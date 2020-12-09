Tipsheet: Lynn thrilled to reunite with La Russa with ambitous White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are looking to make their big, long-overdue move up the baseball ladder in 2021.
That’s why owner Jerry Reinsdorf has, thus far anyway, stood behind new manager Tony La Russa despite his drunk driving beef.
That's why the team acquired former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn from the Texas Rangers.
“Acquiring Lance was a priority for us,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Tuesday. “We wanted to make sure we were able to acquire someone this offseason that we felt confident could not only fit into the front end of our rotation but was going to be ideally reliable every fifth day to give us some depth and give us some length in his outings.”
That’s also why the White Sox committed $7 million to outfielder Adam Eaton on a one-year free-agent deal. The South Siders are going for it.
“I was excited when I saw what this team was able to do, and you see them coming, to be a part of it, it’s exciting. I like to win and I am looking forward to having that opportunity," Lynn told reporters Tuesday. “Hopefully I can be a good piece that can push this team forward for a playoff run.”
And what about his new skipper?
“I'm reunited with Tony La Russa, who I had when I was a rookie," Lynn said. "That was 10 years ago and we won the World Series, so hopefully 10 years later we can do the same. That would be exciting.”
And . . .
“Tony is all about business and all about winning. That’s the only thing that matters . . . it all involves around winning the game and doing everything you can to compete the best you can to succeed and win. And that’s what he’s all about.”
As MLB.com notes, Lynn, 33, has matured into one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball:
Over two seasons with the Rangers, Lynn went 22-14 with a 3.57 ERA and 335 strikeouts over 46 starts and 292 1/3 innings. During that span, Lynn led all Major League pitchers in innings pitched, tied for first in starts and ranked among the leaders in bWAR (second, 9.8), quality starts (tied for fourth, 30), wins (tied for fifth) and strikeouts (tied for fifth). Lynn finished sixth in the 2020 American League Cy Young voting and fifth in '19.
“You come up in the Cardinals organization, it was a lot about sinking the baseball, getting quick ground balls, quick outs, things like that,” Lynn said. “And my whole life, I’ve been able to strike guys out when I needed to, elevate the fastball and things like that.
“So I’ve been able to refine what I do well, what I’ve always done well, and then sprinkle in the things I was able to learn over my time pitching in St. Louis and with other clubs, whether it’s sink it, cut it and use some other stuff.
“That’s the big thing is going back to what feels comfortable, what I can repeat and what is going to have the most success, and then being able to keep people off balance sprinkling the other stuff in.
“I'm looking forward to getting to Spring Training and getting after this thing. Right now, I'm on pace to be ready for a normal Spring Training and do everything I can to be prepared to throw 200 innings in 33, 34 starts and on into the playoffs, because that's why they got me.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “While most of the baseball world is sitting back this winter, lamenting their financial losses, and shedding their payroll, the Chicago White Sox are sending out a completely different message to their fanbase. Their rebuild is officially over. In a span of 12 hours, the White Sox traded for frontline starter Lance Lynn of the Texas Rangers and signed right fielder Adam Eaton. Just like that, the White Sox have thrust themselves as the favorite to win their first AL Central title since 2008 with visions of being a World Series contender, too, last winning it all in 2005 . . . It’s hardly as if the White Sox are blowing up their payroll. Lynn costs just $8 million this season in the final year of his three-year, $30 million contract and Eaton will earn $7 million this year with a club option of $8.5 million or a $1 million buyout. If there was an open checkbook for the White Sox, Trevor Bauer would be pitching for the White Sox and George Springer would be in the outfield. Yet, with every other team in the AL Central either rebuilding like the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, or cutting payroll like Cleveland and the Minnesota Twins, even with the White Sox’s inexpensive moves, the division is falling right into their lap. The White Sox are suddenly poised to create the same energy and excitement the Cubs had on the north side of town.”
Matt Martell, SI.com: “Over the last two seasons, Lynn has been baseball’s most durable starter, leading the majors in starts (46) and innings (292 1/3), and he has more WAR (9.8) than any pitcher other than Jacob deGrom (10.2) in that span. He joins a rotation that already includes Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel. That trio, which finished fifth, sixth and seventh in the AL Cy Young voting last season, will anchor what should be the American League's best starting staff, boosted further by the expected return of Chicago’s top prospect Michael Kopech.”
Collin Whitchurch, Baseball Prospectus: “What transformed Lynn from mid-rotation innings eater (go elsewhere with your fat-shaming jokes, plebeian) was a modest arsenal change. Gone were the four-seamer/sinker ways in favor of a cutter that was always there but never there. He increased the usage, from between 5 and11 percent in earlier seasons, to nearly 16 percent in 2019 and 21.8 percent in his most recent campaign. Batters missed it 11.4 percent of the time and missed all of Lynn’s offerings to the tune of a K% of 27 percent the last two seasons, not exactly Shane Bieber/Jacob deGrom territory, but decidedly above-average and a significant leap from earlier in his career.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The early action on the free-agent market was centered around starting pitching, with Charlie Morton, Mike Minor, Drew Smyly and Robbie Ray all landing new deals. Another starter relocated for 2021 on Monday, as Lance Lynn was traded from the Rangers to the White Sox, who sent Dane Dunning and another pitching prospect to Texas for the All-Star right-hander. The impact for the White Sox is obvious, as Chicago added Lynn to a rotation topped by Lucas Giolito and Dallas Kuechel. But what type of impact could the move have on the market for high-end starting pitchers? Trevor Bauer still tops that list for obvious reasons; the reigning National League Cy Young winner is far and away the best pitcher available, though his price tag will seemingly limit his market to teams willing to spend big this winter. After Bauer, Jake Odorizzi, Mashiro Tanaka and Taijaun Walker are the best of the rest, a trio of pitchers capable of filling a Nos. 2 or 3 rotation spot for a contending team. Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman would have been part of this group, but they took themselves out of that market early, accepting qualifying offers from their current clubs.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The slow-moving offseason will probably continue this week because clubs aren't eager to commit dollars to 2021 payroll without knowing what the 2021 season will look like (number of games, fans in attendance, etc.), but I do think we'll see our first major free agent signing at the Winter Meetings. In fact, I'll boldly predict it. We'll get a big name free agent signing this week. The player: DJ LeMahieu. The team: New York Yankees. The contract: $80 million across four years seems reasonable enough. We here at CBS Sports agree LeMahieu will be the first big free agent to sign, beating out Trevor Bauer, George Springer, and J.T. Realmuto, and I see no reason to shift gears. Both sides are interested in a reunion and it's a natural fit. It works. There's also this: LeMahieu is the only one of the four big free agents who has been a free agent before, and when he was a free agent two years ago, he had to wait until Jan. 14 to sign. I don't think he wants to wait that long again. Free agency can be stressful for players. The Yankees want LeMahieu, LeMahieu wants the Yankees. They'll work it out this week.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Now that the non-tender deadline has passed, one source who follows the market anticipates a number of free-agent signings in the next 10 days or so and then a freeze -- into the new year and perhaps well beyond. It's not just that teams understand the longer they wait, the more the middle class is squeezed and becomes likely to jump at a deal. Teams just don't know when the season is going to start or how many games they're going to play. As much as there is hope among players for a full, 162-game season, owners -- who spent all of 2020 complaining about how much money they were losing -- cringe at the idea of playing large swaths of games with crowds limited by local ordinances. A repeat of the 2020 labor strife is not far-fetched and necessitates preemptive action starting ... well, pretty much now.”
“We feel the window to win championships is open.”
Hahn, to reporters Tuesday.
