Despite being the Blues’ starting goaltender for most of the regular season, Husso wasn’t able to carry that strong play into this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. He wasn’t poor against the Minnesota Wild. But he wasn’t great, either. In Game 4, Husso struggled. He was beaten clean with low shots above his pads on multiple occasions. What concerns me is Husso’s performance against the Avalanche rush. Two games in a row he’s allowed back-breaking goals when the Avalanche are skating in transition. It’s odd because during the regular season, Husso was one of the better goaltenders in the league against rush chances. But right now he looks tentative. Maybe even cautious. And those are not words that should be associated with a starting goaltender in the Stanley Cup playoffs.”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “Connor McDavid is putting on a master class of postseason performance, and it's pushing the Edmonton Oilers to greater heights. Take, for example, McDavid's play in Game 2 of Edmonton's second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Calgary Flames. The Oilers were trailing 3-1 after a disallowed goal, and McDavid had just set up a subsequent goal for Leon Drasaitl that was also called back. Frustrating? Not for McDavid. Shortly thereafter, Edmonton's captain took control and dangled through Calgary's defense to score against Jacob Markstrom. Edmonton's bench exploded. The Oilers were back in business. And Calgary would not score again as Edmonton went on to win 5-3 and even the best-of-seven series at 1-1. McDavid didn't have much to say about his goal – ‘I'm just happy to contribute,’ he said afterward -- but there was no mistaking its impact, or the one McDavid is having in these playoffs.”

Steve Dryden, TSN: “Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux all won Stanley Cups, all took turns as hockey’s best player and all belong in the conversation as the greatest – each of them recording numbers that will stand the test of time, all-time. But McDavid is a freak of nature, standing on the shoulders of the greatest the game has ever seen. Before your head explodes, let me explain. First, for those who have followed this line of thinking before, you will notice a change in language. Previously it was argued that McDavid was not necessarily the best player ever, but his skills made him the greatest. The sentiment remains the same, but the terms have changed places. In hindsight, best is better than greatest to describe McDavid. Greatest tends to connote things best captured in metrics over time. No measure has been conceived to capture McDavid’s magnificence. We are witnessing history in living color – blue and orange – with McDavid playing hockey at its highest level. If you believe, as this corner does, McDavid is the most highly evolved player ever, then these playoffs represent another step forward. Because this is the best McDavid has ever played.”

Eric Francis, Sportsnet: “Save for two slow starts, McDavid and his top line have spent the bulk of the time putting the Flames on their heels in a high-scoring series that doesn’t favor the Flames. What’s needed now is for the Flames to flip the script by returning to the physical, forecheck-first possession game that led them to the division title. Their tight-checking approach was what got them through Round 1 when they faced a similar series deficit against Dallas. But as Mike Tyson so famously said: ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.’ Well, Connor McDavid and the Oilers have suckered the Flames by dictating the style of play in a series that has been far too run-and-gun for Calgary’s liking.”

MEGAPHONE

“There has definitely been growth on this team, for sure. There is a confidence this team is playing with that we believe we can do some damage. Every game you win you gain confidence from, and you want to keep that ball rolling and doing the good things that make our team successful.”

Edmonton Oilers, on his team’s 3-1 advantage over Calgary.

