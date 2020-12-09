Tipsheet: Lynn thrilled to reunite with La Russa with ambitous White Sox

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “While most of the baseball world is sitting back this winter, lamenting their financial losses, and shedding their payroll, the Chicago White Sox are sending out a completely different message to their fanbase. Their rebuild is officially over. In a span of 12 hours, the White Sox traded for frontline starter Lance Lynn of the Texas Rangers and signed right fielder Adam Eaton. Just like that, the White Sox have thrust themselves as the favorite to win their first AL Central title since 2008 with visions of being a World Series contender, too, last winning it all in 2005 . . . It’s hardly as if the White Sox are blowing up their payroll. Lynn costs just $8 million this season in the final year of his three-year, $30 million contract and Eaton will earn $7 million this year with a club option of $8.5 million or a $1 million buyout. If there was an open checkbook for the White Sox, Trevor Bauer would be pitching for the White Sox and George Springer would be in the outfield. Yet, with every other team in the AL Central either rebuilding like the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, or cutting payroll like Cleveland and the Minnesota Twins, even with the White Sox’s inexpensive moves, the division is falling right into their lap. The White Sox are suddenly poised to create the same energy and excitement the Cubs had on the north side of town.”