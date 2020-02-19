Tipsheet: Manfred draws fire from all angles as sign-stealing scandal boils over

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred needs to go away for a while. He needs to lower his profile, quit talking and quit making things worse.
Everybody is pounding him these days and understandably so. Here is what NBA megastar LeBron James wrote on Twitter:
"Listen I know I don't play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be (really) irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this.
"Literally the ball is in your court (or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports!”
Even Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout complained about Manfred’s refusal to punish players.
“If you know what’s coming, it’s going to definitely help you,” Trout said. “It’s tough. Taking a trophy away, taking the rings away, I think they should definitely do something. I don’t know what. But to cheat like that and not get anything, it’s sad to see.”
If Trout has something negative to say about you, then you know you’ve really screwed up.
Manfred spoke again Tuesday while trying to walk back earlier comments that added fuel the raging sign-stealing fire. He referred to the championship trophy as a “piece of metal” during an earlier interview.
“In an effort to make a rhetorical point, I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way and I want to apologize for that,’’ Manfred said. “There’s no excuse for it. I made a mistake. I was trying to make a point but I should have made it in a more effective way.”
Just go away, dude, and leave the sport alone.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN,com: “Mike Trout -- exemplary athlete, polished face of baseball, as uncontroversial as they come -- stood in front of an Angels-themed backdrop Monday morning and joined the swelling list of star players taking pointed shots at the Houston Astros. Trout stated that he 'lost respect' for peers he once considered friends, called all of this 'sad for baseball' and cracked jokes about how 'fun' it would be to know which pitch was coming. Twenty-five miles west, at Dodgers camp in Glendale, Arizona, Justin Turner, among the game's most respected veterans, went out of his way to torch Major League Baseball's commissioner, Rob Manfred, for the way he seemed to minimize the World Series trophy. Players everywhere, from Arizona to Florida, in spring training camps dotted throughout both states, have been outspoken in ways a buttoned-up sport like this has never seen. The scathing remarks, aimed at both their peers and the man who oversees their sport, have come from household names and fringe major leaguers, each new voice empowering the other, every day producing new triggers.”
Michael McCann, SI.com: “As spring training begins, players are rebuking each other in national media interviews and using social media and other public forums to discredit and ridicule one another’s achievements. They are also lashing out against the commissioner for being too lenient on fellow players. Meanwhile, the commissioner has issued a protective order so that vengeance-seeking players don’t try to imperil the health of other players. This is a very strange state of affairs for the MLBPA. Historically, the MLBPA has been the most influential and unified players’ union in American sports. This is, after all, the same MLBPA that has gone on strike five times over the last five decades, including a 232-day strike between 1994 and 1995. And it’s the same MLBPA that fought hard for the right to free agency, all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1972 and in subsequent arbitration hearings. It also stood together in solidarity when players were accused of using steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs in the 1990s and 2000s.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “(Manfred) seemed to know this would not end soon, that the madness will resonate, that the battles ahead will be hard, that the sport is on edge. From additional security for whistleblower Mike Fiers on the road and in Oakland, to stricter rules in heavily wired clubhouses, to protecting Astros batters from vigilante justice, to revealing just what it was the Boston Red Sox were guilty of, to the arrival of the next Astros and Red Sox, the game is forever changed. This is what it looks like now. The soundtrack is bitter criticism shouted into live microphones. The beat is anger. And they haven’t even opened the stadiums yet.”
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: “According to several on the players’ side — including Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, one of the top two player officers in the union — the MLBPA’s primary concern initially was not the effect of illegal sign-stealing on competition, but the impact on a contentious issue in labor negotiations: pace of play. As baseball pushed for games to be quicker and shorter, the players cited how often play slowed down because of mound visits and other stoppages — delays resulting from the need for pitchers and catchers to protect and frequently change their signs. Baseball adopted a rule capping mound visits in 2018, but the paranoia continued. A number of clubs now distribute cards for pitchers to wear inside their caps and catchers on their wristbands, helping those players keep their signs straight and change them quickly, if necessary.”
Justin Sayles, The Ringer: “Shortly after MLB released its report on its investigation into the Astros in January, video resurfaced of José Altuve’s walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS. Every aspect of it suddenly seemed suspicious. How did Altuve know to sit on Aroldis Chapman’s slider? Did the Yankees reliever flash that instantly memeable smile because he knew the Astros were up to no good? And most curiously, why did Altuve appear to demand that his teammates not rip off his jersey in celebration as he crossed home plate? The last part was catnip for the tinfoil hats, who went into full Zapruder mode searching for evidence that Altuve had been wearing an electronic device. The celebration also raised eyebrows among fellow MLB stars. But no one came up with the explanation that Astros shortstop Carlos Correa offered this weekend for why Altuve wanted to remain clothed on that October night: His diminutive teammate was hiding a brand-new, and apparently terrible, tattoo on his collarbone.”
MEGAPHONE
"We've seen each other. We haven't sat yet, but I trust that we will. He's just like all the other players. We'll find time to sit down and interact, both with myself and others, so I trust we'll find the right time for that."
Colorado Rockies GM Jeff Bridich, on whether he will clear the air with disgruntled star Nolan Arenado.