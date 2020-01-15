Tipsheet: LSU faces tough road back to playoffs through powerful SEC

Ben Kercheval , CBSSports.com : “Brady's jump to the NFL makes sense. He has previous experience with the New Orleans Saints. The money is also probably amazing since it was previously reported that Brady had agreed to a three-year extension with LSU worth roughly $3 million. That was considered ‘NFL’ money, but that's exactly what he'll make with the Panthers. The point is, Brady's time with LSU was likely limited anyway. If you're good enough, you get hired away. That's a decent problem for LSU and Orgeron to have. To the same tune, it's why Power Five programs want players to go on to the NFL, even if it's after three years. While the loss of Brady is significant, it's a chance for Orgeron to show he can get lightning to strike twice in the same spot. If 2019 was anything, it was proof that it can adapt to the times and win the way football games are won anymore. The program is still in good hands with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger , Orgeron is just finding the next complementary piece.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “It’s not like Clemson is going anywhere. It seems crazy to think about now, but this was actually a bit of a rebuilding year. You know, that defensive line that might have been among the best in college football history last year – it was all gone. Other key parts were missing from the 2018 national champion, too, but the team got to 14-0, it beat Ohio State, it won another ACC championship, and it incredibly played in its fourth national championship in five seasons. So it ran into a buzzsaw. Think of it this way – it took the greatest season by a quarterback of a team that had the greatest season in college football history to deny Dabo and Clemson a third national championship in four years. This is still going to be the odds-on favorite to win the national title next year, and it’s still going to start the season No. 1 – or top three at worst. It’s the same thing I said last year after Alabama lost in Santa Clara – it was ONE bad game. Only, it’s more like Clemson was good, and LSU was simply otherworldly.”