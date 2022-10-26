Tipsheet: Losses mount for some of college football's biggest spenders

As it turns out, throwing millions of dollars at young football players and their head coach does not guarantee gridiron glory.

Boosters keep pouring their excess millions into college football looking to guarantee success for their beloved program. Ah, but as we’ve noted many times before, competitive certainty is hard to come by.

Just ask hapless Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, whose young males keep finding ways to fail.

“You can’t panic, but you have urgency,” Fisher said after his team lost at South Carolina. “There’s no panic, but you have to have the urgency and the resiliency to fix it and we have to do it as coaches and evaluate and make sure we’re doing the right things in what we’re doing. Making sure our explanations are right and get them in the right situations.”

Texas is 10-10 overall under coach Steve Sarkisian and 5-3 this season after the Longhorns blew a 10-point lead in its loss at Oklahoma State. The Longhorns are 1-6 in true road games on his watch.

“It’s easy to look at the record,” Sarkisian said at his Monday news conference. “We’ve come a long way as a program. I feel very good about where we’ve come. I love our style of play. I think we play hard. We play tough. Like a lot of programs, I think we’re a work in progress. You know, a couple balls bounce a certain way, and our record’s different.”

Miami coach Mario Crisotbal addressed his program’s lack of progress, again, after the Hurricanes lost to Duke.

“When you talk about how long it takes, you have to talk about the starting point,” he said. “Changes at places take place for one of two reasons: either things have gone really well or things have not gone so well. For example, we left a place in very good standing with winning two out of three conference championships and the best recruiting class in history. We are here to achieve that and more. That is the best way to phrase it. We are fully invested in our players and what it takes to pull through. We are doing everything we need to in order to lay the foundation and build upon that foundation to get to where we need to get to.”

CBSSports.com scribe Dennis Dodd marveled at the abject failure of many of college football’s biggest spenders:

Armed with an $80 million coach (Mario Cristobal) and a billionaire NIL supporter (John Ruiz), Miami still turned it over eight times in a depressing home loss to Duke. With its own multimillion-dollar coach (Jimbo Fisher), Texas A&M fell below .500 for the first time in five years. And with the best of seemingly everything, Texas still struggles in areas it should not 13 years after its last championship appearance. The Longhorns committed 14 penalties Saturday at Oklahoma State . . .

Despite its all-in philosophy after years of irrelevance, Miami is 3-4 for the third time in four years with a loss already on the docket to Middle Tennessee. Its eight turnovers Saturday were the most by any Power Five team in 13 years. Texas A&M is also 3-4 with a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State despite its coach's once-record 10-year contract and the No. 1 recruiting class of all-time joining this offseason. The last time the Aggies sunk below .500 was 2017. (Texas A&M's woes continued Tuesday when three freshman from that monster No. 1 recruiting class were suspended.)

Texas has one of the richest athletic departments in the country. An NIL collective formed last year paid each of its scholarship offensive linemen $50,000 … seemingly just to be Texas offensive linemen. That meant little when the Longhorns committed eight pre-snap penalties and four pass interference infractions to give the game away to Oklahoma State.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Few teams have found less use for those win probability graphs than the Longhorns. Not that turning them off would change the reality that Texas chokes away a lot of football games. But it might at least make the inevitable a little less painful. With less than a minute left in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, Texas had an 86.8% chance to win according to ESPN Analytics. But what the computers can’t accurately account for is that Texas blows leads the way most teams eat breakfast. The Longhorns did it against Alabama, allowing a 61-yard field goal drive in the final 89 seconds. They did it at Texas Tech in a game they led 31-17 with fewer than 20 minutes left. And they did it in Stillwater against Oklahoma State while going missed field goal, interception, interception over their final three possessions and committing 14 penalties for 199 yards (Oklahoma State was flagged for zero penalties). Even if Texas fans wanted to build a conspiracy theory about referee mistreatment, it doesn’t pass the smell test when quarterback Quinn Ewers completed just 19-of-49 passes.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “Inconsistency has marred the Gators in Billy Napier's first season. Florida dropped to 1-3 in SEC play after a recent loss to LSU at home, failing to execute defensively against the Tigers' improved passing game. Now, the season changes with a win over top-ranked Georgia this weekend as a three-touchdown underdog, but that's taking the glass half full approach to say the least. Anthony Richardson would need his best game of the season to beat the Bulldogs. His mistake-filled performance against Georgia last season doomed the Gators.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “Richardson has mental and physical tools that need developing, as many do entering college start No. 9. He’s still football-young. I can’t imagine thinking a month from now that he’ll have shown enough consistency to be ready for the NFL, wherein quarterback patience has never been thinner. Another year with Napier could be monumental. Go ask guys like Will Levis and Hendon Hooker about what sticking around for another year in the SEC did for them. Maybe Richardson can follow that same path. It might be longer, but it could be what’s best for all parties. Well, future SEC defenses might beg to differ.”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Iowa finally benched (quarterback] Spencer Petras on Saturday, after he managed just eight completions -- six to his team, and two to Ohio State. But honestly, benching isn't enough salvation for Petras. It's time Quarterback Protective Services steps in and removes him from his home. He deserves to run free on a farm upstate. Even after Petras was benched, things didn't get better for the Hawkeyes. Alex Padilla completed just five of 10 passes for 32 yards and an interception, essentially assuring Iowa's QB depth chart is just the two Spider-Mans pointing at each other meme. How bad was it? Iowa was 1-of-13 on third-down tries. Iowa had six turnovers. (Miami can expect a thank-you card from coordinator Brian Ferentz this week.) Iowa averaged 2.2 yards per run and yet the QBs were so bad the Hawkeyes still chose to run it 35 times. There's only one logical solution to Iowa's offensive woes at this point. It's time for Kirk Ferentz to fire his son and hire Jeff Bowden.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Clemson just beat Syracuse. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win over an unbeaten team. It also beat NC State and Wake Forest, meaning it has three wins over teams currently ranked in the AP poll. You have as many of those as Alabama and Ohio State. Clemson doesn’t have the superstar receivers of past seasons, the secondary is questionable, the quarterback situation is suddenly iffy, and yeah, it’s been a bit of a rocky run, but in this weird and wacky season just being unbeaten at this point matters. And it’s Clemson. It shook Bill Hancock’s hand. Alabama is the only program so far to do more in this CFP thing. There might be a loss along the way for the Tigers – maybe at Notre Dame, maybe South Carolina – but there won’t be two, and there will almost certainly be an ACC Championship at the end of all this. There’s no way to luck your way into the College Football Playoff national championship. Be prepared to see this team get its shot for the seventh time in eight seasons.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “The Ducks were relegated to the dustbin after losing 49-3 decision against No. 2 Georgia in the opener. After crushing No. 9 UCLA 45-30, it's fair to dismiss that result as a first-game aberration. The Ducks have taken control of the Pac-12 title race with wins over UCLA and Washington State with No. 15 Utah standing as the only ranked team remaining on their schedule. Quarterback Bo Nix has generally stayed mistake-free over the past few weeks thanks to some nifty play-calling from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Getting into Rose Bowl and playoff consideration in Year 1 is a great start for Dan Lanning.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'll go back to when I walk out of the building, I don't see Ferraris and Lamborghinis. I see Ford F-150s. I see Chevys. I see blue-collar stuff. And ours are immersed in the idea of toughness -- all day long.”

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason, on the class warfare between the Cowboys and the big-spending Texas Longhorns.