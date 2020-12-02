Tipsheet: Madness comes early with college basketball upsets

There has never been a more unpredictable college basketball seasons. No thanks to COVID-19, programs operated on a day-to-day basis wondering who and when they will play next.
And look at tall the upsets:
- Atlantic 10 favorite Richmond went to Rupp Arena and handled No. 10 Kentucky.
- Georgia State outlasted Georgia Tech 123-120 in four overtimes.
- St. Francis defeated Pittsburgh after losing the first 29 meetings between the schools.
- San Francisco stunned No. 4-ranked Virginia 61-60 just four days after agreeing to play the game as a fill-in for Florida. The Dons were coming off a loss to UMass-Lowell.
- Virginia Tech toppled No. 3 Villanova in a game scheduled on the fly.
"This is college basketball this year," mused Virginia coach Tony Bennett.
Did Villanova coach Jay Wright have any regrets about asking Virginia Tech to play?
"No -- hell no," Wright said. "This is exactly what the preseason's all about. We're not afraid to lose. We don't want to, but we want to play good people. They're really tough. They played really well and we made a lot of mistakes that you have to give them credit for."
After losing to Richmond, Kentucky suffered a come-from-ahead loss to Kansas. The Wildcats have games against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, UCLA and Louisville ahead of SEC play.
Wildcats coach John Calipari is trying to meld a bunch of highly-rated freshman and a handful of transfers into a cohesive team. He has almost nothing back from last season.
"No one's doing what we're doing," Calipari said. "We're playing all these teams from here until we start our league. I'm going to have be as positive and patient as I've ever been. We didn't have exhibition games to get going, we didn't have three or four or five games that we should have. It's going to be a tough road."
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “In the 2011-12 season, only 37 teams in college basketball could say that at least 40% of their attempts were 3-pointers. Last season? There were 113 teams that reached that threshold. Kentucky however, hasn't topped the 32.4% mark (2010-11) under Calipari. Why does that matter? Because college basketball is full of shooters now and Kentucky is still largely counting on five-star talent to possess the athleticism and playmaking ability to score and protect the rim without relying on those shots from beyond the arc. It's a reasonable gamble that has helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four in four different seasons. But Kentucky hasn't been to the national semifinals since 2015. This Kentucky team has the tools to challenge any team in the sport. But the inconsistency and limited volume from the perimeter could complicate its ambitions.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Just two days after missing all 10 of its 3-point attempts in a loss to Richmond, the Wildcats' woes from the outside continued. Kentucky's three made 3-pointers came from their bench, with little-used reserve Dontaie Allen hitting a 3-pointer in the first half before Creighton transfer Davion Mintz hit a pair of treys in the second half. But if the Wildcats are going to challenge for an SEC or national title, they will need to find some better shooting, especially from their starting lineup. Early on, much of their offense came on second-chance points and points off turnovers. But after committing eight turnovers in the first nine minutes, Kansas turned it over just three more times for the rest of the game, which limited Kentucky's opportunities for fast-break points.”
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports: “(Jalen) Wilson was the most impressive freshman on the court Tuesday, scoring 21 out of his 23 points in the second half to nearly outscore the entire Kentucky team by himself. Wilson sat out and redshirted last year after suffering a broken ankle early in the season. The 6-foot-8 wing looks stronger than ever and undoubtedly now on NBA scouts’ radar. He scored from all three levels tonight, making some tough shots in the lane and hitting two 3-pointers. Wilson is the player to watch for Kansas this season.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “We all knew it was going to be a tough year for Auburn. The Tigers self-imposed a 1-year postseason ban, and that’s looking like a better decision with each game. On Monday, the Tigers lost to UCF in awful fashion, shooting just 8-for-22 from the free-throw line. And, we all know Bruce Pearl’s teams like to launch 3-pointers, but that strategy needs to be reassessed after Auburn went 7-for-34 from long range against the Knights.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “Because of the timing of the NBA draft – which was moved from June to November due to COVID-19 – a large crop of the best players in the country remained in school. The biggest beneficiaries seem to be in the Big Ten, where Iowa and Illinois seem capable of reaching the Final Four, along with a veteran-laden Wisconsin squad. That’s a shift from big-name programs like Kansas and Duke hogging the preseason limelight. Veterans driving title-contending teams will be a theme in 2020-21. Iowa’s Luka Garza, a 7-footer who averaged nearly 24 points per game, will be the favorite to win national player of the year. Illinois has a USA TODAY preseason first-team All-American guard in Ayo Dosunmu.”
Jason Jordan, SI.com: “I had the [Baylor] Bears in the Final Four last season after a historic run in which they posted the program’s best winning percentage in over a century, going 26–4. Yes, Freddie Gillespie is gone, and that’s big from both a presence and production standpoint, but the Bears return 75% of their scoring and their other four starters—including Jared Butler, who was named Big 12 preseason Player of the Year. MaCio Teague, Mark Vital and Davion Mitchell join him, and UNLV transfer Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will be ready to produce immediately. Add in the depth a talented 2020 recruiting class affords them and the Bears have everything and more to cut the nets down in Indianapolis.”
MEGAPHONE
“They like to play fast. They play good defense but they're not elite so there will be more possessions. The shot clock isn't running down. They can score anytime. Mark is a brilliant offensive coach. Everything they run is well thought out. They absolutely can average in the high 90s.''
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, on No. 1 Gonzaga.
