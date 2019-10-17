Former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon returned to the Los Angeles Angels to take on a big, big job.
He is back with the organization where he spent 31 years filling a variety of roles. He will finally get to manage the big league team.
The organization has been rocked by a shocking drug scandal. In the wake of pitcher Tyler Skaggs' overdose death, public relations assistant Eric Kay informed drug enforcement agencies that he regularly supplied Skaggs with drugs.
Oh, and Kay also said he knew of five Angels who were drug abusers. Oh, boy.
So the Angels will have to clean house. They haven't won a playoff game in 10 years and the franchise still owes $59 million to what's left of Albert Pujols.
They have megastar Mike Trout under contract forever but they have surrounded him with the insanely talented Shohei Ohtani and then lots of mediocrity.
Maddon beat out the other finalist, Buck Showalter, for the job. But it wasn't much of a contest.
Everybody figured Maddon would return to the Angels once the Cubs moved on from him. The Angels fired manager Brad Ausmus after just one season to create the opening for him.
Maddon took less money in SoCal — $12 million over three years — than he earned in Chicago. But managerial salaries are declining in the industry with teams seeking cheaper alternatives and Maddon is cheerfully returning to comfortable surroundings.
He cited his relationships with Angels owner Arte Moreno, team president John Carpino and general manager Billy Eppler.
“Everyone wants to know strategies and hit and runs and bullpen management and lineups and all that stuff, but it starts with relationships,” Maddon said in a radio interview. “I already had that built. I loved the idea of working with Arte and John and Billy. And that’s where it began.”
Look for the Angels to get busy in free agency.
“Arte has never been worried about spending money,” Maddon said. “There are a lot of great plans in store."
Can Maddon bring the Angels back to relevance? Maybe, but that poorly run organization needs to get smarter starting right now because there is so much work to do.
“There’s a specific style of (fundamental) baseball, which I’m really into,” Maddon said. “We did it with (Mike Scioscia) and Marcel (Lachemann) and before that Gene Mauch. There definitely was an Angel method.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "Over the past two years, St. Louis has pursued a balanced team-building plan, augmenting the existing core with a combination of former top prospects (Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson) and established outside talent (Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna, Andrew Miller). They’ve had several players take surprising but crucial leaps forward, namely infielders Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong, who went from second-day picks with questions about their skill sets translating to the pros, and righty Miles Mikolas, who returned from an exile in Japan as a solid no. 2 or no. 3 starter. But there’s still a great deal of retooling to be done. After serving as the faces of the franchise for a generation, Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter, and Adam Wainwright—who’s a free agent this winter—are all but out of tread on their tires, and both Miller and center fielder Dexter Fowler are showing their age as well. What can they expect from former ace Carlos Martínez, forced to the bullpen full time this year by injuries? Ozuna is a free agent this winter as well, and if the Cardinals don’t retain him they’ll have to raise the payroll substantially if they want to scrounge up a replacement from outside the organization, as Goldschmidt, Mikolas, Carpenter, and Wong are all due substantial raises in 2020. For the past few years, the Cardinals haven’t been shy about pouncing on upper-middle-tier free agents like Fowler and Miller, or leveraging other teams’ miserliness to snap up players like Ozuna and Goldschmidt. But they haven’t played at the very top of the free-agent market, nor have they been inclined to run payrolls that bump up against the luxury tax threshold. On the other hand, the NL Central looks easier to win than it has in about 10 years. The Cubs are paddling rapidly in the wrong direction, while the Brewers may have to replace Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, and Gio González, plus contend with the possible declines of Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun, all on a budget even smaller than the Cardinals’. The Reds have gone from the basement to competence but are still years from contending, and the Pirates have apparently decided to sit the pennant race out until losing 90 games a year and collecting revenue-sharing checks stops being more profitable than trying. So like the Twins and Braves, the Cardinals didn’t go as far as they might have liked this postseason, but they took a step forward in 2019 and will enter the offseason as favorites to win their division in 2020. Far from having loved and lost, the Cardinals can chalk this season up as a success for the most part, even if they fell short of their ultimate objective in somewhat ignominious fashion."
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: "Obviously, Molina and Goldschmidt are going to regulars in 2020, health permitting, almost wholly independent of how they produce. But the front office needs to prepare for the possibility that Fowler and Carpenter may decline past the point of usefulness. As well, Marcell Ozuna is headed for free agency, and it's not certain he'll return, or even whether the Cardinals would be advised to bring him back. On the Carpenter front, the obvious solution is the one that's already somewhat in place -- give most of the third base reps to Tommy Edman. Edman is a standout defender at multiple positions, and he put up quality numbers at the plate in his rookie season (120 OPS+ in 92 games). Edman's quality-of-contact metrics suggest he was a bit lucky to produce like he did, but those same metrics still suggest he's a useful hitter, especially in light of the value he provides on the bases and in the field. As for the outfield, the Cardinals have some decisions to make. Harrison Bader remains a defensive force who contributes to the cause even when not hitting. Tyler O'Neill remains an intriguing mix of power and speed, and in the interest of his development he needs consistent playing time (to be fair, that he hasn't yet gotten it has partly been a function of health). The most intriguing option is making a path toward regular duty for top prospect Dylan Carlson. The switch-hitter turns 21 later this month, and he's coming off a stellar 2019 in which he batted .292/.372/.542 with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 126 games at the Double- and Triple-A levels. Those outputs of course came against a much older peer group, which is always a positive sign. He can hold his own in center for now, but he's probably best suited to corner outfield spot. Mostly, though, it's about Carlson's offensive potential. The Cardinals on offense stayed above the waterline in 2019 mostly by being at least average-ish at every position. Thanks to Goldschmidt's down year, they lacked that superstar bat in the middle of the lineup. Carlson can be that, albeit probably not right away. Let him try to be that in 2020."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "All season, we talked about the three super-mega-amazing teams that dominated the regular season. The Astros won 107 games. The Dodgers won 106 games. The Yankees won 103. The Washington Nationals? They didn't even win their division. They stumbled out of the gate to a 19-31 record. After going 82-80 in 2018 in Bryce Harper's final year with the club, it looked like another disappointing season was in the works. What good was this supposed stellar rotation if it was backed up by the world's worst bullpen? Now that we've seen Washington's rotation in full-throttle October mode, maybe it's time to view this Nationals team through a different lens. Maybe they are a super team as well, one that has played every bit as well as the Astros and Yankees since late May. The Nationals eliminated the Dodgers in stirring fashion in the NL Division Series and crushed the Cardinals in the NL Championship Series, holding the Cardinals to a .130 batting average in the series. St. Louis never led in any game. The four Washington starters -- Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez -- each started one game in the series. Sanchez and Scherzer flirted with no-hit bids. The combined pitching line of the four: 26⅓ IP, 13 H, 6 BB, 40 SO, 1 HR, 1.35 ERA. Including only their results as starters, in 10 playoff games, the Fantastic Four is 8-2 with a 2.04 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61⅔ innings."
MEGAPHONE
“If you look at it, there’s no getting around it, if the pitching gets better, the win-loss record is going to get better."
• Joe Maddon, on his new team's primary need.