Tipsheet: Martin could learn from Howland on how to upgrade with transfers

Had Missouri faced Mississippi State Wednesday night, they would have seen what excellent transfer additions look like.
But they are on a pandemic pause, so they won't get to face the fortified Bulldogs at Mizzou Arena to open their Southeastern Conference schedule. That's too bad, because maybe the Missouri program could have learned something about quick and effective retooling through the portal.
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland added transfers D.J. Jeffries (Memphis), Shakeel Moore (North Carolina State) and Rocket Watts (Michigan State) to support lead guard Iverson Molinar this season.
“We’re better for sure than we were a year ago at handling the ball and taking care of the basketball,” Howland said after the Bulldogs ran through Arkansas 81-68 in their previous game. “A year ago those double-teams – they were coming off one guy and double-teaming Iverson -- really bothered us.
“Our personnel has changed to where we are much better at handling that.”
Molinar still leads Mississippi State 16.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. But the team's transfers have made a huge impact, specially compared to Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin's middling additions of Amari Davis, Boogie Coleman, DaJuan Gordon and Ronnie DeGray III.
Moore (11.0 points, 2.2 assists per game) has been a reliable backcourt running mate for Molinar. The 6-foot-7 Jeffries (10.8 points, 1.8 assists per game) helps run the show as a point forward.
Watts, a Detroit-area prospect Missouri recruited out of high school, is earning a bigger scorning guard role coming off the bench.
Howland also added graduate transfer power forward Garrison Brooks from North Carolina. The 6-foot-9 Brooks is averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
This talent influx helps explain why Mississippi State is off to a 10-3 start. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Bulldogs in his latest NCAA Tournament bracket on the strength of the their victory over shorthanded Arkansas to open Southeastern Conference play.
Center Tulo Smith, who started his career at Western Kentucky before transferring to Mississippi State in 2019, has recovered from a broken toe. The 6-foot-11 Smith scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and earned five steals in 25 minutes against Arkansas.
So, yeah, he’s still another example of the sort of talent Missouri needed to grab out of the portal.
“Tolu’s minutes were spectacular when you consider he has only practiced maybe 10 times in the last four months,” Howland said. “We need him. To be our best, we have to have Tolu Smith in the lineup because he’s one of our top players without question. I’m obviously excited for him because he’s gone through so much adversity.”
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering wondering when Missouri and SLU will play basketball again:
- Do most MLB players even realize they are being locked out?
- Will Logan Brown make the most of this opportunity to jump start his NHL career?
- Why is Dave Tippett still coaching the reeling Edmonton Oilers?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “With the holidays in the rearview mirror and league play getting ready to kick into high gear, the SEC is developing into arguably the most intriguing major conference in the country. There might not currently be a clear-cut favorite or national championship contender among the group. But there have been seven different SEC teams in the Power Rankings at one point or another during the first half of the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, and there are four in the top 16 this week. The SEC flavor of the week has been a constant carousel, too. Kentucky entered the season as the favorite, but lost its opener, and Arkansas took the mantle. The Razorbacks started 9-0 but have since lost three of four. Florida had plenty of buzz after beating Florida State and Ohio State in the opening weeks, but then lost three of four. Alabama was the talk of the sport after beating Gonzaga and Houston -- before dropping two of three. Then it was unbeaten LSU's turn, until the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season last week. Tennessee has had its chances as well. But as we turn the calendar into 2022, two teams are emerging as the ones to watch: Auburn and Kentucky.”
Neil Blackmon, Saturday Down South: “It was a solid nonconference slate for the SEC, which ranks third in the KenPom Adjusted Efficiency ratings as a conference, behind out the B1G and the Big 121 among Power 6 leagues. The SEC features 5 teams in this week’s AP Top 25, and as many as 7 SEC teams have been ranked during the season to date. The league also features three teams in the NET Top 10, more than any other conference, and 7 in the NET Top 50, second only to the B1G among all conferences. The SEC also features eight teams in Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology, the second-most among all leagues. In other words, the league should be fiercely competitive, with wins — and the difference between a league title and no SEC Tournament bye, or an NCAA bid and settling for the NIT — all happening at the margins.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “College basketball's conference season is in the midst of a tumultuous takeoff as the COVID-19 omicron variant rocks the sports world, forcing game cancellations and lengthy pauses for dozens of programs. But as isolation periods for infected individuals begin to decrease, per the guidance of the CDC, there is hope that the disruptions will be kept to a minimum as we get into the heart of league play. While it's impossible to know how disjointed league schedules will be in the weeks ahead, the arrival of conference play brings a chance to sort some things out. While the ACC and Big Ten have clear-cut favorites in Duke and Purdue, several of the other major conferences appear wide open. The Big 12 has three teams among the top eight in the AP Top 25, the Pac-12 has three between No. 5 and No. 9 and the SEC has five teams ranked between No. 11 and No. 19 in this week's poll. The Big East is similarly chaotic with four teams between No. 15 and No. 23.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: Baylor rolls on. The Bears are still No. 1, by a landslide. Still unbeaten, winning by an average of 25 points a game. Still the defending national champions, though that’s not quite right, since four of the starters from last spring’s march to glory are now playing pro. But the guys left behind, and the new faces added . . . yeah, they seem very intent on defending something. Baylor rolls on, sweeping through Ames, Iowa over the weekend, going wire-to-wire against Iowa State in only the fourth Division I matchup of two 12-0 or better teams in 40 years. The Bears have now played two top-10 powers this season — Iowa State and Villanova — and were ahead for 79:19 of the 80 game minutes. They have now beaten nine top-10 opponents in a row. They have now led by double figures in 40 of their 43 games the past two seasons.”
MEGAPHONE
“When you have it you're in isolation so you're in your room, you're not allowed to do anything. It's not like these guys are getting ahead. It went through just about our whole team. We're not in the shape that we have been in before and so it's going to take some time to ramp up. We have to make sure we don't binge conditioning.”
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, on his team’s COVID-19 outbreak.