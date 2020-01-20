Tipsheet: Long-suffering Chiefs fans have cause for celebration

Dennis Dodd , CBSSports.com : “The new face of the NFL took the podium Sunday night wearing a Versace jacket and leopard-print sneakers. His shaggy-do hairstyle had long since inspired wigs that sprung up around town mimicking that new look. Twenty-four year old Patrick Mahomes stared down at an audience during his postgame presser that included not only the media but fawning septuagenarians -- 70 year olds – Kansas City Chiefs fans, staff -- who had waited half a century to see something like this. In his second season as a starter, the Chiefs quarterback had accomplished what scores of coaches, general managers and players couldn't since the franchise's last Super Bowl exactly 50 years and eight days ago. The Chiefs won that one over the Vikings in Super Bowl III. It took a kid who wouldn't even be born for another 26 years for the Chiefs to get back to the championship promised land.”

Albert Breer, SI.com: “It was true to who the Chiefs have been for most of this year: less aesthetically spectacular, but tougher, more complete and more resourceful. That was illustrated by the defining moment of Sunday’s game. With 23 seconds left in the first half and the Chiefs facing second-and-10 at the Tennessee 27, Mahomes took a shotgun snap and stepped up to avoid Titans DE Harold Landry, then ran sideways toward the boundary, slipping past a diving Derick Roberson, then beating Rashaan Evans around the corner. From there, he tightroped up the left sideline past DaQuan Jones, cut back, put his shoulder into Tremaine Brock's chest, spun off him and dove over the goal line. That gave the Chiefs their first lead, 21–17, and changed the complexion of the game. Those inside the organization know that for most of the year, with ankle and knee injuries, that part of Mahomes’s game hasn’t been there as much. But he’s gotten healthier, and it’s the playoffs, so the reigning MVP gritted his teeth and made something out of not a whole lot. Brock’s chest, spun off him and dove over the goal line. That gave the Chiefs their first lead, 21–17, and changed the complexion of the game. Those inside the organization know that for most of the year, with ankle and knee injuries, that part of Mahomes’s game hasn’t been there as much. But he’s gotten healthier, and it’s the playoffs, so the reigning MVP gritted his teeth and made something out of not a whole lot.”