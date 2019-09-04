The New York Mets decided to hang on to their starting pitching at the trade deadline and make a run at the postseason play-in game.
The Cardinals were just one of many contenders looking for pitching help. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen could have fast-forwarded that franchise's badly needed rebuild with multiple trades. But he chose not to.
Oops! The Mets have lost eight of their last 11 games to fade in the wild card race.
They are five games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card slot with 24 games to play. The Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers are in their way.
Perhaps the final blow came Tuesday night when the Mets blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning and lost to the Washington Nationals 11-10. That loss left a mark.
"This one is tougher than some others, but we’ll get through it because we have a resilient bunch in there," Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters afterward. “They have to buck up and shake it off,’’
Teams with a six-run lead in the ninth were 274-0 this season. Now they are 274-1.
"It kind of just seemed like a bad dream," Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo told reporters. "That's hard to do even in a Little League game, I feel like, to come back from seven runs down in the bottom of the ninth against guys throwing 99 mph. I don't really have words for that."
Reliever Paul Sewald retired one Nationals hitter and allowed four of those runs.
“It’s tough," Callaway said. “It’s going to be a tough one to digest tonight, but you have to do it. We have digested several. We have to come out and win the series. Paulie just couldn’t get it going."
Closer Edwin Diaz allowed two inherited runners to score on Ryan Zimmerman's double, then he served up Kurt Suzuki’s three-run, walk-off home run.
“Man, it looks like Diaz’s stuff is electric," Callaway said. "He’s throwing 99. He’s touching 100 and they just hit it."
Writing for ESPN.com, Eddie Matz had this take on the Mets:
For all the goodness that has emanated from Queens this season, there has been plenty of badness. Despite Pete Alonso's epic rookie season and Jeff McNeil's solidifying his status as one of the game's best all-around hitters and J.D. Davis' becoming a cult hero and Jacob deGrom's making a serious run at a second consecutive Cy Young award, it has been hard to not focus on the things that haven't gone well. From rookie GM Brodie Van Wagenen tossing chairs during a meeting with coaches to pitcher Jason Vargas getting into a shouting match with a reporter, there has been plenty of weirdness. But perhaps the most dysfunctional thing about the Mets this season has been the bullpen. Following the surprising offseason acquisition of Diaz, a dominant closer who was an All-Star in 2018, New York's relief corps was expected to be better. Instead, it has been one of the worst in the league. Including the latest fiasco, the Mets' pen has a 5.15 ERA, fourth-highest in the majors. Mets relievers have now blown 25 saves and are in danger of breaking the franchise's single-season record (29).
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "In the NL, we have two divisions still in play, both because the deficits faced by the second-place teams are manageable and because those teams (Cubs and Nationals) have better run differentials than the teams they are chasing. These races are more interesting to me than the NL wild-card race because even though there are a lot of teams hovering in the four-to-six-games-behind range, none of them has shown that it is likely to get far enough above .500 to challenge the Cubs or Nationals. Both of those teams should have win totals at least in the high 80s, and I don't see the Phillies, Mets, etc. getting there."
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "The Brewers’ season as a whole hasn’t gone as well in 2019 as it did last year. The bullpen that nearly carried the Brewers to the World Series last season has been merely average on aggregate. Last year’s no. 1 starter, Jhoulys Chacín, was released last week with an ERA close to 6.00, and last year’s cleanup hitter, Jesús Aguilar, was traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline with his OPS down almost 200 points from his 2018 mark. And after winning 96 games in 2018, the Brewers are on pace to win just 83 this year. Milwaukee’s lackluster performance this season, combined with Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger’s emergence as a hitter of (Christian) Yelich’s caliber and a much more highly rated defender, make it unlikely, despite Yelich’s historic offensive performance, that he will retain his title as NL MVP. Even in this age of empirics, narrative is still a powerful force in award voting, and Yelich doesn’t have that in his corner. In 2018, his ascent to the top tier of professional hitters was the difference between Milwaukee winning the division and not. Even though he’s been even better in 2019, the novelty’s worn off and the Brewers are on the wrong side of the playoff bubble. So Bellinger, who’s in the midst of an outrageous breakout season of his own and plays for a club that’s all but punched its ticket for the postseason, has one hand on the plaque."
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "It's incredible how bad the bottom of the American League is. The Seattle Mariners dumped a bunch of salary and have devoted themselves to a rebuilding/tanking strategy; they might finish the year with a run differential of minus-150 -- and there are four teams below them in the standings. The Detroit Tigers' run differential could end up at minus-300 or worse. Too much of the AL schedule is just not competitive, and a lot of baseball executives think it's a problem."
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: "With all kinds of homer records being broken this year (exactly half of the 30 teams are on pace to break their franchise mark), there’s no point in dwelling on the long ball too much here. But if you really want the bottom line on what a home run-heavy game it is in 2019, look at the bottom of the order. Across baseball, No. 8 hitters had hit 499 homers as of Labor Day. That put them on pace to hit 591 -- a total that would be right in line with what cleanup hitters hit in 1971 (590) and higher than 54 other seasons in the live-ball era (dating back to 1920). As recently as '92, cleanup hitters hit just 607 homers."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "Baseball won’t die. It’s existed since the Civil War in some form or another, adapting and changing to the times and its talent pool. But if it keeps pushing in this direction, where the three true outcomes become the majority of the action, will fans still enjoy it? Will people look back on a year like 2019, full of excess, and see this as a demarcation point on the way to a new version of the sport? It’ll be fascinating if, in the end, the modern game leads not to baseball’s death but its reinvention—one that Commissioner Rob Manfred, with his endless tinkering, seems to welcome. Some will decry it, some will be thrilled. Baseball, throughout, will stay alive. But the more the game embraces its extremes, you have to wonder how much longer before baseball becomes something else entirely."
MEGAPHONE
“He threw it at my head, and after that, I just wanted to kill him. ... I’m more frustrated with their dugout hollering after the pitches that were thrown. Kind of like they were cheering him on that he was buzzing me up and in. But success is revenge. And I got the game-winning hit for us.”
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham, commenting on an up-and-in pitch from Dillon Tate during an on-field interview with Fox Sports Florida.