Tipsheet: Lynn makes Cardinals look ridiculous for letting him go

Perhaps disgruntled fans should take a break from lamenting the Randy Arozarena trade and focus on how stupid the Cardinals must feel for letting Lance Lynn walk in free agency.
You may recall that the front office did not want to buck up for the durable and reliable innings-eater at the time.
Here is what Lance has done since leaving the Cardinals:
- 2018: 10-10, 4.77 ERA
- 2019: 16-11, 3.67 ERA
- 2020: 6-3, 3.32 ERA
- 2021: 5-1, 1.51 ERA
Lynn has been one of the better values in baseball, too, earning $12 million, $9.3 million, $11.3 million and $9.3 million in those four seasons.
Meanwhile the Cardinals have paid Miles Mikolas $7.5 million, $8 million, $17 million and $17 million during that same span. The club owes Mikolas another $34 million for the next two seasons.
For those dollars the Cardinals have received one great season (18-4, 2.83 ERA in 2018), one mediocre season (9-14, 4.16 ERA) and two seasons derailed by forearm and shoulder injuries.
Mikolas faces an uncertain future while undergoing further examinations of his aching arm. Meanwhile Lynn is at the top of his game --as the demonstrated by throttling the sputtering Cardinals 5-1 Monday.
"I'm not going to lie to you: That win was probably the most satisfying I've ever had in my career, not counting the playoffs,” Lynn said afterward. “I enjoyed it quite a bit, beating them. It's one of the teams I [did] not have a Major League win against, and now I do, and I definitely enjoy it.”
Rejection is a strong motivator. Lynn reminded us of that while describing his postgame emotion.
"Prove it, hatefulness, a little bit of everything,” Lynn said.
Back in the day, Lynn was a favorite of the STL media. He freely offered blunt, contrarian views with a wry sense of humor.
On the days he pitched, though, it was best to stay clear of him.
“When you're growing up, when you're coming up in the game, it's, 'Oh, he's got a bad attitude, this and that,'” Lynn said. “And when you get older and start pitching better, it’s, ‘He's a bulldog.' So just be a bulldog, I guess."
He was very much a bulldog against the Cardinals while chasing them off the field Monday.
"He’s a good a competitor as there is in the major leagues right now,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He wants to get guys out and give his team a chance to win.
“When I think about Lance, it's how hard he competes against hitters."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “All told, last year was supposed to be the year for Cincinnati. The pandemic was hard on all of us, but it was particularly hard on the Reds, who geared up for a big 2020 only to have no paying customers coming through the turnstiles. Now Trevor Bauer is in Los Angeles, Eugenio Suárez has forgotten how to hit, they don’t have a shortstop and my goodness what has happened to Luis Castillo? The Reds have had buzzard’s luck the past few years. That luck has not changed in 2021.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “The Tampa Bay Rays traded shortstop Willy Adames to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The deal briefly whipped the baseball world into a frenzy over the possibility that No. 1 prospect Wander Franco was about to take over in Tampa — not the case — but as the dust settled it joined a long line of Rays trades that ensure the franchise never develops a face you can get too familiar with. Adames joined the Rays organization as a prospect in the David Price trade, took over the starting shortstop job in 2018 and had his best year in 2020 as they galloped to a pennant. He is seemingly beloved not just in his own clubhouse, but around the game. All of which, as you know, failed to matter. The Rays pulled the trigger and shipped him out for two fungible relief arms and an open roster spot where they will plug in a younger, cheaper player — Taylor Walls, for now, ready to graduate from their prodigious minor-league system. Then, like they have done time and time and time again, the front office leaders got on a call with reporters and called it “difficult” to part with the human who had come up and succeeded with them. I do not doubt the sincerity of their feelings about Adames, but the messaging gets less believable as it is repeated. And boy has it been repeated.
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's safe to say the Dodgers are back. Their sequencing has been pretty funny, though. We could divide them up into three sections of the season right now with records of 13-2, 5-15 and 11-1. Despite that stretch where it felt like they were going to lose every single night, they are back on pace to win 100 games and have the second-best run differential in baseball. They're still banged up, too. After sitting alone at the top for weeks and them tumbling down to the late teens, they are back in the conversation for number one. The Yankees started the season 5-10. Since then they are 23-9 (the best record in baseball in that span) and are currently riding a six-game winning streak after sweeping the White Sox. They are now within striking range of the top spot. The Rays are a half-game ahead of the Yankees in the standings, as they are riding the longest winning streak in baseball at 10. Seven of those 10 have come against pretty tough competition, too. It's been quite the string after they were sitting 19-19. The defending AL champs are back in the conversation for number one. None of those teams get the top spot this week, though. That distinction goes to the San Diego Padres . . . They've won nine straight and 12 of their last 13. They sport the best run differential in baseball and haven't really been full strength much at all. They've dealt with the adversity and emerged stronger than ever. And Fernando Tatis Jr. is out of his freaking mind right now (11 for his last 14 with four homers and 12 RBI).”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “It wasn't all that long ago -- two Sundays ago, actually -- when it felt as if everyone was worried about the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were losing, they were injured, and the landscape of the National League West made it seem as if the Dodgers, poised to challenge the wins record at the onset of 2021, could not possibly run away with another division title. Now, suddenly, the Dodgers are quietly dominant again, even with a lineup that isn't close to full strength. They were without four starting position players on Sunday -- including Mookie Betts, who was scratched with soreness in a left shoulder that has given him trouble for about a week -- and still won their seventh straight. The Dodgers went on the road to sweep a surprising San Francisco Giants team that began the weekend with the best record in the sport, capturing the finale by an 11-5 score. A 13-2 start that was followed by a 5-15 stretch has been followed by another dominant run, with 11 wins in a span of 12 games. Given a comparable surge by the division-rival San Diego Padres, it's a stretch the Dodgers have desperately needed.”
MEGAPHONE
"Even when we're not at full strength, we have a lot of really, really, really good players, and our starting pitching has been unbelievable as well, our bullpen's been really good, and our at-bats have been super competitive, up and down through the lineup. I think it's no secret that we have a lot of depth and we're all kind of rolling right now. I think we just went through a funky stretch there where we all kind of slumped, and now obviously we're picking back up where we left off early in the year."