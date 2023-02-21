Facing unemployment last winter, Matt Carpenter redoubled his efforts to relocate his bating form.

His Cardinal contract had expired. He was a free agent looking to get a look somewhere in spring training. He sought fresh input on his swing. He put in the cage work.

The Texas Rangers gave him a good look in the spring, but they didn’t have an immediate opening at the big league level. But their farm team in Round Rock, Texas, wasn’t terribly far from his home base in Glen Rose so he went there to get at bats.

“When you get humbled as much as I have in this game, I mean I didn't know if I'd ever play again at the end of 2021,” he recently told MLB.com. “To go down to Triple-A and kind of restart your career, it gives you a good perspective.”

Carpenter did enough there, hitting .275 with a .991 on-base plus slugging percentage, to get the attention of the New York Yankees when that team was beset by injuries.

Last July he went crazy wearing pinstripes, hitting .356 with seven doubles, nine homers, 23 RBIs, a 1.269 OPS and a .386 batting average on balls in play.

Ah, but the Baseball Gods are fickle. A broken foot derailed Carpenter’s stunning surge. The injury wiped out the bulk of his remaining season and the Yankees moved on from him after the season.

Once again he was left looking to get a spring training opportunity, which he is getting from the San Diego Padres.

After doing time back in Triple-A last season, Carpenter really appreciates being in a big-league camp. “It really fills me with gratitude to be able to put on a uniform again and come in here and compete with a great group of guys like we have,” he said.

“I kind of look at it like I'm on a one-day contract every day I come here. I’ve got to go out and earn that role and earn that playing time and earn the right to be here, right to put on this uniform. That's my mindset.”

The bad news for Carpenter: The Padres will have a crazy offensive depth once Fernando Tatis Jr. comes off of his suspension. Also, the team’s ballpark is nowhere near as inviting as Yankee Stadium to left-handed hitters.

The good news for Carpenter: The new anti-shift rules are designed to help dead-pull hitters like himself.

“My eyes tell me that there's 10 or so hits every year that I felt like get taken away,” Carpenter said. “And that's a big number.”

So he hopes to stick with this ultra-ambitious squad in its supporting cast.

“I think the biggest excitement that we’re all feeling is what this team's got a chance to do from a talent standpoint,” Carpenter said. “I mean you're looking at one of the best rosters, if not the best roster, in Major League Baseball. So super fun start to camp, because not everybody gets a chance to say that they're competing for a World Series this year.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

John Denton, MLB.com: “The Cardinals are quite eager to see which (Tyler) O’Neill they will get in 2023. Will it be the one who hit .286 with 34 home runs, 80 RBIs and a .912 OPS in 138 games in 2021? Or will it be the '22 version that was mostly hobbled by hamstring and shoulder injuries while playing just 96 games and ending up with just 14 home runs and 58 RBIs? In addition to welcoming his first child, the muscle-bound O’Neill stayed in St. Louis much of the offseason while reworking his conditioning program to promote better health in the season ahead. Thus far, O’Neill has looked great in Spring Training and has hit the ball well.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It remains to be seen how the pitching and defense react to Willson Contreras being behind the plate instead of Yadier Molina, but, as noted, this is an offense-only ranking and Contreras is a gigantic upgrade over Molina. Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan are great supporting guys for Contreras and perennial MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. There's a lot more depth, too, because the potential for guys like Juan Yepez, Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson, Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill says this offense could be downright scary when everyone is right. Uber-prospect Jordan Walker isn't far off, either.”

Robert Orr, Baseball Prospectus: “The thing about career years is that by definition they only happen once. It’s natural to take a step back . . . (Aaron) Judge probably won’t lay waste to AL pitchers at quite the same pace that he did last season, and Goldschmidt probably won’t have another Pujols-ian season at an age where even Albert Pujols had stopped having Pujols-ian seasons.”

Rob Mains, Baseball Prospectus: “(The Cardinals) have a 35-year-old first baseman coming off an MVP season, a 32-year-old third baseman coming off the second-best year of his career, and four players in the 2.5-to-3.0 WARP range—Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, and Albert Pujols—with either the risk of regression or the guarantee of retirement. And their top three pitchers, by projected innings, are 34, 40, and 30 years old. It’s not hard to see slippage. Might they beat PECOTA’s projection? Sure. But if so, you really should chalk it up to variance, or defying the aging curve, or other teams in their division rolling over and playing dead, or maybe Matthew Liberatore or Jordan Walker becoming household names. It’s not PECOTA hate. Really.

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Arbitration is by definition a contentious process, but even so, it’s difficult to recall a recent case that left a star player so vocal about the damage done to his relationship with his team like that of Corbin Burnes. Last week, the Brewers went to trial with the 2021 NL Cy Young winner over a difference of just under $750,000 and prevailed, after which Burnes sounded off over the team’s conduct during the hearing. In all likelihood, this marks the beginning of the end of his time in Milwaukee; it’s difficult to imagine him agreeing to any kind of deal that would delay his free agency after what just transpired. The 28-year-old Burnes has been the majors’ most valuable pitcher over the past three seasons . . . Among pitchers with at least 300 innings in that span, Burnes also owns the lowest FIP and K-BB% (26.9%, virtually tied with Max Scherzer), and is second in strikeout rate and ERA (again in a virtual tie with Scherzer). It’s been a pretty good run, to say the least. That said, his 2022 campaign couldn’t quite live up to the high standards he set in 2021, as his strikeout rate receded and his home run rate nearly tripled . . . Even so, Burnes led the NL in strikeouts (243) and starts (33) and placed third in K-BB%, fourth in innings, fifth in WAR, eighth in FIP and 10th in ERA. He made the NL All-Star team for the second season in a row and received Cy Young votes for the third time.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Fernando Tatis Jr missed all of last season with a pair of wrist surgeries and shoulder surgery, yes, though he also tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and was hit with an 80-game suspension. While serving said suspension he opted to have his troublesome shoulder repaired, and also undergo a second wrist surgery to further stabilize the joint (the first wrist surgery was last offseason). Tatís is eligible to return April 20, in San Diego's 21st game of the season, and he recently started swinging and hitting as part of his rehab work. The Padres made it to the NLCS without Tatis last year, but he is the type of player who can swing the balance of power in the NL West race and help put San Diego over the top in October. It remains to be seen how productive Tatis will be when he returns. The bet here is he's still a dynamic, game-changing player.”

David Roth, The Defector: “Meaningful baseball remains far away; baseball that could be described as "game-shaped" even by Spring Training standards is still weeks off. There is, for the time being, quite literally nothing to do but worry. This, too, is what the Rangers signed up for when they brought in Jacob deGrom. From one moment to the next, deGrom pitches at what feels like the furthest limit of possibility. This is not just ball-writer excess on my part, for once—what deGrom does, just as a matter of physical fact, is done at the absolute outer boundary of his body's capacities. He is too stubborn to do it any other way, and this too is not a criticism so much as a statement of fact; he wouldn't be Jacob deGrom if he did anything less, or anything different. It is hard to know what to expect of deGrom, overall, both because the conventional understanding of how players age has changed and because players like deGrom tend to change that sort of understanding. How long even a historically great pitcher can be great, and after what kind of layoff, are previously settled concepts that Justin Verlander, for one, has personally putting up for debate.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m not the one that’s gonna pick up the phone. I can’t hire me. I had to be real with myself about that, that someone might not pick up the phone. But the fact they [the Dodgers] did and multiple teams [did], I’m not taking that for granted by any means.”

Former Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward, on getting a look with the Los Angeles Dodgers.