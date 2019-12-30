Tipsheet: LSU, Clemson, Ohio State on their own level in college football

His clutch drive against the Buckeyes left NFL scouts in a pool of their own drool.

Here is what folks were writing about all of this:

Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: "It's hard to say exactly why LSU destroyed Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs semifinal . . . But it might have been because LSU had much better line play, superior talent at the skill positions and one of the best quarterbacks in the sport's recent history. OK, maybe it's not that hard."

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: "Burrow has put together arguably the best individual college football season of the decade and at every step it has seemed remarkably normal for the quarterback and his LSU teammates. That's because while we continue to be astounded by the approach of a purple-and-gold clad offense long associated with the I formation and ball control, Burrow has long known what he and his team are capable of doing."