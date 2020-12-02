Tipsheet: Madness comes early with college basketball upsets

"No one's doing what we're doing," Calipari said. "We're playing all these teams from here until we start our league. I'm going to have be as positive and patient as I've ever been. We didn't have exhibition games to get going, we didn't have three or four or five games that we should have. It's going to be a tough road."

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “In the 2011-12 season, only 37 teams in college basketball could say that at least 40% of their attempts were 3-pointers. Last season? There were 113 teams that reached that threshold. Kentucky however, hasn't topped the 32.4% mark (2010-11) under Calipari. Why does that matter? Because college basketball is full of shooters now and Kentucky is still largely counting on five-star talent to possess the athleticism and playmaking ability to score and protect the rim without relying on those shots from beyond the arc. It's a reasonable gamble that has helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four in four different seasons. But Kentucky hasn't been to the national semifinals since 2015. This Kentucky team has the tools to challenge any team in the sport. But the inconsistency and limited volume from the perimeter could complicate its ambitions.”