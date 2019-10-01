The MLB's silly season rolls on. After the Chicago Cubs fired manager Joe Maddon and the Pittsburgh Pirates clipped Clint Hurdle, the Los Angeles Angels fired Brad Ausmus after just one season.
Was that done to bring Maddon back home to the Angels organization where he spent many years?
Earlier, the San Diego Padres fired Andy Green. Bruce Bochy stepped aside as San Francisco Giants manager to move back to his San Diego home (hello Padres?) and Kansas City Royals skipper Ned Yost retired. That triggered some immediate Mike Matheny speculation, which has since cooled down.
Other imperiled managers include Mickey Callaway (New York Mets) and Gabe Kapler (Philadelphia Phillies).
“I don’t have any anxiety,” Callaway told reporters Sunday. “I am proud of what we did this year. I am proud of how hard I worked and left everything on the table."
The Mets posted just their third winning campaign in the last 11 years, but first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen had outsized expectations for this season. Now he may want to pick his own manager.
“We haven’t discussed anything in depth and right now I have a contract for next year and I am going to go home and prepare for next year," Callaway said.
Meanwhile, the Cubs plow forth with their managerial search. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said former catcher David Ross is one of the candidates who will get a look.
"David Ross has a lot of great things going for him," Epstein said at a news conference Monday. "His connection to the players on this team, and especially his connection to the 2016 team, are not necessarily assets that distinguish him or are important to us. ... Ross is an attractive candidate, and he's going to be evaluated on the merits."
The next Cubs manager better be ready to crack the whip.
"At this moment in time, with this group, I think accountability is important," Epstein said. "We were pretty mistake-prone this year. The next manager should be part of this. Helping to create a culture of accountability."
Here is what folks are writing about the managerial marketplace:
Mike Puma, New York Post: "If the Mets fire Callaway, the internal debate will begin between the merits of an experienced manager versus unearthing next year’s version of Rocco Baldelli, a novice who guided the Twins to 101 wins in his first season. Joe Girardi has told intermediaries he would be willing to listen if the Mets job opens, according to an industry source, and Buck Showalter — another accomplished manager with a New York pedigree — is somebody general manager Brodie Van Wagenen likes and considers capable of making a splash, according to another source. But the Mets in recent managerial changes have also largely avoided giving serious consideration to big names. Part of it might be the financial aspect. The Mets haven’t paid a manager as much as $2 million a year since Willie Randolph was finishing his final contract a decade ago. Since then, it’s been Jerry Manuel (who replaced Randolph in-season), Terry Collins and Callaway, the latter two of whom arrived with at least something of a rebuild needed. In Collins’ case it was a total reconstruction needed. Now, the Mets have Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Jacob deGrom, a nucleus in place for possible instant success, provided other pieces are added. Would such readiness increase the chances of Van Wagenen making a splash at manager? In addition to Girardi and Showalter, Joe Maddon is another intriguing available name. Maddon, who won a World Series with the Cubs after guiding the Rays to a pennant, will interview with and is the strong front-runner for the Angels, where he began his coaching career (included was a stint under Collins in the late 1990s). Maddon’s communication skills are exceptional and he would certainly excel in dealings with the New York media."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "Would anyone be surprised if Brad Ausmus, shoved out the door Monday by the Los Angeles Angels, actually tripped over the red carpet rolled out for Joe Maddon while leaving the team parking lot Monday afternoon? Within minutes, well, maybe seconds of Ausmus' ousting, the speculation started that Maddon, who parted ways with the Chicago Cubs, will be the next Angels’ manager. This is where Maddon started his career in 1975, working as a player, coach, scout and minor-league manager for 31 years, and still has a home in Long Beach, California. Yet a high-ranking team executive told USA TODAY Sports on Monday that there is no front-runner to replace Ausmus, and that the decision to fire him was made before the Cubs announced Maddon would not be back."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "From one manager over 19 seasons to what will be three in three, from annual relevance to one postseason appearance across a decade, from 28 games ahead of the Houston Astros five years ago to 35 games behind them today, the Los Angeles Angels on Monday continued with the business of searching for a way back. They fired manager Brad Ausmus after one season, that season following a generation of Mike Scioscia leadership and concluding with the organization’s first 90-loss season since 1999 (the year before Scioscia was hired). Arte Moreno’s franchise has burned half of Mike Trout’s career while reaching vainly for heartier at-bats and innings to stock around him, and while seeking a sustainable organizational philosophy, exercises notable only for the quiet Octobers that resulted. The obvious play is for Joe Maddon, the charismatic former Angels coach who 24 hours earlier had been let go by the Chicago Cubs. By midday Monday there had been no contact between the club and Maddon, though Angels management intended to reach out in the coming days. After leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a World Series, winning one with the Cubs and leading those clubs to eight postseasons in 14 years, Maddon is expected to be a popular candidate in an offseason of managerial upheaval in the league. Replacing Ausmus is one thing, of course. Building a better baseball team is another. It’s the second part that has seemed to confound a once energetic organization that has suffered because of general manager turnover, poor choices in free agency, patchy (if improved) player development and an inability to gain traction against the elite in the American League."
Rhett Bollinger, MLB.com: "Owner Arte Moreno bought the team in 2003 and knows Maddon well from his time as a coach with the Angels. The Halos have made the postseason just once in the last 10 seasons, getting swept by the Royals in the 2014 AL Division Series. The organization's last postseason win came on Oct. 22, 2009, against the Yankees in the AL Championship Series. So it's become clear that Moreno wants to win now, especially with perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout in his prime. Trout, 28, has been the best player in baseball since his rookie season in 2012, but he's only made the postseason once. The Angels have yet to finish above .500 since (Billy) Eppler took over as GM before the 2016 season, marking the first time they've had four straight losing seasons since 1974-77. But Eppler has improved the club's farm system, signed Shohei Ohtani and locked up Trout to a 12-year, $426.5 million extension before the season . . . The Angels figure to be very aggressive this winter in their pursuit of pitching. Astros ace Gerrit Cole, an Orange County native, will be their top target, and he's expected to sign a lucrative deal in free agency. The Angels know that to compete they have to improve a rotation that finished with the second-worst ERA (5.64) in the Majors, ahead of only the Rockies (5.87)."
MEGAPHONE
“This is going to stink, going home and having to watch all this. I remember doing it last year. As a manager, having to sit there and watch the playoffs, it’s not fun. You are pretty (angry) every game you watch. The next month will (stink).”
• Mets manager Mickey Callaway, on missing the postseason.