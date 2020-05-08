Tipsheet: Makeshift MLB conditions could diminish World Series

If we get to see baseball this year, the World Series champion may have to wear an asterisk through history.
This season could be abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games may be played before empty stadiums or greatly reduced crowds. The World Series might be played in a neutral stadium in November.
Many ideas are on the table as industry leaders ponder the unusual circumstances. The latest best-case scenario calls for spring training in June and the season starting in July.
“I think our players are patriots,” New York Yankees president Randy Levine said on “Good Day New York.” “They want to do it. We all are trying to get there. The commissioner’s doing a great job. So hopefully in a little bit, we’ll hear, ‘Play ball!’”
Baseball has had to improvise before, like when the 1981 season was disrupted by a 50-day player strike.
The Cardinals had the best overall regular season record that year, but didn’t make the playoffs due to the goofy split-season format MLB devised to determine postseason berths.
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series that year and folks in these parts believe it was a tainted. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker played on that title-winning Dodgers team and he begs to differ.
“I still think about how special that feeling was,’’ Baker told USA Today. “I never forgot it. And it would be no different now.
“It doesn’t matter how the season will look, everybody is going to be running the same race. And winning the World Series is going to feel like no other. Imagine the storybook ending on this season.
“This is America’s game. It goes on for eight months a year. It will be different without the electricity of fans in the stands, but it’s baseball."
The powerful Dodgers will be favored to win it all this season, if there is one. If they finally earn their long-overdue parade, manager Dave Roberts does not want people raining on it due to the season’s unusual circumstances.
“There will be no asterisk,’’ Roberts told USA Today. “When you look at all of the hurdles, keeping your team together emotionally, and what your players have to do differently to prepare for this season, you can argue it would mean more than going through the duration and grind of an eight-month season.
“To get to the finish line, and be the last team standing holding that trophy, and knowing what you had to go through to get there, would be as satisfying as any World Series championship.’’
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The X factor for all future (Cubs) moves might be the state of the team's investments around Wrigley Field, which haven't paid off as expected yet because of the current circumstances. That likely will have a lot of bearing on the front office's decision-making. The Cubs' timetable for some really difficult choices might be accelerated, as Kris Bryant and Javier Baez will be free agents after the 2021 season, and the team must decide whether to pick up the 2021 option for first baseman Anthony Rizzo. And there is this: Next season, Theo Epstein will be in the final year of his deal as head of baseball operations.”
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: “New York's new ace led all pitchers in WAR last season, struck out 326 batters and won the ERA title. Who else would you want to lead your staff other than Gerrit Cole? Perhaps (Jacob) deGrom isn't crossing triple digits, but he can certainly dial it up when asked. The Mets' top pitcher has now logged dominant in back-to-back seasons. 2020 will be no different. As for (Max) Scherzer, he's simply tough, durable and dominant. Trotting out the veteran righty in the first road game of a playoff series is all you could ask for . . . Luis Castillo's changeup is the true headliner, but don't discount the heater. Castillo's average fastball clocked in at 96.4 MPH last season, and he continues to grow into the game's top arms. Speaking of young arms, Tyler Glasnow is a serious Cy Young candidate if we have a shortened season. Glasnow has durability concerns, but he was absolutely electric in 12 starts last season. He struck out 76 batters in 60 2/3 innings, boasting a 1.78 ERA. Glasnow can dial it up to 100 with minimal effort. The 6'8" hurler is an absolute stud.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “At age 37, sudden decline is a genuine threat even if there's no underlying sign of it in the statistical record. (Justin) Verlander, though, has a handful of red flags -- or at least fuchsia ones -- that raise the odds of decline in 2020. Throw in his 35 1/3 subpar innings in the 2019 postseason (4.33 ERA and 5.20 FIP over that span) and the lat injury and groin surgery that limited him this spring, and you have some additional reasons for worry. The overarching concern for Houston is that they perhaps need Verlander to be his 2019 self for another year. Yes, they'll have Zack Greinke as his No. 2 man for a full season, but Greinke himself is now 36. Since last season, the Astros have also bid adieu to Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley, Collin McHugh and Aaron Sanchez. Yes, Lance McCullers Jr. returns from Tommy John surgery, but he's yet to work more than 128 1/3 innings in a major-league season. At the back end, they'll be relying on Jose Urquidy and Josh James. They're both promising, but the Astros of recent years have had some difficulties in getting top pitching prospects to transition successfully to the highest level. If Verlander declines significantly, than the Houston rotation could be in trouble this season. To repeat the whole point of all this, yes, there's a real risk of that. It's too much to say the AL or even the AL West hinges upon Verlander's ability to remain at peak level, but if age does start to have its way with Verlander in 2020 then consider it good news for the remainder of the junior circuit.”
Jeff Wiser, Baseball Prospectus: “The A’s entered the season as a wild-card contender with the eighth-best odds of reaching the playoffs in the American League. It’s a reasonably good team to begin with, though there’s plenty of risk baked in when it comes to counting on intriguing but young arms like Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk, and bats including Franklin Barreto and Khris Davis. But the A’s might dodge a bullet with an abbreviated schedule. Twenty-five of Oakland’s first 29 games were scheduled against teams with better projected records than their own: seven against the Twins, six against the Astros, three against the Yankees, three against the Angels, three against the Red Sox, and three against the Indians. The only respite was to come in mid-April when Seattle was slated to come to town. Just wiping March and April from Oakland’s schedule would be a big boost for the club while May and June appear a bit more manageable. No other team stands to gain as much from a mid-stream start as the Athletics.”

“Who cares, if we’re playing, who really cares what the changes are,’’ Snitker says. “I just want to play. I’m willing to do whatever they decided to do, make it work, and be really good. When we start playing again, it will be good for our country.”
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, to USA Today.
