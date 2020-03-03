Tipsheet: Maddon brings his motivational gimmicks to Angels

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “When marquee talents like (Francisco) Lindor inch closer to the open market or otherwise find themselves bandied about in the trade market, the conversation is inescapable. And as we enter the 2020 season, there is unmistakable, undeniable and understandable fixation on what the future might hold for three of the game’s most dynamic infield talents -- the Indians’ Lindor, the Cubs’ Kris Bryant and the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado. Will one of them be dealt between now and July 31? Some rival executives are to the point of actually expecting as much. Will all of them be dealt between now and July 31? That’s obviously less likely … but not completely off the table. All three of these clubs face competitive challenges that could amplify the trade conversation in the coming months, which means all three face particular pressure to get off to strong starts. If they don’t, we could be headed toward one of the most dynamic Trade Deadline periods of all time. The important thing to keep in mind with all three of these players is how limited trade value can become for even baseball’s best and brightest when there is only one year of guaranteed control involved. Lindor and Bryant are both eligible for free agency after 2021, and Arenado has an opt-out in his extension with the Rockies after '21. All three will make well north of $20 million in '21 (Lindor and Bryant will get there in arbitration, and Arenado is locked in for a $35 million salary), which also affects their trade value. In Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the Red Sox got a good -- but not jaw-dropping -- return for one year and $27 million of Mookie Betts. And they also included David Price and absorbed half of the $96 million still owed to Price over the next three years. So if Lindor or Bryant are to be dealt, there is added value to doing it before this year’s Trade Deadline, when those players can still impact two playoff races instead of one. It’s more complicated, but the same equation might apply to Arenado, given his post-2021 opt-out.”