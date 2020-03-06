Tipsheet: March Madness begins sorting contenders and pretenders

Single elimination college basketball is underway. Tipsheet gives a shout out to Wyoming, which went 2-16 in the Mountain West this season and then picked off Colorado State (20-12) and Nevada (19-12) in the league tournament this week.
The Cowboys are just two victories away from an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Isn’t this fun!
“It's been a great time,” Wyoming star Jake Hendricks told reporters afterward. “We have been in a lot of close games this year. Even though we lost, it's given us confidence that we can play with everybody in the conference, even though we're 2-16. We have had a lot of close games and we just didn't close them out. We made a lot of mistakes. And I think down the stretch last night and tonight we fixed those mistakes and it's just given us confidence that we can beat anybody.”
That’s college basketball in a nutshell.
Meanwhile carriages are turning to pumpkins all across the country. Missouri Valley Conference also-rans Illinois State and Evansville were among the first teams to lose their conference championship games and conclude their season.
This was especially tough on Illinois State coach Dan Muller, whose Redbirds finished 10-21 and won just five times in league play. Muller won 17 or more games in his first seven seasons coaching his alma mater.
“It's my responsibility to put a team out there that represents this university the right way, and to no fault of the players, we didn't do that,” he said during his postgame news conference. “So that falls on me. This program means a lot to me, a lot, and it's just really disappointing to have those fans out there because we've got great fans. It's hard for me.”
Other teams falling Thursday included Charleston Southern (which famously beat Missouri earlier this season), North Florida, Stetson, Air Force, Army, Navy, South Carolina Upstate, UNC Asheville, Longwood, Oakland, Youngstown State, Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State, American, Lehigh, UNLV, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego and Portland.
THE ARCH MADNESS CONTINUES
The MVC Tournament features four excellent games at Enterprise Center today.
There is no shortage of good storylines:
Loyola’s fashion statement: Say, what’s with those 2017-18 warm-ups from the Final Four season? “This is one of my favorite hoodies, not just because it's Sweet 16 and Final Four, but also it's just a nice looking hoodie,” Rams guard Lucas Williamson said. “I think I look great in it,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “Just kidding. It's my favorite hoodie. I'm the same with him.”
Scrappy takes center stage: Missouri State coach Dana Ford reached an exasperation point with his enigmatic team. So he inserted Ross Owens, formerly a seldom-deployed walk-on, into the lineup. Ford hoped his tenacity would be contagious. It was – and mow the Bears are a dangerous team. “Everybody's playing hard now,” Owens said. “It is contagious. Guys that weren't diving on the floor at the beginning of the year are diving on the floor now, and that's winning basketball.”
Ronnie Suggs faces his old team: Suggs, a graduate transfer from Missouri to SIU Carbondale, faces Bradley Friday. That is where he spent the first two years of his college career before falling out of the playing rotation there. Suggs played his high school ball in Washington, Mo., and figures to have lots of family and friends at Enterprise Center. “Yeah, it's definitely special. It's always special to play in front of my hometown,” Suggs said. “I love St. Louis so much, and to be able to play against my old team, it's going to be very competitive, but I'm excited for it.”
Northern Iowa tries to finish the job: The Panthers won the regular season MVC title and played well down the stretch. But weird things happen in conference tournaments – like last season, when Northern Iowa had Bradley down in the title game but failed to close out the victory. “I think that just motivates us even more this year,” Panthers stay A.J. Green said. “Even if we are the No. 1 seed and teams are coming for us . . . in the back of our mind, everybody on this team still remembers that game. I think we're going to do everything we can to get past that point this year.”
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: “Seven Pac-12 men’s teams could earn NCAA tournament bids, and if they all do so it would equal the most in conference history. And there are the Twin Towers of mid-major might, Gonzaga and San Diego State, a combined 57-3 to date. If the Aztecs of the Mountain West and the Zags of the West Coast Conference both nail down NCAA tourney No. 1 seeds—which seems increasingly likely as other challengers fall by the wayside—it would be virtually unprecedented. The last time two teams from outside the putative power conferences were top in the same tournament was 1979, the first year seeding was publicly announced, and even then it’s a murky designation. The teams were Indiana State of the Missouri Valley Conference (which definitely applies) and then-independent Notre Dame, but that was a time when independents were both plentiful and powerful. San Diego State and Gonzaga are not alone within their leagues, either. Utah State is on the bubble for an at-large bid, which would give the Mountain West a second bid for the third straight season. Gonzaga will lead at least three West Coast Conference teams into the Big Dance—BYU and Saint Mary’s are the other two definites—something the league hasn’t had since 2012. The college game has deep city roots on the East Coast, from Boston to New York to Philly to D.C. It has flourished along Tobacco Road, in the heartland of Indiana and amid the rolling hills of Kentucky. It has, for long stretches this century, excluded the Mountain and Pacific Time Zones from its national party—no team from west of Lawrence, Kan., has won an NCAA title since 1997.”
Travis Hines, NBC Sports: “After 12 long months, at long last, the tyrannical reign of Texas Tech and Kansas State as Big 12 champions is over. Kansas injects some much-needed fresh air into the Big 12 as its new champion. It was a long year for the Jayhawks, who spent the previous 14 as the conference’s best. Must of been tough, I’m sure. The top-ranked Jayhawks dispatched TCU 75-66 to win at least a piece of the conference title for the 15th time in 16 years, and they can win it outright if they can beat Texas Tech in Lubbock or if Baylor gets tripped up by West Virginia in Morgantown. Kansas has now won 15 straight and looks to only be rolling into tip-top fighting shape with Udoka Azubuike scoring 31 against the Horned Frogs. Not only is Kansas back after a one-year hiatus atop the Big 12, it looks as though the Jayhawks are quickly becoming the national title favorite.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Texas is the situation that will dictate most of the coaching carousel. A couple of weeks ago, it looked highly unlikely that Shaka Smart had any chance of keeping his job; the Longhorns lost by 29 to Iowa State and were 4-8 in the Big 12. They then ripped off a five-game winning streak, including wins over West Virginia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. So it is no longer a guarantee there will be an opening in Austin -- although Smart could choose to leave on his own and avoid being on the hot seat for yet another season. If it does open, it'll be the job opening that attracts the best candidates this spring. There already have been rumors of inquiries into some of the biggest names in the sport, and we're bound to hear Billy Donovan's name connected at some point (even though he's going to be in the NBA playoffs and therefore isn't leaving anytime soon). Texas Tech's Chris Beard is going to end up as the top target when all is said and done, but he's not a lock to take it, potentially leaving Wichita State's Gregg Marshall or John Beilein as options.”
MEGAPHONE
“I talked to those guys all the time, even when you're going through some tough passages, the best thing you can do is just keep going. You can't stop, you can't quit. And that's a testament for life. Because I always tell our guys, basketball is a direct correlation of life. The disciplines that you learn playing this sport, if you carry on with them in your life, you're going to put yourself in position to be successful. Whatever successful means to you.”
Wyoming coach Allen Edwards, after his team’s upset.