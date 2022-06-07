Tipsheet: Matheny endures Royals pain while relying on young hurlers

As the Cardinals are learning the hard way this season, it takes time to develop even the most highly-touted pitching prospects.

Injuries factor into that challenge. So learn the normal growing pains, which were exacerbated for many prospects by the lost pandemic season in the minors.

You have seen what the Cardinals have experienced this season with top prospects Zack Thompson (first-round pick, 2019), Matthew Liberatore (first round, Tampa Bay, 2018), Andre Pallante (fourth round, 2019), Jake Woodford (first round, 2015) and Jordan Hicks (third round, 2015) trying to fill rotation slots.

So imagine what former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is enduring with a Kansas City Royals rotation relying heavily on young hurlers. With Zack Greinke injured, Matheny has been leaning on Brad Keller plus these fellows:

Brady Singer (first round pick, 2018) 2-1, 4.15 ERA

Daniel Lynch (first round, 2018) 2-5, 5.36 ERA

Kris Bubic (first round, 2018) 0-3, 9.33 ERA

Jonathan Heasley (13 th round, 2018) 0-3, 4.62 ERA

“They got really good stuff,” Royals catcher Salvador Perez told MLB.com. “They just need some time to get experience. It’s part of the process though.”

Unfortunately, these pitchers are getting that experience in real games and the losses are mounting for the Royals over on Missouri’s West Coast. They have fallen 14 times in their last 17 games.

“These guys are getting better every time they go out there,” Matheny said. “Brady has been a really good story for us this year. Kris was special (Saturday) and just figured out how to get outs against a hot lineup. Jonathan Heasley gave us a chance to win (Sunday) and if he keeps pitching like that, he’s going to have a lot of wins. Hopefully, Daniel Lynch follows suit.”

He didn’t. Lynch drew the start Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays and allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

After posting a 3.30 ERA through his first six starts Lynch has allowed 18 runs in his last 18 2/3 innings.

“I really am trying to focus on getting to a point where I can go out there every single time and give us quality starts, and give us really good starts,” Lynch said. “I know I’m capable of that. It’s just going to take a little bit of looking into what’s going on and moving forward, and hopefully giving the team the best chance to win.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Perhaps the most intriguing manager who may have to secure a playoff berth to retain his job is Hall of Famer Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox. He’s in the second year of a three-year contract, and the personal choice of chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, but if they miss the playoffs after being heavily favored to win the AL Central, there will be plenty of pressure to replace him. The first-place Houston Astros also likely will have to capture another playoff berth for ownership to extend Dusty Baker, but it’s also quite possible that Baker steps away into a front-office or advisory position.”

Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “In the simplest sense, everyone on the team from owner John Middleton down through Dave Dombrowski and Sam Fuld to Girardi and onto each player, factors into every win and every loss — a perpetual butterfly effect in action. If someone somewhere along the line had done something better, perhaps the results would have been different. In this way, you can understand and even defend the decision to fire Girardi. Sure, the defense was at least as awful as everyone saw coming, and the umpteenth iteration of a Philly bullpen still couldn’t hold a lead, and the farm system is a mess, which doesn’t technically affect the big league club’s record but is pretty worrying when you zoom out. But even the stuff that was supposed to be a strength wasn’t working — or wasn’t working well enough — and maybe that’s because Girardi didn’t click with the clubhouse or didn’t trust his young players enough to give them consistent at-bats. Girardi lost his job because that’s what happens to the fall guy when the team with one of the highest payrolls and longest postseason droughts is 22-29 after Memorial Day. And because something had to give.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “(Willson) Contreras has snatched the title of best catcher in baseball, and were someone to make gonna-get-dealt power rankings, he'd be No. 1. No other catcher's weighted on-base average is within 40 points of Contreras' -- and he hits the ball so hard consistently that his .900-plus OPS doesn't look anomalous. Even with James McCann signed for two more years beyond this season, the Mets would be foolish not to inquire on Contreras. The Giants' catching has been miserable. The Yankees, who have gone defense-first -- hell, almost -exclusive -- at the position would be thrilled to pencil Contreras in near the top of the lineup. Here's the right answer, though: the Astros. Their catchers are striking out an AL-worst 35.9%, behind only the Giants and alongside the Rays. Houston is being carried by its pitchers. The Astros rank 20th in MLB in runs scored, leaving room for a splash, and there might not be a bigger one to be made this summer than going out and getting Willson Contreras.”

Paul Casella, MLB.com: “The Mets started the week with a dominating sweep of the Nationals -- one in which they outscored Washington, 28-5 -- before being held to just one run over the first two games of their four-game weekend set at Dodger Stadium. Buck Showalter's club once again showed its resiliency, however, bouncing back with consecutive wins to split the series in L.A. Though the Mets aren’t exactly knocking the cover off the ball, they continue to lead the Majors in batting average (.264) and on-base percentage (.335).”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “One-third of the way through the season, they have the best record of any team since the 2001 Mariners (42–12) and are just two games off the pace of the 1998 Yankees (41–13). While an offense that leads the majors in homers (80) and wRC+ (117) and is second in the AL in scoring (4.78 runs per game) has been a big part of that success, lately they’ve been dominating opponents thanks to incredible starting pitching. Even at a time when starter usage is on the rebound from its pandemic-driven trends, what the Yankees have done lately particularly stands out . . . No joking: six or seven innings has become standard for Yankees starters lately. Over their past 15 games — a span that began with a May 22 doubleheader against the White Sox — New York starters have thrown at least six innings in 14 out of 15 games, the exception being a scoreless five-inning spot start by call-up JP Sears, the first start of his career. Four times in that span, Yankees starters have gone eight innings, and six other times they’ve gone at least seven. Over that stretch, the starters have a 1.15 ERA, 2.43 FIP, and a 25.4% strikeout rate and have held opposing hitters to a .158/.200/.234 line. That’ll work.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Mariners won 90 games last season and were relatively busy in the offseason. They were supposed to finally end the longest playoff drought in baseball (I'm not gonna say it's been a long time, but Jamie Moyer wasn't even 40 yet). Instead, they haven't looked like a contender for more than a few games and have more resembled one of the worst teams in baseball. They've been as many as nine games under .500 and 11 1/2 games out of first. My only conclusion is they hate their fans.”

MEGAPHONE

“How can you not notice what the Mets are doing? We all see it. They’re trying to run away with this thing. We can’t control what they’re doing, but we can be in control of ourselves. We can’t be trying to catch them in a few weeks, it’s going to take the rest of the season.”

Braves pitcher A.J. Minter, to USA Today.

