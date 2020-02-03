Tipsheet: Magical Mahomes ends long title wait for Reid, Chiefs fans

The San Francisco 49ers had the best team in the NFL this season, but the Kansas City Chiefs had Patrick Mahomes.
He is a most special performer, a young man with few peers in any endeavor. Let the “Honey Badger,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, explain:
"It's like watching Denzel (Washington) in a movie. It's like watching LeBron James in the playoffs. He has that spark. For him to be that young and to find the confidence to do what he did against a special defense, that tells you everything you need to know about that man."
That spark, along with savvy coaching from football lifer Andy Reid, led the Chiefs past the 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.
After all he has put into the sport of football, Reid deserved to have Mahomes come into his life.
After waiting 50 years between Super Bowls, the Chiefs fan base deserved to have Mahomes lead its franchise on an epic postseason run capped by one more amazing comeback.
The party started in Kansas City on Sunday night. It will continue with the championship parade Wednesday. Maybe folks on Missouri’s left coast will get back to work next week, but this week will be a wash.
And rightfully so.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “One of the great joys of being Patrick Mahomes is that, at every moment of the day, you expect to be Patrick Mahomes. All the hype, all the pregame chatter, all the talent on the field, all the film study, all those millions of people watching, and the Super Bowl really came down to one man and what he assumed he would do. Even when his Chiefs trailed the 49ers 20-10 in the fourth quarter, Mahomes expected to be Mahomes, and then he was, and that was that . . . Sure, it looked like Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defensive front rattled Mahomes, forcing him into a fumble and two interceptions. But that’s not how Mahomes saw it. He processes plays instantly and applies fixes immediately. When he threw the first interception, he made a bad decision and he knew it. When he threw the second, on a pass that was behind Tyreek Hill, he went to the sideline and explained that he knew Hill would get drilled as soon as the ball arrived, and so he threw it a little behind him to protect him. When the Chiefs had only 10 points at halftime of the Super Bowl, Mahomes was calmly in coach Andy Reid’s ear, asking for certain plays to get the offense in a rhythm —nothing that different, just a few tweaks to get the machine humming. And one of the great joys of having Patrick Mahomes on your team is that, at every moment of a game, you expect him to be Patrick Mahomes. With 7:13 remaining, the Chiefs faced third-and-15 on their own 35. They trailed by 10. The situation was dire. But in his seat at Hard Rock Stadium, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach thought: The 49ers will sit back in coverage, and Patrick will find somebody. They did, and Mahomes did: He threw one of those deep missiles that only he seems to throw, right to a waiting Hill. The Chiefs scored the next 21 points.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: "What happened in the final, furious minutes of Super Bowl LIV here was Patrick Mahomes in full. The confidence that defied sense. The plays that defied belief. The 44-yard flick to Tyreek Hill during a third-and-15 that defied physics. The tour de force that broke the other side. San Francisco had spent the night curbing and containing the most dangerous man in football until all of a sudden it couldn’t. And the Niners knew it. And that’s when Mahomes pounced the way the great ones do. Ten plays, 83 yards for one touchdown. Seven plays, 65 yards for another. A final two-play, 42-yarder for good measure. It was like some kind of avalanche, everything just rolling downhill on the Niners, No. 15 just eviscerating it all. ‘That team,’ said San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, ‘… they can score very fast.’ Shanahan sounded like the rest of the Niners, equal parts overwhelmed and shell-shocked. They had him. They had it. They had the game. And then they didn’t. They couldn’t say what had happened, but really what had happened was Patrick Mahomes. Once it clicks for him, it clicks like it does for few others. His Chiefs trailed by double digits in all three playoff games on this title run. He never flinched. They never flinched. They never do.”
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “There are two things that can’t be killed: gods and legends. I guess I can’t definitively say which one of those two Patrick Mahomes is yet, but during these playoffs one thing has become clear: There’s no hole he can’t climb out of. The Chiefs just won their first Super Bowl in 50 years to cap a postseason run that’s easily one of the greatest of all time. Kansas City played three playoff games, and trailed by at least 10 points in each—and won each game by at least 11 points . . . In Mahomes’s first year as a starter, he won league MVP. In his second, he rallied from back-to-back-to-back double-digit deficits to win a championship. I’d call that a good career, but of course, Mahomes is just 24 years old. If Mahomes is a god, he’ll never age, and keep performing these sorts of miracles for the rest of time.”
Jason La Canfora, CBSSports: “Reid, so you might have heard, chokes in the big games, yet he overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the biggest game of his life, with Kansas City scoring 21 straight points to win the game. Reid, so they say, is too pass-happy and predictable at times, yet has called 19 runs to 25 passes through three quarters, remaining balanced throughout. His time management has been a cause of consternation at times, yet there was simply nothing to nitpick about this performance . . . If anything, Reid was the aggressor on Sunday night, out-maneuvering the 49ers master-technician, Kyle Shanahan, throughout. Reid's team converted two key fourth-down conversions in the first half, pushing for additional points when possible. Shanahan, meantime, wasn't nearly as proactive. His baffling decision not to call one of his three remaining timeouts late in the first half, after his defense had bottled up Kansas City yet again, allowed at least a minute to tick that robbed them of more chances to make scoring attempts.”
Ian O’Connor, ESPN.com: "‘MAN ALIVE!’ Andrew Walter Reid bellowed from his toes as he marched through his Kansas City Chiefs locker room, glowing like a teenager who had just scored a date with the prettiest girl in school. Reid had just finished handing out credit for this epic Super Bowl victory as easily as one would hand out a business card at a job fair, even giving a shoutout to Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, the billionaire who fired him. Man Alive! Those two shouted words on the way to his office said it all. Reid was letting it all out, all those seasons of chasing in vain that NFL grail that was finally, mercifully, in his hands. Reid ended his 20-year title drought by ending the Chiefs' 50-year title drought . . . After the game, still on the field, Reid kissed the Lombardi trophy and raised it to the South Florida sky, and then Andy did what Andy always does. Andy said this wasn't about Andy. He talked about his whirling dervish of a quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the executive who long ago saw Mahomes as a developing Mozart, Brett Veach. He talked about the Hunt family, his assistants, his players in Kansas City, his players in Philly. If Andy went long enough at his news conference podium, he would've gotten around to thanking his mailman too. But if Reid thought he was getting away with his selfless act, sorry pal, that was a no-can-do on this forever Sunday night. This one was about the human teddy bear with a rainforest for a mustache, the guy who once put away a 40-ounce steak in 19 minutes. This one was all about Big Red."
MEGAPHONE
"He's so special. I'm so proud of him. I hope he stays in Kansas City his whole career. He's a better person than he is a player, and he's a hell of a player, and now he's a world champ."
• Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on Mahomes.