Tipsheet: LSU, Clemson, Ohio State on their own level in college football

Tipsheet still favors an eight-team College Football Playoff to make sure a true champion emerges from the pile.
But this season's outcome argued hard against that.
LSU, Clemson and The Ohio State University are on their own level. Against LSU, poor Oklahoma looked like a Mid-American Conference school that wandered into the wrong stadium.
No, this was not the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.
If that is what No. 1 vs. No. 4 looked like this year, then what would No. 1 vs. No. 8 in a quarterfinal look like?
That said, the transcendent play of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the mighty overall strength of Ohio State, created an extra-special Top 3.
Are we going to see such separation in future seasons? Odds are that we won't.
In the meantime, we can brace ourselves for an epic title game.
How about these two quarterbacks? Burrow is smart, mobile and tough. He can read coverages and he also improvises on the move.
Then there is Lawrence, a physical freak. He can throw the ball all over the field and he can zig-zag through defenses on foot.
His clutch drive against the Buckeyes left NFL scouts in a pool of their own drool.
Here is what folks were writing about all of this:
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: "It's hard to say exactly why LSU destroyed Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs semifinal . . . But it might have been because LSU had much better line play, superior talent at the skill positions and one of the best quarterbacks in the sport's recent history. OK, maybe it's not that hard."
Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: "Burrow has put together arguably the best individual college football season of the decade and at every step it has seemed remarkably normal for the quarterback and his LSU teammates. That's because while we continue to be astounded by the approach of a purple-and-gold clad offense long associated with the I formation and ball control, Burrow has long known what he and his team are capable of doing."
Pat Forde, SI.com: "Trevor Lawrence always made football look easy. Bigger than other quarterbacks at 6-foot-6, with a stronger arm and an unflappable mind, he breezed through youth football and became the No. 1 recruit in the country. As a college freshman at Clemson, he won every game, precociously tearing apart Notre Dame and Alabama in the College Football Playoffs last season. As a sophomore he led the Tigers to 13 wins without a loss, 13 of them blowouts. It all seemed so effortless. Finally, Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl, here came the hard stuff . . .here, at the end, came the most pressurized drive of Lawrence's very stress-free career."
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: "After a longer-than-normal regular season an earlier-than-normal set of semifinals, the College Football Playoffs national championship is set: Tigahs vs. Tigers, Coach O vs. Dabo, Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence, Death Valley vs. Death Valley. LSU aims for its first national title since the 2007 season, when it beat Ohio State in New Orleans. Clemson returns to the site of its last loss -- to Alabama in the 2017 CFP semifinal in the Sugar Bowl-- and aims for its 30th consecutive win and third championship in four seasons."
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "If LSU wins the national title, it will have checked every box of an all-time team-- unbeaten season against a strong schedule, a record-setting offense, a Heisman-Trophy winning quarterback, and victories over the two dynastic programs of this era un Alabama and Clemson, the team it will face in the championship game. But even before the job is done, there is an interesting debate roiling within the college football world. Is this LSU team a one-off, or is Ed Orgeron on the verge of a long-term reordering of the power structure both within the Southeastern Conference and nationally?"
MEGAPHONE
"Most fun game I've been a part of."
• Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, after beating Ohio State.