Tipsheet: Makeshift MLB conditions could diminish World Series

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “At age 37, sudden decline is a genuine threat even if there's no underlying sign of it in the statistical record. (Justin) Verlander, though, has a handful of red flags -- or at least fuchsia ones -- that raise the odds of decline in 2020. Throw in his 35 1/3 subpar innings in the 2019 postseason (4.33 ERA and 5.20 FIP over that span) and the lat injury and groin surgery that limited him this spring, and you have some additional reasons for worry. The overarching concern for Houston is that they perhaps need Verlander to be his 2019 self for another year. Yes, they'll have Zack Greinke as his No. 2 man for a full season, but Greinke himself is now 36. Since last season, the Astros have also bid adieu to Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley, Collin McHugh and Aaron Sanchez. Yes, Lance McCullers Jr. returns from Tommy John surgery, but he's yet to work more than 128 1/3 innings in a major-league season. At the back end, they'll be relying on Jose Urquidy and Josh James. They're both promising, but the Astros of recent years have had some difficulties in getting top pitching prospects to transition successfully to the highest level. If Verlander declines significantly, than the Houston rotation could be in trouble this season. To repeat the whole point of all this, yes, there's a real risk of that. It's too much to say the AL or even the AL West hinges upon Verlander's ability to remain at peak level, but if age does start to have its way with Verlander in 2020 then consider it good news for the remainder of the junior circuit.”