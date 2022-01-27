Tipsheet: Mack's demise at Louisville underscores college hoops volatility

In our latest episode of Coaching College Basketball is Hard, we present the case of Chris Mack.

He is one America’s best basketball coaches. At Xavier, he won two regular season titles in the Atlantic 10 and one after the school moved to the Big East.

Mack took Xavier to the NCAA Tournament eight times in nine years. He probably never should have left that job, but Louisville came calling and he took the big money to go down the road from Cincinnati.

He went 20-14 in his first season with the Cardinals and reached the Big Dance. He would have returned there in 2019-20 with a 24-7 team, but COVID-19 intervened.

The pandemic messed up last season, too, as Louisville finished 13-7 and missed the tournament.

That COVID-impact season produced all sorts of upheaval, including discord over handling the pandemic and the firing of his assistant coaches. One of them, Dino Gaudio, tried to extort extra severance pay by threatening to disclose minor NCAA rules violations.

That kerfuffle prompted the school to suspend Mack for six games this season. Then Louisville used the transgressions as leverage in buyout negotiations this month when the Cardinals slipped to 11-9 with Mack and his players openly at odds

So let’s run through some points here:

Mack, 52, is great a Xs and Os. But he is not the most personable man on Earth, so he’s not great on the PR/sales front. That made him an easier mark when the program slipped.

Louisville boosters are crazed. They have pumped insane money into the program, so they have considerable pull – which helps explain why the school churns administrators.

This supercharged atmosphere fueled some, um, aggressive recruiting in Rick Pitino’s time. The NCAA is what seems like Year 109 of looking into that.

Mack’s NCAA transgressions were Mickey Mouse. Improper use of graduate assistants and others in practice? Going overboard with personalized recruiting videos? Actually, that stuff doesn’t even rise to the level of Mickey Mouse. They are more like Pluto violations. The hapless NCAA jumps all over minor things while winking at the big violations driving the industry, like coaches brazenly buying players with six-figure packages.

But those minor violations allowed the school to balk at paying Mack his full $12 million buyout. He settled for $4.8 million, which should still afford him lifetime security while allowing him to be selective about his career move.

Mack took the separation in stride. When asked if he felt he deserved more time, he said:

“I'm not going to speculate on that. I appreciate the questions. It's a hard place. You've got to win games, but you know, we're in the right place . . . Obviously, we all want the best for Louisville. I still do. That’s not going to change. I’m humble enough that if I’m not the right person, all good man, I just want the best for them. They’re great kids.”

Tipsheet wonders if major college coaches get a hearty laugh at booster largesse when they gather for coaching events. School after school pays seven-digit buyouts so it can hurry up and hire the next coach -- who will either collect a seven-digit buyout some day or jump to a better-paying job before his program suffers the inevitable down cycle.

These millionaires have far more money than they know what to do with, so the coaching profession is only too glad to share in that wealth.

As for what happens next, the generous boosters at Louisville have made this a destination gig with phenomenal facilities and massive fan support, not to mention the rich and marketable history.

Bruce Pearl, Chris Holtmann, Mick Cronin, Nate Oats, Andy Enfield, Eric Musselman, Steve Forbes, Brad Underwood, Kevin Willard . . . name a top coach and that name is likely on the Louisville wish list.

Here is what folks have been writing about this:

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) will host No. 9 Duke on Saturday as chatter around Louisville turns to who may be Mack's successor. There is plenty to like about the job, which was held by just two coaches -- Denny Crum and Rick Pitino -- between 1971 and 2017. But there is also some dysfunction to consider as the program has been beleaguered in recent years by NCAA violations and internal strife. The university is also embroiled in searches for a president and an athletic director, which could give some candidates pause about leaving a good situation. Despite those concerns, Louisville men's basketball is the biggest sports attraction in a metropolitan area of more than a million people in a state with no major professional sports. The Cardinals have won three national championships, though its most recent in 2013 was later vacated. The right coach should be able to come in and enjoy early success given the ACC's downturn and changing of the guard within the league's coaching ranks amid the retirements of legends like Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams. As Mack learned, sustaining success is not easy. But as Crum and Pitino showed before him, the ceiling is at the top of a ladder cutting down nets.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Although not one of the classic blue bloods, Louisville is a top-10 job nationally. The Cardinals have everything needed to be consistently successful: plenty of resources, top-tier facilities, an energetic and engaged fan base, and history. They've won three national championships (although the 2013 title was vacated) and been to 10 Final Fours (the 2012 and 2013 appearances were vacated). There are some drawbacks, of course. The lack of an athletic director and president means the next coach's boss could change weeks or months after being hired. There is still an NCAA cloud hanging over the program, with the Independent Accountability Resolution Process yet to rule on the alleged rules violations under Rick Pitino or Mack. From a recruiting perspective, the region isn't really an ACC hotbed -- and Kentucky is still king in the state. But weighing all the positives and negatives, it's still a historically successful program with the money and facilities to be a national factor every season. And outside of Duke and North Carolina, it's the best job in the ACC.”

Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal: “Louisville’s leadership is tenuous, an interim university president and athletic director making its coaching-search protocol uncertain. Also unclear is the timetable for an IARP ruling on the alleged NCAA violations. Both of those factors figure to matter to the Cardinals’ next permanent head coach, and parting ways with Mack in January gives Louisville some runway, some time to seek out a successor comfortable with the pros and cons of the job in whatever state it’s in. No matter how that search goes, no one could have expected to need it so soon.”

Pat Forde, SI.com: “We are about to find out how much the Louisville brand has been battered vs. its potential to withstand scandal and eventually return to heavyweight status. The candidate list will be fascinating. An early Louisville fan favorite who would seem to stand no chance is Auburn’s Bruce Pearl. This is a school under a massive compliance microscope; hiring a coach who has been sanctioned twice in the last 11 years ain’t happening. Same goes for Rick Pitino, despite the wizardry he is currently performing (again) at Iona. That’s a nonstarter, as is rehiring former athletic director Tom Jurich. Kenny Payne will get some ardent backing. Currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, formerly an assistant at bitter rival Kentucky, but before that a star player for the Cardinals’ 1986 national championship team, Payne checks several boxes. One of the most significant ones: A program with a sizable Black fan base and a proud history of integration on the court has never had a Black head basketball coach or athletic director. Matt Painter is in his 17th season at his alma mater, Purdue. Life is great there, but he flirted hard with leaving for Missouri once—and this could be the time to find out whether he wants to spend the rest of his career in one place. Mick Cronin is poised to have a decade of elite teams at UCLA. But he’s also a Cincinnati guy, which is a mere 100 miles from Louisville, and a former assistant at U of L under Pitino. The guess here is that he wouldn’t be interested, but it’s worth asking the question. Others who could be of interest: Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes, BYU’s Mark Pope, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard, Connecticut’s Danny Hurley, Murray State’s Matt McMahon, Cincinnati’s Wes Miller. But here is one more name to keep in mind, if Louisville is looking for a program steward who would invest in shepherding the Cardinals through the current NCAA uncertainty and leave the place better than he inherited it: Scott Davenport of Bellarmine.”

Eric Bossi, 247 Sports: “An associate head coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino from 2001-03, Mick Cronin has first-hand knowledge of the Louisville job and as much as anybody in America will know how good of an opportunity it can be. As much as familiarity is a good thing, more important is that Cronin is a heck of a candidate and a proven winner at multiple stops. After No. 7 UCLA’s home win over No. 3 Arizona on Tuesday night, Cronin has a career record of 419-195. He took the Bruins to a Final Four last season and made 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament during previous stops at Cincinnati and Murray State. He wins, he recruits well – his 2022 class features a pair of McDonald’s All-Americans – and he knows how to build. Would he leave a blue blood job? Louisville will never know unless they ask.”

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering if the Blues will be better prepared to withstand the crackling Flames this time around:

With the Blues headed toward lengthy down time in February, could Jordan Binnington attend a goaltending retreat?

Is it time to start imagining how good SLU could be next season as the Billikens continue growing this season?

With Missouri find its defensive legs, will the Tigers scrape up some victories in the back end of their SEC schedule to keep Cuonzo Martin’s regime rolling?

MEGAPHONE

"I love 'em. I love 'em, They want to win. (Shoot), I do too. I ain't bitter at all. I got my family, I got a great life. I'm good."

Mack, on bidding adieu to his Louisville players.

