Tipsheet: Loyola wins with precision in the face of Madness

Scott Gleeson , USA Today: “The [Big Ten] was considered to be the best conference in the country this season, leading the NET conference rankings by a landslide over the SEC and Big 12. The conference sent an NCAA-best nine teams to the Big Dance, with two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds. But of those nine teams, only three of them are still dancing. On Sunday, Illinois lost to Loyola Chicago, Rutgers blew a lead to fall vs. Houston and Wisconsin came up short against Baylor. That's coming on the heels of the Big Ten being on the wrong side of the two biggest upsets of the first round (Oral Roberts over Ohio State and North Texas over Purdue).”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “We debate this same question every year in the College Football Playoff with the Big Ten, which hasn't won a national title since the 2014 season (Ohio State). It's always obvious, in the final stages of the season, that the Big Ten has the football talent to compete with the bulk of the field but consistently falls short against true national title contenders. I don't think that's any different in the Big Ten with men's basketball. There isn't enough high-level talent in the league. Not consistently, at least. That means you can put together great teams, but you'll go 20 years (Michigan State won the Big Ten's most recent national title in 2000) without cutting down the nets. The Big Ten, per RealGM, has produced 12 first-round picks since the 2016 NBA draft. In the 2020 NBA draft alone, six SEC players were selected in the first round, and 12 overall. The Big Ten has been the regular-season standard in college basketball in recent years, and multiple teams have played in Final Fours since Michigan State's run in 2000. But without a more fruitful pipeline, the league will continue to find itself in battles against ambitious, experienced underdogs who boast a similar talent pool in the postseason. Ohio State needed more talent down the stretch against Oral Roberts. Purdue needed someone like Carsen Edwards against North Texas. And the gap between an Illinois team with a pair of NBA prospects and a Loyola-Chicago squad led by mid-major star Cameron Krutwig was not as wide as it appeared to be on paper.”