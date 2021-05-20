Tipsheet: Louisville extortion case highlights college hoops corruption

College basketball is a dirty, dirty business.
The ongoing issues at Louisville put another spotlight on the sleaze. That school has suffered NCAA sanctions for violations ranging from tawdry to mundane.
The program faces still more potential punishment for high jinks during the colorful Rick Pitino Era. Those transgressions came to light thanks to a federal investigation of rampant fraud and bribery involving big-name programs like Kansas, Arizona, Auburn and LSU.
And there could be additional Louisville sanctions for issues on Chris Mack’s coaching watch thanks to another criminal probe.
Louisville’s track record is something:
- Extortion scheme regarding Pitino’s extramarital affair? Check.
- Strippers and escorts provided to players in the athletic dorm? Check.
- Six-figure play-for-play involving an Adidas middleman? Check.
- Extortion scheme involving NCAA violations under Mack? Check.
Along the way there has also been the more routine impermissible contact with recruits, impermissible transportation for recruits and the inevitable lack of institutional control.
The latest extortion scheme – engineered by assistant coach Dino Gaudio after his dismissal – involved minor NCAA violations.
Gaudio demanded money from the school while threatening to expose two violations: production of recruiting videos for prospective players and using graduate assistants in practice.
That's not earth-shattering stuff. But given the more serious allegations still hanging over the school Gaudio figured his silence was worth something.
Unfortunately for him, his threats were recorded – so now he is facing an extortion rap while the school cooperates with the NCAA.
Pat Forde had this take for Sports Illustrated:
So here we are, with the latest tumult in a program that has cornered the market on crazy. You can search high and low for one college basketball team ensnared in an extortion fiasco. This one has two on the books. In this area alone, the Cardinals have returned to No. 1 status for the first time since 2013, when it won a national title … which was subsequently vacated.
I mean, Bobby Petrino’s two tenures as football coach were boring compared to the string of crackpot happenings in hoops.
Much as Pitino learned in 2009, being the victim of extortion doesn’t alleviate the spotlight on what led to being extorted. And if Louisville committed a third set of NCAA violations within the past few years, as Gaudio alleged, they might as well turn the Yum Center into America’s biggest flea market and shut the program down for a few years.
If Gaudio’s allegations are substantiated—and the school did nothing to refute them in its statement Tuesday—Louisville’s NCAA caseload may be reaching critical mass. How this is handled by NCAA Enforcement (or its alternate body, the Independent Accountability Review Process, which has been dealing with the Bowen case) will be very important.
Louisville is a brand name in basketball. The school makes the NCAA a lot of money, so don’t expect severe sanctions.
Now, if Mizzou so much as slips an egg salad sandwich to a recruit’s hungry third cousin, the NCAA would drop an two-ton anvil on Truman’s noggin.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The SEC has been arguably the biggest winner in the transfer market this spring, and that has carried over to the recruiting trail. There were 22 five-star prospects in the final ESPN 100 ranking, and 20 of them will be playing college basketball next season. Of those 20, seven are headed to the SEC. No other league landed more than three five-star prospects. Four of the top eight recruiting classes in the country also reside in the SEC.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “I really like the way John Calipari has remade his roster. The Wildcats should go from a young team that couldn't shoot to a much older team that can shoot thanks to a recruiting class highlighted by four transfers and two five-star prospects. The additions of Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington and Kellan Grady will allow Calipari to have three capable ball-handlers on the floor at the same time -- if he wants. Grady is a fifth-year player and proven shooter who scored more than 2,000 points at Davidson. Wheeler is a third-year player who led the SEC in assists per game this past season. And Washington is a likely one-and-done point guard who is regarded as a legitimate perimeter threat. Then there's CJ Frederick, a transfer from Iowa who shot 46.6% from 3 in two seasons with the Hawkeyes. And the fourth transfer, Oscar Tshiebwe, is a third-year player who led West Virginia in points and rebounds two seasons ago. He'll likely start in the middle for Kentucky alongside at least three other non-freshmen, which will obviously be unusual for UK in the Calipari era. Bottom line: it's pretty clear Calipari made a point to get old and add shooting. He's done both. And now the Wildcats are set for a nice bounce-back season that should result in a top-three finish in the SEC.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “[Walker] Kessler's 2020-21 stat line makes this move's impact deceiving, so it's important to remember he was a five-star talent former North Carolina coach Roy Williams dialed in on before a sluggish start to last season that set him back in the rotation. The flashes of how good the 7-foot Kessler can be for coach Bruce Pearl are exemplified in a 20-point performance on 9-for-10 shooting from the floor vs. Florida State in February. Auburn's an ideal fit for the big man. “
Benjamin Zacher, Busting Brackets: “There may not be a power conference coach who is facing as extensive of a roster issue as Tom Crean, who – after a lackluster 14-12 overall record and a 10th-place finish in the SEC – will now try to lead the Georgia Bulldogs past a mass exodus of eight players who are transferring out, including the team’s top five leading scorers . . . For a team that dealt with inconsistency and surrendered two losses to South Carolina – a team that won just six games last year – by over 20 points each, there is not much to be hopeful about moving forward. There is hope for a new identity, and incoming transfers in Jailyn Ingram – who averaged 12.4 points at Florida Atlantic – and UIC’s Braelen Bridges, who was just below 10 points per game, could potentially bring that. But Crean’s inability to produce with talent in his three years at Georgia – which included a season with Anthony Edwards, the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft – does not bode well for the future. There is time to turn it around, surely – it took Crean three seasons to reach the NCAA Tournament at Marquette, and four to initiate the impressive turnaround at Indiana – but this is a Bulldog program that has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2015, and, excluding the vacated 2002 campaign, has not surpassed the opening round since 1996.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The Gators have hauled in a low-key impressive group of transfers that should provide a defensive boost while replacing the departing production of guards Tre Mann, Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis. Headlining the group in terms of potential name recognition is Penn State transfer Myreon Jones, who averaged 15.3 points on 39.3% 3-point shooting in 2019-20. It's easy to envision Jones' Big Ten production translating to the SEC. Underrated in coach Mike White's transfer haul, though, are Charleston Southern transfer Phlandrous Fleming and Kansas City transfer Brandon McKissic. Both are super seniors who were big-time scoring guards at their previous stops. Both were also the defensive players of the year in their prior conferences, and that's where this group could help Florida improve the most.”
MEGAPHONE
"When he was not renewed, he was hurt, he became angry, and in the course of that he made statements he regrets. Unfortunately, those statements were taped, and he was not given an opportunity to walk them back. They were turned over to law enforcement. Coach Gaudio takes full responsibility for his actions and lack of judgment and the statements he made in a very heated situation. He apologies to his family and friends for his actions and hopes that everyone will consider his 40 years of good and all the contributions he has made."