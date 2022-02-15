Tipsheet: Manfred, owners, players look ridiculous as lockout drags on

This week our crew here is supposed to be gearing up for another season of comprehensive baseball coverage.

Instead we’re biding time while the tedious negotiations between the owners and players drag on. In a nutshell here is where things stand:

Bargaining continues at a glacial pace with neither side showing much urgency to settle.

Despite that, the owners and players have found some common ground on many key concepts covered in the collective bargaining agreement.

Neither side is holding out for a fundamentally different sort of CBA, which should make it easier to settle.

The lead bargaining haven't established a constructive working relationship, so that makes this CBA harder to settle.

So the two sides remain far apart on the actual dollars. The players want to significantly bolster the earning power of young players in their pre-arbitration years, particularly those who are highly productive. The players also want a much higher competitive balance tax, which serves as a de facto salary cap, and stronger anti-tanking measures. Predictably, the owners are resisting on those fronts.

Given the sport’s ongoing revenue growth, the owners can afford to correct the problems they created by manipulating service time, exploiting young talent to keep payroll down and shamelessly tanking to keep payroll down.

On the flip side, the players will only hurt the younger members they are trying to protect by dragging out this dispute. The Nolan Gormans and Juan Yepezs of the world need a full spring training to make their roster bid.

The players are winning the PR war because commissioner Rob Manfred continues to do a laughably bad job of spinning the owners’ position. His last news conference featured this whopper:

“We actually hired an investment banker, a really good one, actually, to look at that very issue. If you look at the purchase price of franchises, the cash that is put in during the period of ownership, and then what they’ve sold for, historically, the return on those investments is below what you’d get in the stock market. Or what you’d expect to get in the stock market—with a lot more risk.”

Only a moron would believe that. In reality:

Well-run MLB franchises generate massive operating revenues.

Since few franchises ever go up for sale, this market scarcity drives up the price of franchises to staggering levels. So even the worst-run franchises have gained massive appreciation over the decades.

The modern baseball owner made his billions in other businesses. The modern owner typically buys a team for the thrill of it. Yes, the modern owner wants to make money in sports and the related businesses. But typically he carries on with his more mercenary pursuits when he is not in the owner’s box entertaining family and friends.

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “You didn’t have to be a cynical curmudgeon to know that Saturday’s meeting between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association would not magically produce a deal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, thus allowing spring training to begin on time. With its ‘defensive’ lockout and subsequent failure to officially offer more than one proposal to the players on core economic issues over the previous 71 days — a counterintuitive definition of ‘jumpstart.’ never before observed in the wild — the league had already made abundantly clear the fantastical nature of any dates attached to pitchers and catchers reporting. By prematurely calling for the entry of a federal mediator into the proceedings after the barest attempt to negotiate, by telling the media that ‘phones work two ways’ when it comes to bargaining, by downplaying the financial benefits of owning a team relative to investing in the stock market, and by mischaracterizing the owners’ latest proposal for the Competitive Balance Tax rates, commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners have made it clear in recent weeks that they aren’t ready to play ball. And so, for the foreseeable future, there will be no major league baseball played.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “MLB's slow negotiating pace -- the league waited 43 days into the lockout to make its first core economics proposal -- made it likely spring training will be delayed and put regular season games at risk. The league requested assistance from a federal mediator last week, a request the MLBPA denied, saying ‘the clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table.’ It must be noted the owners could lift the lockout at any time, which would allow spring training to open . . . and baseball operations to return in full. If the owners lift the lockout, the National Labor Relations Act requires the two sides hold good faith negotiations while operating under the terms of the just expired collective bargaining agreement. The owners have indicated no willingness to do that, though there is precedent. On March 31, 1995, current Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a preliminary injunction against MLB, which ended the players' strike and sent the two sides back to the table while the sport resumed. MLB and the MLBPA did not agree to a new collective bargaining agreement until March 1997.”

Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “MLB seems content to let the start of spring training, with pitchers and catchers scheduled to report this week, become logistically impossible without a formal announcement. But the league will have to say something official once spring training games for which fans have purchased tickets become imperiled. Those are scheduled to start Feb. 26. In his news conference, Manfred indicated spring training would likely need to be at least four weeks. When you include a couple days after an agreement for both sides to ratify the new CBA and report to camp, that puts the deadline for an on-time opening day somewhere near the end of this month.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “This is a lazy old dodge for Manfred to play, the idea that baseball is a bad investment, and it has never been anything but demonstrably false. But it’s the lament every commissioner plays at CBA time, and it always goes over like a molten lead high colonic. Only five teams have been sold in the last decade, which means 25 rich guys guys are happy with what they bought, and the five who sold made a combined profit over what they paid for their teams of roughly $5 billion. But Manfred has to dredge up the old ‘We’re barely making ends meet here’ nonsense because it is one of the few remaining traditions remaining in the nation’s most malleable game. Billionaires walking around with their empty pants pockets pulled out like elephant ears is one of the enduring cartoons we have come to expect in the last 40 years. The megawealthy overlords try to make the Hello Kitty face to the labor force, everyone laughs at them, and we all move on to what will ultimately be a grossly dissatisfying settlement that everyone hates within three months of ratification. Manfred’s tweak on the old message is to imply that his 30 superiors have actually made bad investments by buying baseball teams, which (a) is a 6-on-a-10-point-scale lie which Manfred must certainly improve on his second run if he makes the mistake of speaking again, (b) presumes that they don’t have other incomes to diversify their portfolios and get on the sexier investments, like, say, sending celebrities to the moon or fracking, and (c) ignores the elemental truth that the people he is allegedly trying to win over, fans, as a general rule just want games to be played or for both sides to be consumed in an avalanche.”

Davy Andrews, Baseball Prospectus: “The owners, as Rob Manfred made clear, made bad investments, and while they’re not broke, they’re not keeping up with the stock market. Just because Wikipedia says you’re a businessman doesn’t mean you’re actually good at Business. Once you recognize this truth, you see the signs of financial distress everywhere. The teams aren’t wearing those awesome 1980s throwback uniforms because they look cool. It’s because ownership can’t afford new ones and the equipment manager found them in a closet somewhere. Why do you think MLB’s lawyers argued in federal court just this past Friday that rather than getting paid for all the work they put in during spring training, minor leaguers should continue to do it for the exposure? The owners aren’t nickel and diming the very future of their industry because they’re rapacious robber barons, irreconcilably disconnected from the life of any ordinary person. They’re doing it because they really need those nickels and dimes. The financial crunch even explains the location of the Owner’s Meetings and Manfred’s press conference. Everyone knows that when you’re really out of cash, you hop a private jet down to Florida and spend a week at the Waldorf Astoria.”

“In the history of baseball, the only person who has made a labor agreement without a dispute, and I did four of 'em, was me. Somehow during those four negotiations players and union representatives figured out a way to trust me enough to make a deal. I'm the same person today as I was in 1998 when I took that labor job.”

Manfred, deflecting from his ongoing failure as commissioner.

