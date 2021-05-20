Tipsheet: Louisville extortion case highlights college hoops corruption

Benjamin Zacher, Busting Brackets: “There may not be a power conference coach who is facing as extensive of a roster issue as Tom Crean, who – after a lackluster 14-12 overall record and a 10th-place finish in the SEC – will now try to lead the Georgia Bulldogs past a mass exodus of eight players who are transferring out, including the team’s top five leading scorers . . . For a team that dealt with inconsistency and surrendered two losses to South Carolina – a team that won just six games last year – by over 20 points each, there is not much to be hopeful about moving forward. There is hope for a new identity, and incoming transfers in Jailyn Ingram – who averaged 12.4 points at Florida Atlantic – and UIC’s Braelen Bridges, who was just below 10 points per game, could potentially bring that. But Crean’s inability to produce with talent in his three years at Georgia – which included a season with Anthony Edwards, the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft – does not bode well for the future. There is time to turn it around, surely – it took Crean three seasons to reach the NCAA Tournament at Marquette, and four to initiate the impressive turnaround at Indiana – but this is a Bulldog program that has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2015, and, excluding the vacated 2002 campaign, has not surpassed the opening round since 1996.”