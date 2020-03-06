Tipsheet: March Madness begins sorting contenders and pretenders

Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: “Seven Pac-12 men’s teams could earn NCAA tournament bids, and if they all do so it would equal the most in conference history. And there are the Twin Towers of mid-major might, Gonzaga and San Diego State, a combined 57-3 to date. If the Aztecs of the Mountain West and the Zags of the West Coast Conference both nail down NCAA tourney No. 1 seeds—which seems increasingly likely as other challengers fall by the wayside—it would be virtually unprecedented. The last time two teams from outside the putative power conferences were top in the same tournament was 1979, the first year seeding was publicly announced, and even then it’s a murky designation. The teams were Indiana State of the Missouri Valley Conference (which definitely applies) and then-independent Notre Dame, but that was a time when independents were both plentiful and powerful. San Diego State and Gonzaga are not alone within their leagues, either. Utah State is on the bubble for an at-large bid, which would give the Mountain West a second bid for the third straight season. Gonzaga will lead at least three West Coast Conference teams into the Big Dance—BYU and Saint Mary’s are the other two definites—something the league hasn’t had since 2012. The college game has deep city roots on the East Coast, from Boston to New York to Philly to D.C. It has flourished along Tobacco Road, in the heartland of Indiana and amid the rolling hills of Kentucky. It has, for long stretches this century, excluded the Mountain and Pacific Time Zones from its national party—no team from west of Lawrence, Kan., has won an NCAA title since 1997.”