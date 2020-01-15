Tipsheet: LSU faces tough road back to playoffs through powerful SEC

We know Clemson will be back in the national title hunt. The Tigers return quarterback Trevor Lawrence and much of their ridiculously talented squad.
They landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The ACC remains a second-tier league, so they should have no trouble stacking up lopsided victories.
But what about LSU? Has coach Ed Orgeron started something truly special in Baton Rouge or was this national title run a one-and-done outlier?
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is headed to the NFL, as is passing game coordinator Joe Brady. Orgeron has committed to a modern offense, but he still must find the right players and staff to make it work.
His in-house options include Myles Brennan to replace Burrow and Jorge Munoz to replace Brady. LSU can also look outside for a graduate transfer quarterback and another passing game guru.
Meanwhile the SEC is still the SEC, with Alabama, Georgia and even Florida legitimately targeting the playoff bracket next season.
Ole Miss hired Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State hired Mike Leach, so that side of the conference will remain insanely competitive. LSU’s league schedule includes games at Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M and the Tigers also have a non-conference game against Texas.
Orgeron standing as a Louisiana folk hero is secure, but there is no off switch on this man. He wants to build an Alabama-caliber program and he won’t rest until he gets there.
And he won’t rest even if he gets there, because, like we said, there is no off switch on this guy. So he has that going for him as his daunting challenge continues.
Here is what folk are writing about all of this:
Ivan Maisel, ESPN.com: “Every national championship is special. But not every national championship is transformative. It might be too soon to say the success of the 2019 LSU Tigers has carved out a new path (Burrow is moving on to the NFL, where perhaps a defense will challenge him); but this team's performance shows hints of the 1958 LSU Tigers, the national champions who changed the way we view LSU, and how Tigers fans view their own, as well. These LSU Tigers play football that would seem unfathomable to Paul Dietzel, the coach of the most beloved LSU team of all time, the 1958 Tigers who finished No. 1 in the era of one-platoon football. They play football that would mystify Charlie McClendon, the winningest coach in LSU history. For that matter, they play football nothing like the 2018 Tigers played. Moving the chains is as out of date as fullbacks and single-bar face masks. Joe Brady, LSU's young co-offensive coordinator, came to Baton Rouge this season from the New Orleans Saints with a playbook that remade this offense. LSU erupted for 628 yards against Clemson.”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “Brady's jump to the NFL makes sense. He has previous experience with the New Orleans Saints. The money is also probably amazing since it was previously reported that Brady had agreed to a three-year extension with LSU worth roughly $3 million. That was considered ‘NFL’ money, but that's exactly what he'll make with the Panthers. The point is, Brady's time with LSU was likely limited anyway. If you're good enough, you get hired away. That's a decent problem for LSU and Orgeron to have. To the same tune, it's why Power Five programs want players to go on to the NFL, even if it's after three years. While the loss of Brady is significant, it's a chance for Orgeron to show he can get lightning to strike twice in the same spot. If 2019 was anything, it was proof that it can adapt to the times and win the way football games are won anymore. The program is still in good hands with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, Orgeron is just finding the next complementary piece.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “It’s not like Clemson is going anywhere. It seems crazy to think about now, but this was actually a bit of a rebuilding year. You know, that defensive line that might have been among the best in college football history last year – it was all gone. Other key parts were missing from the 2018 national champion, too, but the team got to 14-0, it beat Ohio State, it won another ACC championship, and it incredibly played in its fourth national championship in five seasons. So it ran into a buzzsaw. Think of it this way – it took the greatest season by a quarterback of a team that had the greatest season in college football history to deny Dabo and Clemson a third national championship in four years. This is still going to be the odds-on favorite to win the national title next year, and it’s still going to start the season No. 1 – or top three at worst. It’s the same thing I said last year after Alabama lost in Santa Clara – it was ONE bad game. Only, it’s more like Clemson was good, and LSU was simply otherworldly.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “And so the 2020 college football season will be, in no small part, defined by Trevor Lawrence’s response to this 43-25 defeat in the College Football Playoff national championship game. If he and Clemson bounce back as expected, they will be back in this game again a year from now—and quite likely much happier about the final result than they were Monday night in the Louisiana Superdome. This program is loaded for the 2020 season. Last time Clemson suffered a three-score loss in the Superdome in a playoff game against a Southeastern Conference opponent, it roared back the following season to go 15-0 and win it all. That was in 2017, when Alabama beat the Tigers 24-6. Then Lawrence arrived on campus and Clemson didn’t lose again until Monday night.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Clemson's dynasty is deferred and delayed, but only momentarily. Several key pieces will depart, including three ahead of schedule in would-be seniors Travis Etienne, Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins. But Lawrence will return and . . . while the youthful makeup of this year's roster will benefit from the ice-water reminder, courtesy of LSU, that winning a championship is not as easy as the program's recent history has made it look. Clemson was given the same reminder two years ago after Alabama's convincing win in the national semifinals. What followed was one national championship and 29 wins in a row, tied for the fifth-longest streak during college football's modern era. Monday night's loss could spark a similar surge back to the top of the FBS.”
MEGAPHONE
"We didn't hire Mike Leach because he's charismatic, but he is. We didn't hire Mike Leach because he's got a great sense of humor, but he does. We didn't hire Mike Leach because he's exceptionally bright, but he is. We did not hire Mike Leach because of his dynamic personality, but he's got one. We did not solely hire Mike Leach because he's a visionary and a pioneer in the modern game of college football, but indeed, he is.”
Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen, at Leach’s introductory news conference.