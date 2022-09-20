Tipsheet: Long-suffering Jayhawks finally emerge from gridiron shadows

For a long, long time, one certainty for area sports fans was their ability to smugly mock the Kansas Jayhawks football program.

The Jayhawks have not won more than three games in a season since 2009. Since then they have gone 3-9, 2-10, 1-11, 3-9, 3-9, 0-12, 2-10, 1-11, 3-9, 3-9, 0-9 and 2-10.

Missouri fans reveled in that suffering, particularly after the Orange Bowl preferred the rich gridiron tradition of the Jayhawks over the Tigers while selecting its Big 12 participant in 2007.

Coach Turner Gill failed to get Kansas back on the winning track. So did Charlie Weis, despite his huge contract. So did David Beaty. So did the mad hatter, Les Miles.

Now second-year coach Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks rolling at 3-0 this season with road victories over West Virginia and Houston. Not since that excellent ’07 team had the Jayhawks won back-to-back road games.

So, sure, there was lots of whooping and hollering the visitor’s locker room after Kansas rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat the Cougars 48-30 Saturday. The Jayhawks are laughingstocks no more.

"You can see how proud they are, how happy they are,” Leipold told reporters after the game. “It's huge, it's huge for this program. It's huge for these players, for everything that they've gone through. The ones that have persevered through it all.”

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is one of those who survived bad times to enjoy the good.

“It's crazy in. I mean, it's live in there,” Daniels said while standing just outside the raucous celebration. “The most exciting part about this is just being able to see the amount of smiles and excitement that my teammates have. I've been here since my freshman year and we didn't start off too hot my freshman year.

“So being able to see that excitement with those guys that I came in with, especially the guys who were here before us, we love it.”

Next up for Kansas is a home game against Duke, another basketball school enjoying surprising football success this season.

“There's still a lot of season to be played,” Leipold said. “We're only 25 percent through it. Another non-conference game next week. But I'm really excited for these guys. I'm excited that we have some games at home, I sure hope our fans come out and check these guys out because they're playing with some inspiration. They're playing well and you need to create a great home field advantage."

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “The Jayhawks went to Houston and dropped 48 points on the Cougars in an 18-point victory, which also happens to be a season low in points for KU thus far. Kansas entered Saturday ranked fifth nationally at 8.08 yards a play, then rolled up 438 yards on 66 snaps. Next up for Lance Leipold and his fearsome offense: a 3-0 opponent that surrenders just 14.3 points a game, setting up an irresistible force/immovable object battle in a clash of unbeatens. They play Duke.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “There is always one power conference program so awful that you have to pay attention the way rubberneckers slow down to look at car crashes on the side of a highway. For a long time, that team was Kansas. But no reign lasts forever, and it appears the Jayhawks’ dynasty of incompetence has ended . . . They have a worthy heir to the throne in the Colorado Buffaloes. How bad is Colorado? The Buffaloes have been outscored 128-30 in three games this year. Last week against Air Force, they had 51 yards passing and went 1-for-11 on third down. This week against Minnesota, they threw for 90 yards and went 1-for-12 on third down. There’s not much else to analyze, and with the Buffs about to open Pac-12 play next week against UCLA there’s a pretty good chance they’re headed for a winless season. That hasn’t happened at Colorado since its first year of football in 1890. Karl Dorrell was a strange hire for Colorado in 2020, but the school was in a difficult spot from a timing standpoint after Mel Tucker surprisingly left in mid-February for Michigan State. The problem is, other than Tucker, Colorado has gone bust on four coaching hires since firing Gary Barnett in 2005. Can fans trust this administration to get the next one right?”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “After nearly nixing (coach Bryan) Harsin last winter, then forcing out the athletics director who hired him last month, the question always felt more about when a change was coming than if it would happen. And at Auburn, there's nothing the Tigers do better than letting a head coach twist in the wind. How long will Harsin twist? Auburn has won just two of its past eight games, has scored 24 points or less in six of them. After a home game against Missouri in Week 4, the remaining schedule includes games against five ranked teams. Bowl eligibility could be tough, and that's an awfully low bar for a fan base that, by its very nature, must compare itself to Alabama. That's bad news for Harsin, of course. But not that bad. That $18 million buyout is cathartic for everyone.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “Florida beat Utah in the opener, and the Utes may not lose again. Florida nearly lost to — and probably should’ve lost to — a USF team that finished last and tied for last in the AAC the past 2 seasons. Florida lost to Kentucky at home, failing to score, or even stress the defense, over the final 36 minutes of the game. How did it fall so quickly, you ask? The same way the hype began after the Utah win: QB Anthony Richardson, and his faltering confidence. Since his terrific performance against the Utes (168 yards passing, 106 yards rushing, 3 TD), Richardson not only hasn’t been the same player — his performances have been counterproductive. Against Kentucky and USF, Richardson was 24-of-53 (45 percent) for 255 yards, 0 TDs and 4 INTs. That’s not winning football — in the SEC, or anywhere else.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “And then there’s the Pac-12. The conference that was left for dead when USC and UCLA announced they were leaving for the Big Ten soon. The conference that’s being threatened to become part of a Big 12 shopping spree. The conference that hasn’t figured out that it needs to add San Diego State, UNLV, and some other schools NOW, just because. The conference that got rocked by Georgia to start the season, got picked off by Florida, and stalled against Mississippi State. The conference that just fired a head coach (Herm Edwards), and is this close to firing another (Karl Dorrell). Yeah, that conference. It also went into Madison, Wisconsin and came away with a Washington State win over the Badgers. It just hosted a hot Michigan State in Seattle, and sent it away with a loss. It just hosted a hot BYU that was being talked about as a possible playoff team. Oregon made that go bye-bye. It also has the most fun college football team on the planet in USC – there’s still time to jump on my USC Will Make The Playoff party bus – has a great story in a plucky Arizona, has five unbeaten teams, a Cal team that came within a Hail Mary of making Notre Dame freak out, and … Yeah, Colorado is a problem and Arizona State isn’t great. However, Oregon and Washington getting their respective wins 1) totally jacked up the league’s profile, 2) cemented themselves – along with Utah coming off a dominant win over San Diego State – as star programs to rebuild around, and 3) are appointment television now. All that, and again, USC is going to be a thing for the rest of the year.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m always coaching for this football team, all right, and these players — number one. I can’t control that. I can control what I do each and every day.”

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, on speculation over his future.