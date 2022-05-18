Tipsheet: Manson trade pays big dividends with Colorado's Game 1 victory

While loading up for a potential Stanley Cup run, the Colorado Avalanche made short-term moves to bolster their team.

Acquiring defenseman Josh Manson was a classic load-up rental trade. Manson was in the last year of a contract carrying a $4.1 million salary cap hit. He was suffering a subpar season for the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks.

The Avalanche spent a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and prospect Drew Helleson to gain Manson for their postseason push.

Manson struggled with his transition to his new team while posting a minus-11 rating in 22 games.

But the Avalanche are fine with the trade. Manson scored the game-winning goal through heavy traffic and Colorado earned a 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues Tuesday in Game 1 of their second-round series.

“It's not about how I feel, it's about how the whole team feels,” Manson told reporters after the victory. “Seeing everybody come at me was the best part.”

It seemed inevitable that the ‘Lanche would win this game, given their dominance in overtime. It appeared the Blues needed to ask their permission to come on and go off the ice.

But somebody actually to get a puck past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington -- and that somebody was Manson, who created a shooting lane with a nice pump fake and then threaded the needle.

So never mind about those earlier struggles with his new team.

“He was thinking too much,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said during his postgame news conference. “He’s a real inquisitive guy and likes to be coached and he wants to see things. He comes in all the time and he wants to be real clear on things. It’s part of what makes him good. The structure in his game is part of what makes him so successful and as he’s got more clear on that, he’s become more dangerous offensively and he’s become a better defender for us and he’s a relied upon guy. Now we’re seeing exactly why we did get him and it was a much-needed piece for us.”

Manson did his part as Colorado kept the Blues from generating sustained offensive pressure.

“He was fantastic,” Bednar said. “If you watch his defending, he was heavy and he was good with the puck, his gaps were great. He played his butt off all night long. He played the right way all night and eventually, he gets an opportunity to put the puck in the back of the net. A great goal on a great shift. I’m glad to see him rewarded.

“He’s gotten better and better since he’s been with us. If you talk to Josh about his arrival here and the differences in our structure and the way that we play and the things that we stress. It’s not right or wrong, but he’s been there (in Anaheim) for a long time and playing the same way.”

Here is what folks are writing about the NHL playoffs:

Scott Maxwell, Daily Faceoff: “The Colorado Avalanche also picked up right where they left off with the St. Louis Blues in the playoffs, dominating them just like they did in 2021. But, the Blues are a much better team now, so while the Avs overwhelmed them, they used opportunistic scoring and goaltending to make it a much closer battle. In fact, they opened the scoring, as Ryan O’Reilly scored on his old team just 6:25 in to give the Blues the 1-0 lead. After that, it was pretty much all Avs. They were relentless with the puck, throwing everything at Jordan Binnington, getting two goals past him in the second period from Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard to give the Avs the lead.”

Ken Wiebe, Sportsnet: “The late goal against didn’t bother the Avalanche one bit and neither did an inability to cash in on a late power play that stretched into the opening 41 seconds of the fourth period. During the overtime session, the Avalanche held a lopsided 13-0 edge in shots on goal, finishing with a 54-25 edge in that department while firing 106 shot attempts at Binnington while allowing only 45 . . . For all of the talk about the Blues' championship pedigree being something they can lean on in this series even when things aren’t going smoothly, Tuesday’s effort was another important step in the building process for the Avalanche -- who have won five consecutive games to start these Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Panthers-Lightning will be on the same nights as Heat-Celtics for every night save this coming Sunday, when they avoid the basketball entirely but have to play at 1:30 in the afternoon. The only break they get in other games is that they start 90 minutes before Heat tip-off, so they’ll have to grab what eyeballs they can while they can . . . Thus, beneath the shadows of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and the cartoon leprechaun, the Panthers and Bolts carry on in semi-anonymity their half of one of Gary Bettman’s deepest fantasies—the victory of his Southern Strategy. His much criticized Confederate expansion plan has finally reached its apex, lacking only Nashville, which were eradicated in heartbeat time by Colorado, which is the best team of them all regardless of latitude. Indeed, the only way to slap that smug smile from Bettman’s yap is to remind him of the enduring shame of Arizona, which is such a monumental and irredeemable disaster that the only place that franchise might achieve its true destiny is not in the Valley of the Sun but on its surface.”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “Iconic sports rivalries are built to stand the test of time. No matter the players. No matter the coaches. No matter the standings. No matter who won the last game -- or the last 10. It's a seed planted between two teams that can't be uprooted. The bad blood is merely transfused, one generation to the next. The Battle of Alberta -- featuring the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames -- is that kind of rivalry. Like a fine wine, it has only gotten better with age. And the latest vintage . . . could be a classic. On opposite ends of a 300-kilometer -- or 186-mile -- stretch of Alberta's provincial highway sit dueling hockey markets rife with passionate fans. They've been waiting more than 30 years to see the long-simmering enmity between these teams peak in a postseason series. The time, at last, is here. Calgary knocked off the Dallas Stars in a first-round series. Edmonton jettisoned the Los Angeles Kings. The reward in victory: a second-round clash against each franchise's biggest adversary.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “Find the threads that link the four straight playoff losses. They have come against four different opponents, under two different coaches. They have come in seven, five, five and now six games, respectively. They have involved injuries — to (Nicklas) Backstrom in 2019, to Tom Wilson this year. Whatever the commonalities and differences, the repeated results are unacceptable. Since the Capitals began annually making playoff appearances with (Alexander) Ovechkin and Backstrom — the first was in 2008, and they have missed only once since — they had not gone more than two straight seasons without winning a series. Now it has become something of a ritual. Springs have become awfully short in Washington . . . Reflection, though, isn’t likely to result in a complete roster overhaul. These have been the Capitals of Ovechkin and Backstrom through all the postseason disappointments — the blown 3-1 lead against Montreal, the struggles against Pittsburgh, on and on. They were the Capitals of Ovechkin and Backstrom when they finally, mercifully won the Cup. And they will be the Capitals of Ovechkin and Backstrom for at least two more seasons because Backstrom’s contract runs through 2023-24 and Ovechkin’s through the following season. But it’s more than that. Oshie — who put behind an injury-plagued regular season to score six goals in this series — is signed through 2023-24, when he will be 37. Carlson, the pillar of a defenseman, is signed a year beyond that, when he will be 35. Third-line center Lars Eller is here for another year, when he will turn 34.”

MEGAPHONE

“I mean, he has been huge for us. He's big on the penalty kill, he's a physical presence back there, he's a calming presence in the room. Just a really good teammate, and you can't get enough of those.”

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, on Josh Manson.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.