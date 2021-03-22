Tipsheet: Loyola wins with precision in the face of Madness

The global pandemic made all of our lives more stressful, so it’s not surprising see major college basketball powers under unusual duress.
This March has brought more than the usual amount of Madness.
The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament yielded so many upsets that the demise of No. 1 seed Illinois at the hands of Missouri Valley Conference champion Loyola-Chicago was just another game.
But the upset resonates in these parts.
Tipsheet joins the chorus of shoutouts to Loyola coach Porter Moser, one of the industry’s good guys. After his success stint at SLU as an assistant under Rick Majerus, he built the dormant Loyola program into a mid-major juggernaut.
“You want to be relevant,” Moser said. “You want to have the excitement. Basketball has very rich traditions in Chicago and the State of Illinois, and I thought today you saw two ranked teams go at it. But it means a lot for Loyola. Where we were to where we are now, and we're not done. So it means a lot.”
The fine-tuned Ramblers have rolled into the Sweet 16 to give departing MVC commissioner Doug Elgin quite the retirement gift.
The MVC underwent much change on Elgin’s watch, but the league remained a mid-major basketball force through all of the chaotic conference realignment.
Sunday was just one more very good day for the St. Louis-based conference. Loyola ran a clinic on the Illini, hounding them defensively and running with machine-like efficiency on offense.
While so many other teams looked skittish on the Big Dance stage, the Ramblers never flinched.
“A lot of the stuff we've done is hard work in the summer, hard work in the off-season. This wasn't just the switch just flipped the last 48 hours,” Moser said. “These guys have invested in what we do and they believe in it, and just great group of guys that believe. And coaches. My assistants are phenomenal.”
Loyola hero Cameron Krutwig is the poster boy for March Madness. He looks like a guy who should be stacking tires in a warehouse, yet he was all over the court Sunday making brilliant plays.
Tipsheet extends its sympathies to the Illinois players, coaches and fans. Brad Underwood built a Final Four-caliber team – something the Illini faithful have been awaiting for a long, long time – but he had no answers Sunday.
That game started bad and stayed bad. Loyola was a buzzsaw, playing with high energy and flawless execution.
“They made it very tough for us to run stuff,” Underwood said. “We got out-rebounded. We got out-fought. That's a good basketball team. Krutwig is outstanding, tremendous matchup. He dominated the game with 19 points, five assists and 12 rebounds. He's a difficult matchup and an awfully good player who makes everybody else better.”
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks have been writing about the NCAA Tournament:
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “The second round of the NCAA Tournament began with nine double-digit seeds still kicking, which was tied for the second-highest total ever. Five of them were in action Sunday, and three of them advanced to the Sweet 16, capped by No. 12 seed Oregon State advancing with a 80-70 win over No. 4 seed Oklahoma State in the final game of the night. No. 15 seed Oral Roberts and No. 11 seed Syracuse were the others who will live to see another day after both knocked off higher-seeded opponents in another thrilling day of action, as eight teams secured their spot in the Sweet 16. Monday will push the total of double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16 even higher as four teams seeded No. 10 or worse will be in action. At least one is guaranteed to advance as No. 11 seed UCLA takes on No. 14 seed Abilene Christian. No. 13 seed Ohio will also have a great opportunity to keep dancing as it faces Creighton after the No. 5 seed Bluejays looked shaky in a first round victory over UC Santa Barbara. The record for the most double-digit seeds in a Sweet 16 is five set in 1999 when No. 10 Purdue, No. 10 Miami (Ohio), No. 10 Gonzaga, No. 12 Missouri State and No. 13 Oklahoma advanced to the Regional Semifinals.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “How wild has this tournament been? The eight teams in the Round of 16 come from eight different conferences. The record for most leagues represented in the Round of 16 is 12, which was set in 2008. That record has a chance to be tied, as the MAC (Ohio), Southland (Abilene Christian), WCC (Gonzaga) and Big Ten (Michigan, Maryland, Iowa) all have chances at wins on Monday. The 2021 NCAA tournament also distinguished itself as having four seeds of No. 13 or higher advancing, which broke the record for the most ever. It was one off the record for most double-digit seeds in the round of 32, as the nine double-digit upsets in this tournament trailed the 10 in the 2016 tournament.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The [Big Ten] was considered to be the best conference in the country this season, leading the NET conference rankings by a landslide over the SEC and Big 12. The conference sent an NCAA-best nine teams to the Big Dance, with two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds. But of those nine teams, only three of them are still dancing. On Sunday, Illinois lost to Loyola Chicago, Rutgers blew a lead to fall vs. Houston and Wisconsin came up short against Baylor. That's coming on the heels of the Big Ten being on the wrong side of the two biggest upsets of the first round (Oral Roberts over Ohio State and North Texas over Purdue).”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “We debate this same question every year in the College Football Playoff with the Big Ten, which hasn't won a national title since the 2014 season (Ohio State). It's always obvious, in the final stages of the season, that the Big Ten has the football talent to compete with the bulk of the field but consistently falls short against true national title contenders. I don't think that's any different in the Big Ten with men's basketball. There isn't enough high-level talent in the league. Not consistently, at least. That means you can put together great teams, but you'll go 20 years (Michigan State won the Big Ten's most recent national title in 2000) without cutting down the nets. The Big Ten, per RealGM, has produced 12 first-round picks since the 2016 NBA draft. In the 2020 NBA draft alone, six SEC players were selected in the first round, and 12 overall. The Big Ten has been the regular-season standard in college basketball in recent years, and multiple teams have played in Final Fours since Michigan State's run in 2000. But without a more fruitful pipeline, the league will continue to find itself in battles against ambitious, experienced underdogs who boast a similar talent pool in the postseason. Ohio State needed more talent down the stretch against Oral Roberts. Purdue needed someone like Carsen Edwards against North Texas. And the gap between an Illinois team with a pair of NBA prospects and a Loyola-Chicago squad led by mid-major star Cameron Krutwig was not as wide as it appeared to be on paper.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Though the nation loves the Ramblers for their heartwarming persona as a mid-major darling that is championed by a spiritual force in the form of 101-year-old team chaplain Sister Jean, there is nothing flukish about the way this team plays. In fact, this team is held in higher regard by metrics maven Ken Pomeroy than the 2018 Final Four squad was. Still, though, the Ramblers' ruthless efficiency was somewhat surprising. Their only other game against a Big Ten team this season was a 14-point loss against Wisconsin. But the combination of divine intervention and great basketball was lethal Sunday, and Loyola is rambling on to the Sweet 16.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “The Fighting Illini operate with a regularity that can only be charted by Stonehenge. Every 16 years, it is said, the program produces a team that can contend for a national title. In 1989, it was the ‘Flying Illini,’ with Nick Anderson, Kendall Gill and Kenny Battle. That dream died at the Final Four courtesy of a Sean Higgins basket for Michigan. Then, in 2005, Dee Brown, Deron Williams and company came up just short against North Carolina in the national title game. Here we are again, 16 years after that. This ‘16-year’ theory, however, conveniently leaves out a top-seeded team in 2001 under new head coach Bill Self. That team had to play, and lose to, one uncommonly strong No. 2 seed in the form of Arizona in the Elite Eight. Losing to Loyola Chicago feels more like that defeat 20 years ago. The Ramblers were perhaps mis-seeded, as shocked and morose Illini fans were already rage-tweeting in the first half. Losing as early as the round of the 32 is a new twist, but Porter Moser's group was clearly the superior team. The defeat reinforces the fact that the Ramblers are the only program in the state of Illinois ever to win a national title (1963). Illinois fans are left to wait patiently for 2037 or, perhaps, a better day sooner than that.”
MEGAPHONE
“The hardest thing about making the NCAA Tournament is when you lose, it's the locker room. It's family. You see a lot of guys hurting, a lot of guys in tears, a lot of guys disappointed. Yet such is life. Life deals you some very challenging blows at different times, and you've got to wake up in the morning and the sun comes up and you've got to go about your business. Today was not our day. Yet where Illinois basketball was four years ago compared to where it is now, I like where we're at. I like our young guys. I like our pieces. We've just got to continue to work and stay at this level.”
Brad Underwood, on the upset loss to Loyola.