Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is trying to wring victories out of his sputtering team. Beleaguered Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is doing the same.
Their job is not easy. Sometimes the stress can cause a man to boil over.
Shildt got ejected in the fourth inning Thursday for berating home plate umpire Rob Drake for dismissing Yairo Munoz's request for time during his at-bat. Drake called a strike after Munoz stepped out.
Maddon also got the boot in the fourth inning of his game Thursday. He became furious after Pirates pitcher Jordan Lyles pitched up and in on Cubs infielder Javier Baez, hitting his bat knob. Umpire Joe West ejected Maddon, then had to help restrain him when he tried to confront the Pirates dugout.
Both Shildt and Maddon ended up earning precious victories Thursday to keep the National League Central tight heading into the final weekend before the All-Star Game.
The entire division is separated by just 3½ games.
“When I see Joe pushing hard for us, that gives me extra energy,” Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana told reporters after Chicago beat the Pirates 11-3.
“We took his fire,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said. “Seeing Joe doing that, that means a lot to us. This is the first time that I’ve seen Joe that mad. I just told him, ‘Hey, we have your back and we’re going to win this game.’"
“I think from now on, everybody marches,” Contreras said. “This division’s getting tough. It is tough, and every win matters.”
After the game, Maddon was perfectly calm during his media session while discussing his beef with the Pirates pitching staff.
"I mean, pent-up frustration is one thing, but when your guys keep getting thrown at their head that's another thing, too," Maddon said. "It's an industry-wide concept that we know that they are into and I have it from really good sources.
"It was getting way too out of control, culminating in David (Bote) getting hit in the head. I have no issues with pitching inside. I'm an advocate, but . . . that many pitches, not just that tonight, but it's been that way somewhat during the entire series. They have their pitching philosophy which again I appreciate inside, I don't appreciate up and in. Neither do the rest of us, they just need to be careful.
“I love their players. It's a good team. It's a real good team. And they're good guys. I like the guys on this team, but if they keep pitching like that, a lot of these guys are not going to like their pitching staff."
Here is what folks are writing about this once-proud division:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "Half of the schedule is off the board, and the National League Central has almost no definition to it. All five teams are in play; all five teams seem to be in this perpetual search for an identity. The Cardinals are waiting for Paul Goldschmidt, the Brewers need more rotation consistency, and the Cubs might not even be sure what they need, at this point. Strange, and kind of fun."
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: "Thanks in part to the inability of the Cubs or Brewers (or even the Cardinals) to distance themselves with the bottom two teams in the division, both the Pirates and Reds are within striking distance in the division, given how many head-to-head games remain. The Reds started 1-8 and have been as far back as 8 1/2 games. The Pirates started June by losing 10 of 12 and have trailed by as many as nine games."
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: "If the Cubs played in the NL East they’d be six back. If they played in the West they’d be 13.5 back. In the National League they’re in a virtual tie with Washington for the second Wild Card but in the AL they’d be looking up at five teams ahead of them for the Wild Card. So, yeah, not ideal. What kind of big changes might (Cubs executive Theo) Epstein be thinking about if the Cubs can’t snap out of it? . . . Dealing off bullpen parts such as Steve Cishek, Pedro Strop and Brandon Kinzler, hoping Cole Hamels can get healthy and shopping him and, perhaps, canning their lame duck manager, Joe Maddon, as they look to re-load for 2020. That’d be quite the thing given this team’s expectations. It’d be even more of a thing if the Cubs, Brewers and Cardinals all continue to struggle and Epstein sees and opportunity to improve with those kinds of deals even while there’s a realistic chance to make the playoffs. The question — which I doubt Epstein would answer right now but which he no doubt has to consider — is whether it’s better to limp into the playoffs, clearly inferior to the Dodgers, Braves and other NL contenders, or if it’s better to try to re-jigger things for next year. Which is to say: would Theo do a white-flag trade?
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: "There are the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, the Miami Marlins and a dozen other teams doing their best imitations of someone who has been overserved trying to walk the line. Just when you're going in one direction, suddenly you happen to go in the other. The fourth- and fifth-best run differentials belong to the teams with the 10th- and 12th-best records. That dirty dozen are within seven games of one another, which is bound to lead to an opaque trade market until the last 10 days of July, by which time teams will have made their buy-or-sell decisions."
MEGAPHONE
"I don't know what to say about our pitching. They are doing everything they can. To limit the scoring like they did in the last three games of the series shows so much about their preparation and hard work. They continue to develop as a staff."
• Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, after his team blanked the Milwaukee Brewers for 23 innings.