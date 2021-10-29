Tipsheet: LSU, USC hires will alter college football coaching landscape

Erick Smith , USA Today: “Given that the final scores show that the Volunteers lost by 24 at Florida and 28 at Alabama, you'd think that Josh Heupel's first year resembles the disappointing campaigns that marked the recent teams under Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt. Don't be fooled. Tennessee stood toe-to-toe Saturday with the Crimson Tide for three quarters on the road, one week after a strong effort in a loss to Mississippi. Much of the credit should go to Heupel, who has quickly found success with quarterback Hendon Hooker leading an offense that ranked no higher than 98th in scoring for the past four seasons. Kentucky and Georgia await in the next two weeks. An upset against the former wouldn't be a surprise. Pushing the Bulldogs wouldn't either. Even if neither happens, Volunteers fans should have hope this program is turning around and will only get better in 2022 with Heupel in his second year.”

Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “This week's slate of games will be the final opportunity teams have to make an impression on the College Football Playoff committee before the first set of rankings come out. A number of teams are still in the hunt for those top four spots, but no game this weekend has bigger consequences than the Michigan-Michigan State game. With the Wolverines ranked No. 6 and the Spartans at No. 8, it's only the fifth time these two teams will play with both teams ranked in the AP top 10 and the first since 1964. The game itself is big enough for both programs, but adding in potential playoff implications magnifies the meaning of the result . . . This is only the sixth Big Ten conference game in the poll era where both teams are 7-0, and the players and coaches aren't pretending that this is just another game. It has meaning for the rivalry, as far as who gets to take home the Paul Bunyan trophy and bragging rights, but it also could be a catapult into rare air. Michigan has never been to the Big Ten championship game under Jim Harbaugh and has never been to the playoff. The players know they need to up the intensity, focus and preparation without straying from what has gotten them to this point in the first place.”