Tipsheet: Martin could learn from Howland on how to upgrade with transfers

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “With the holidays in the rearview mirror and league play getting ready to kick into high gear, the SEC is developing into arguably the most intriguing major conference in the country. There might not currently be a clear-cut favorite or national championship contender among the group. But there have been seven different SEC teams in the Power Rankings at one point or another during the first half of the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, and there are four in the top 16 this week. The SEC flavor of the week has been a constant carousel, too. Kentucky entered the season as the favorite, but lost its opener, and Arkansas took the mantle. The Razorbacks started 9-0 but have since lost three of four. Florida had plenty of buzz after beating Florida State and Ohio State in the opening weeks, but then lost three of four. Alabama was the talk of the sport after beating Gonzaga and Houston -- before dropping two of three. Then it was unbeaten LSU's turn, until the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season last week. Tennessee has had its chances as well. But as we turn the calendar into 2022, two teams are emerging as the ones to watch: Auburn and Kentucky.”