Tipsheet: Maddon brings his motivational gimmicks to Angels

New Los Angeles Angels skipper Joe Maddon hasn’t brought jugglers, mimes or snake handlers to spring training yet.
There has been sightings of giraffes, ice sculptors, trapeze artists or magicians. But the gimmick-minded Maddon did summon former NBA star Charles Barkley, arguably basketball’s best-known non-champion, to give a motivational talk to his new team.
Presumably for comic relief, Barkley also hit a few golf shots in the outfield.
"He's great," Maddon told reporters. "It's energy and enthusiasm. If you can do something that adds to that, I'll take it. I think that's overlooked.
"Players love that stuff. We're going through the tedious, grinding schedule of spring training and anything you do to lighten up the day, I think, is good. I think you can feel it in the clubhouse."
Barkley was only too glad to visit with the Angels, given his long-standing appreciation of outfielder Mike Trout.
"I've only met him one time. I just happened to run into him on an elevator, and I was so excited to meet him. I was like, I didn't want to bother him. It was just quick," Barkley said.
"It was in L.A. I told him it was an honor to meet him. Obviously being from Philadelphia, we knew a lot about him. I'm a fan, but I just said hello to him kind of quickly. I was kind of fanboying on him a little bit."
So what’s the over-under on Albert Pujols eye rolls this season as he plays for Maddon?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Cardinals lost Marcell Ozuna to free agency and traded away Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena . . . yet they're still loaded with outfielders. Harrison Bader is the presumed starter in center field with Dexter Fowler in right, leaving those five men above as left-field candidates. Don’t forget top prospect Dylan Carlson too. He should arrive at some point in 2020. (Tommy) Edman was impressive as a rookie last season but he has minimal left field experience. It's a new position for him and, truth be told, he may be most valuable as a super utility guy who moves around rather than settles into one position. (Brad) Miller is a journeyman utility guy who has shown throughout his career he is not a viable starter for a contending team. He's a role player (and a solid one). (Tyler) O'Neill benefits from the Arozarena/Martinez trade more than anyone. He's spent parts of the last three seasons in Triple-A and has proven pretty much all he can at that level. O'Neill turns 25 in June and it's time to get this show on the road, you know? His power is very real and he could give a not great Cardinals offense a nice little boost in the post-Ozuna era . . . Similar to O'Neill, (Lane) Thomas has spent parts of the last two seasons in Triple-A and he's performed well at the level. He was very good during his brief MLB cameo last season too. If you're looking for a dark horse left field candidate in St. Louis, it's Thomas. He has a chance to be that Cardinals player who has a great season out of nowhere. There seems to be one every year.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Yes, there is a buyer-beware element after his struggles with Washington last year, but (Trevor) Rosenthal's fastball is sitting at 98 mph -- and, most important, he is throwing strikes. Among Rosenthal, Greg Holland and Josh Staumont -- the 26-year-old whose heat is sitting at 100 and topping 102 -- the Royals could have the makings of a decent bullpen surrounding Ian Kennedy and Scott Barlow.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “When marquee talents like (Francisco) Lindor inch closer to the open market or otherwise find themselves bandied about in the trade market, the conversation is inescapable. And as we enter the 2020 season, there is unmistakable, undeniable and understandable fixation on what the future might hold for three of the game’s most dynamic infield talents -- the Indians’ Lindor, the Cubs’ Kris Bryant and the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado. Will one of them be dealt between now and July 31? Some rival executives are to the point of actually expecting as much. Will all of them be dealt between now and July 31? That’s obviously less likely … but not completely off the table. All three of these clubs face competitive challenges that could amplify the trade conversation in the coming months, which means all three face particular pressure to get off to strong starts. If they don’t, we could be headed toward one of the most dynamic Trade Deadline periods of all time. The important thing to keep in mind with all three of these players is how limited trade value can become for even baseball’s best and brightest when there is only one year of guaranteed control involved. Lindor and Bryant are both eligible for free agency after 2021, and Arenado has an opt-out in his extension with the Rockies after '21. All three will make well north of $20 million in '21 (Lindor and Bryant will get there in arbitration, and Arenado is locked in for a $35 million salary), which also affects their trade value. In Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the Red Sox got a good -- but not jaw-dropping -- return for one year and $27 million of Mookie Betts. And they also included David Price and absorbed half of the $96 million still owed to Price over the next three years. So if Lindor or Bryant are to be dealt, there is added value to doing it before this year’s Trade Deadline, when those players can still impact two playoff races instead of one. It’s more complicated, but the same equation might apply to Arenado, given his post-2021 opt-out.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “(Yasiel) Puig never reproduced the offensive promise he showed as rookie, and at this point in his career there’s an argument to be made that he shouldn’t be an everyday outfielder for a good team. That happens to everyone sooner or later, but he’s still a useful player for a team in need of someone to hit right-handed pitching (in keeping with the weirdness of Puig’s career, he posted massive reverse platoon splits in 2017 and 2018) and play solid defense in right field. More than that, we’re just one year removed from Puig being an above-average regular for the back-to-back National League champions. If contending clubs are going out of their way to trade for the likes of Nomar Mazara and Hunter Renfroe, someone ought to be interested in Puig, on more than a minor league deal or a one-year prove-it contract. Frankly, we deserve to watch the continued maturation of one of the most interesting baseball figures of the 2010s. Perhaps Puig will evolve one day into a de facto player-coach, like a latter-day Jason Giambi, or even the kind of sage raconteur who could have captured his own career so tidily. That, like everything else Puig’s done, would be something to see. I just didn’t think it would be a possibility worth considering during spring training of Puig’s age-29 season, as he remains out of contract, waiting for the game he moved to feel his absence.”
MEGAPHONE
"The National League game is a better game. I know we'll probably go to the DH. I think it's awful. I don't understand where it adds interest to the game, I think it subtracts from it.”
Maddon, expressing his dismay for having to deploy the designated hitter as an American League manager.