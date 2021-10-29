Tipsheet: LSU, USC hires will alter college football coaching landscape

The coaching openings at LSU and USC hang over college football during the stretch run of this season.
These are two of the highest-profile jobs in the sport. Both schools will be desperate to get this hire right.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has a history of big name hunting when it comes to hiring a football coach. Other than Alabama's Nick Saban, every coach could be in play for him.
Jimbo Fisher would be hard to get out of Texas A&M now that his original 10-year, $75 million deal was upgraded to boost his pay over $9 million per year. But Woodward has history with him.
Would Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly want to give the Southeastern Conference a try? Has Dabo Swinney run his course at Clemson?
Meanwhile USC athletic director Mike Bohn hopes that the LA market and his rich boosters will help him end the school’s losing streak on coaching hires. Since Pete Carroll left for the NFL in 2009, the Trojans reached double figures in victories just four times.
The LSU and USC decisions will have a big domino effect in the industry, setting off a chain reaction of hiring at other major programs.
So what do we know? Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin emphatically shot down speculation that leave the NFL to give college coaching a try in SoCal or down in Death Valley
“Hey, guys, I don't have time for that speculation," Tomlin said. "I mean, that's a joke to me. I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football?
“That will be the last time I address it. Not only today but moving forward. Never say never, but never. OK? Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs. There's not a booster with a big enough blank check.”
It’s safe to say that some big-name college football coaches do not feel the same way. For instance, here’s what Penn State coach James Franklin had to say on this topic:
“I think I’ve shown over my eight years my commitment to this university and this community, and that’s kind of my statement.”
Franklin coupled that non-denial with a reported shift to agent Jimmy Sexton, the biggest mover and shaker in the college football coaching industry.
While Michigan State tries to keep its College Football Playoff quest alive, Sparty must deal with coach Mel Tucker Jr. becoming a Person of Interest to other schools, most notably LSU.
“My focus is on our upcoming game vs. the school (Michigan) down the road," Tucker told reporters "That’s where my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.”
Yeah, well, if Tucker can knock off the Wolverines to keep his special season rolling, that will add millions to his potential earning power.
For what it’s worth, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo believes his school can keep Tucker.
“Every indication that Mel's given me, we are fundraising, and we are working, and we are going to have an incredible football facility,” Izzo said. “We are stepping up right now. You know what's been fun? It's been all of us. Everybody together is working together to get a place. I don’t think there's any question about it - he wants a place like this place. Then he wants the consistency.”
Stay tuned.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “As four decades have passed by since the last national championship in 1980, being a Georgia fan comes with the unspoken fear -- maybe even expectation -- that something is going to go wrong. That happens when the goal is always an SEC championship and frequently a national championship. That happens when the goal falls short too often. But we already know this team, this year, is special. It's already widely believed these No. 1 Dawgs are, at least for now, the best in the country -- maybe the best overall at Georgia since Herschel Walker ran for 150 yards with a dislocated shoulder on his way to helping UGA beat Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl to clinch a 12-0 season and that last national title.”
Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “We haven’t even hit November, and already the narrative is Georgia can lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win Saturday against Florida. Looking at the remainder of the Bulldogs’ schedule, it’s not really a stretch: Missouri, at Tennessee, Charleston Southern, at Georgia Tech. If Georgia reaches the SEC Championship Game at 12-0, they’re likely in the CFP win or lose. Yet there’s something about the first two months of the season that’s unnerving about how this is playing out. ‘I’m trying to figure out who (Georgia) has beaten,’ one Power 5 coach said. And he’s not wrong. The all-important Clemson win to begin the season is more of an anchor than a buoy to Georgia’s argument. Clemson has had its worst season in years, and is 0-7 vs. the spread. The Georgia defense scored its only touchdown in a 10-7 win. Meanwhile, the rest of the schedule looks a lot like overmatched and overvalued teams. That doesn’t necessarily mean Florida is primed for an upset (the Gators fall in the overvalued category), but it does mean Georgia’s first legitimate test this season won’t happen until the SEC Championship Game against likely West Division champion Alabama.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “There’s no one in a better position overall when it comes the path to the College Football Playoff, and the schedule. It’s not a breeze, but Florida, Missouri, at Tennessee, Charleston Southern, at Georgia Tech isn’t a thing compared to what others have to do. Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 seed if it wins out. It could lose to Florida – or someone else – win the SEC Championship, and be just fine. It could go 12-0, lose to Alabama in the SEC Championship, and be a lock as the 3 or 4 seed, as long as it’s not an annihilation. Just assume Georgia is in the College Football Playoff and go from there.”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “Given that the final scores show that the Volunteers lost by 24 at Florida and 28 at Alabama, you'd think that Josh Heupel's first year resembles the disappointing campaigns that marked the recent teams under Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt. Don't be fooled. Tennessee stood toe-to-toe Saturday with the Crimson Tide for three quarters on the road, one week after a strong effort in a loss to Mississippi. Much of the credit should go to Heupel, who has quickly found success with quarterback Hendon Hooker leading an offense that ranked no higher than 98th in scoring for the past four seasons. Kentucky and Georgia await in the next two weeks. An upset against the former wouldn't be a surprise. Pushing the Bulldogs wouldn't either. Even if neither happens, Volunteers fans should have hope this program is turning around and will only get better in 2022 with Heupel in his second year.”
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “This week's slate of games will be the final opportunity teams have to make an impression on the College Football Playoff committee before the first set of rankings come out. A number of teams are still in the hunt for those top four spots, but no game this weekend has bigger consequences than the Michigan-Michigan State game. With the Wolverines ranked No. 6 and the Spartans at No. 8, it's only the fifth time these two teams will play with both teams ranked in the AP top 10 and the first since 1964. The game itself is big enough for both programs, but adding in potential playoff implications magnifies the meaning of the result . . . This is only the sixth Big Ten conference game in the poll era where both teams are 7-0, and the players and coaches aren't pretending that this is just another game. It has meaning for the rivalry, as far as who gets to take home the Paul Bunyan trophy and bragging rights, but it also could be a catapult into rare air. Michigan has never been to the Big Ten championship game under Jim Harbaugh and has never been to the playoff. The players know they need to up the intensity, focus and preparation without straying from what has gotten them to this point in the first place.”