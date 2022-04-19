Tipsheet: Losses mount for depleted Reds ahead of Cardinals' visit

The weather has yet to turn this spring and Cincinnati baseball fans have already lost hope for their season.

The Reds, who host the Cardinals in a three-game series this weekend at the Great American Band Box, have sunk to the National League cellar with a 2-9 record.

They have lost seven consecutive games. Opponents have outscored them by 27 runs, easily the worst margin in the major leagues.

They are already 4 1/2 games back of the Cardinals, who have played three fewer games.

The Reds sold off significant talent during the offseason as part of their shameless cost-cutting. This "expense realignment" was done in the name of long-haul retooling.

Fans can expect further selloffs with this team seemingly doomed to finish miles from the playoff bracket.

Our old friend Tommy Pham had a homer, double and a single for the Reds Monday night in San Diego, but his teammates went 3-for-29 in Cincinnati’s 4-1 loss to the Padres.

“We just couldn't deliver that knockout blow,” Pham said. “It's tough. We're facing really good pitching right now. You can't disregard that. You know one thing about good pitching -- you have to do your best job not making it easier for them.”

But that’s exactly what the Reds have done while posting a miserable .541 on-base plus slugging percentage this season. Their hitters have been pressing at the plate.

“When guys really care like our guys do, of course you do try a little bit too hard,” Reds manager David Bell said. “In the end, that’s what gets you through it, but at the time it can make things a little more difficult.”

Injuries have made things worse for the Reds. Pitchers Luis Castillo and Mike Minor are sidelined by sore shoulders and pitcher Lucas Sims is recovering from back spasms.

Second baseman Jonathan India, one of the team’s few remaining standouts, is sidelined by a sore hamstring.

“I don’t see him playing in this series,” Bell said. “The earliest I would see him starting a game would be Friday. But you never know. If he has a great day of work today, he could be available off the bench this series. If he goes on the IL, he would not be eligible to come back until Tuesday of next week.”

Outfielder Tyler Naquin was a late scratch from Monday’s game with an undisclosed issue, adding to the team’s misery.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “It's less than two weeks into the season, but the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants have given reason to believe that the National League has a couple more elite teams than we thought. Pitching has been the key for both clubs so far, with the Giants' team 2.20 ERA through Sunday the best in the majors. Even without Jacob deGrom, the Mets starting pitching has been untouchable, posting a 1.07 ERA (6 runs in 50.1 innings) through 10 games. San Francisco won 107 games and the NL West last year, but entered 2022 as a big underdog behind the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets spent big this winter but faced legitimate questions after coming apart late last summer, in a tough division led by the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Giants know their own talent better than anyone and find ways to draw out the best in nearly every player that comes through. The Dodgers have a team full of MVPs, Cy Young winners and future contenders for the hardware. They are bludgeoning teams at the moment, because that's what great teams with this level of talent do. Of course, the Giants are humming along, racking up wins without garnering nearly as many headlines . . . Last season, the Giants won 107 games to the Dodgers' 106. No one else won more than 100. No one else in the NL won more than 95. They played a five-game series in the NLDS that was decided by one run in the ninth inning of Game 5. Are we headed down the same path? These two teams have the look of the two best in baseball right now. They'll go about it in much different ways, but there's more than one way to get to the same place. Both directions point toward excellence.”

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “Of all the incredible things the Giants have done over the past few seasons, all of the pitcher improvements and lottery ticket waiver claims and inventive ways to deploy lineups and overstuffed coaching staffs, all the great things that took them from a .445 winning percentage from 2017-20 to 107 wins last year, there’s one thing that clearly stands out to us as being the most shocking. And it’s this: Brandon Belt leads the Majors in slugging percentage since the start of 2020. No, really . . . Entering Monday, there have been 220 batters to take 500 plate appearances since the start of 2020. Sort them by slugging percentage, gawk at the young superstars on their way to Cooperstown, and realize they're behind the now-34-year-old first baseman who’s been more than a little divisive among fans over the last decade. Belt, who has three homers in San Francisco’s first seven games, is not going to the Hall of Fame, not without a ticket. He probably won’t have his No. 9 retired alongside Mays, McCovey, and the rest. But after totally bottoming out in 2019, hitting just nine homers for one of the least memorable Giants teams in recent memory, his rise has mirrored that of his club.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Clayton Kershaw isn’t the only Dodgers lefty who has been putting up zeroes. So far in the young season, Andrew Heaney has thrown 10.1 innings without allowing an earned run through his first two starts, including one on Sunday, when he held the Reds to just one hit over six innings while striking out 11. In the wake of a disappointing 2021 campaign, Heaney has overhauled both his delivery and his repertoire, and it has quickly paid dividends for the Dodgers. The 30-year-old Heaney signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with Los Angeles on November 10, a surprisingly quick and lucrative signing for a pitcher coming off such a forgettable season. He didn’t crack our Top 50 Free Agents list, but he was the first free agent signed to a major league deal last fall, that after reportedly more than a dozen teams, including the Blue Jays, Cardinals, Nationals, Red Sox, and Reds, expressed interest.”

Robert Orr, Baseball Prospectus: “If you pulled up the league leaderboard for runs per game through 4/17, there would be an unsurprising name in first: the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting up 5.67 runs each night. If you look one row down, however, there would be a surprising team in second, at 5.44 runs per game: the Cleveland Guardians, who also lead the majors with an OPS+ of 137 and a DRC+ of 109. They’re doing this in an unconventional way, having only clubbed nine home runs thus far, exactly in line with the league average. Instead of lighting up scoreboards with fireworks, they’ve done it by barraging opposing fielders with a storm of base hits, wearing pitchers down with cold efficiency at the plate. Under new hitting coach Chris Valaika, the Guardians have experienced an identity overhaul from the lineup we’ve seen in recent seasons: They’ve gone from being around league-average in terms of aggressiveness to now being one of the most selective outfits in the league, swinging at pitches inside the zone at the sixth-lowest rate in MLB.”

MEGAPHONE

“I've seen guys play here that used to play for this team and they played worse than me and didn't get booed. I don't know what the deal is. I've played in Venezuela, the Dominican. I've gotten booed there. It's 100 times worse than here. I had fans in Venezuela throw things at me on the field because I was performing so badly. This is nothing.”

Tommy Pham, on getting booed by Padres fans.

