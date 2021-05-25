Tipsheet: Lynn makes Cardinals look ridiculous for letting him go

Zach Crizer , Yahoo! Sports: “The Tampa Bay Rays traded shortstop Willy Adames to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The deal briefly whipped the baseball world into a frenzy over the possibility that No. 1 prospect Wander Franco was about to take over in Tampa — not the case — but as the dust settled it joined a long line of Rays trades that ensure the franchise never develops a face you can get too familiar with. Adames joined the Rays organization as a prospect in the David Price trade, took over the starting shortstop job in 2018 and had his best year in 2020 as they galloped to a pennant. He is seemingly beloved not just in his own clubhouse, but around the game. All of which, as you know, failed to matter. The Rays pulled the trigger and shipped him out for two fungible relief arms and an open roster spot where they will plug in a younger, cheaper player — Taylor Walls, for now, ready to graduate from their prodigious minor-league system. Then, like they have done time and time and time again, the front office leaders got on a call with reporters and called it “difficult” to part with the human who had come up and succeeded with them. I do not doubt the sincerity of their feelings about Adames, but the messaging gets less believable as it is repeated. And boy has it been repeated.

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's safe to say the Dodgers are back. Their sequencing has been pretty funny, though. We could divide them up into three sections of the season right now with records of 13-2, 5-15 and 11-1. Despite that stretch where it felt like they were going to lose every single night, they are back on pace to win 100 games and have the second-best run differential in baseball. They're still banged up, too. After sitting alone at the top for weeks and them tumbling down to the late teens, they are back in the conversation for number one. The Yankees started the season 5-10. Since then they are 23-9 (the best record in baseball in that span) and are currently riding a six-game winning streak after sweeping the White Sox. They are now within striking range of the top spot. The Rays are a half-game ahead of the Yankees in the standings, as they are riding the longest winning streak in baseball at 10. Seven of those 10 have come against pretty tough competition, too. It's been quite the string after they were sitting 19-19. The defending AL champs are back in the conversation for number one. None of those teams get the top spot this week, though. That distinction goes to the San Diego Padres . . . They've won nine straight and 12 of their last 13. They sport the best run differential in baseball and haven't really been full strength much at all. They've dealt with the adversity and emerged stronger than ever. And Fernando Tatis Jr. is out of his freaking mind right now (11 for his last 14 with four homers and 12 RBI).”