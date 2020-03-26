Tipsheet: Mets look to Wacha after Syndergaard's injury

During the offseason, former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha looked like a solid insurance purchase for the Mets.
He signed for just $3 million, with another $7 million available in incentive bonuses.
But with Noah Syndergaard shelved after Tommy John surgery, Wacha’s addition became vital. And fortunately for the Mets, the oft-injured Wacha looked like his old self before spring training shut down due to the pandemic.
“I know the shoulder and body have never felt better,” Wacha told the New York Post. “It’s all plus.”
Wacha was reaching the mid-90s with his fastball during the early exhibition play, which was a tick faster than where he operated last season for the Cardinals. That extra velocity helps set up his change-up.
“In the past, I feel like I’d have to grunt to get it up there, but right now, it feels like it’s just coming out nice and easy,” he said. “Not really trying to throw hard, but it’s coming out with some good velo.”
So what happened?
“Just trying to stay through the ball a little more,” Wacha said. “I had gotten a rough patch in my mechanics where I was pulling off on my left side. Probably showing the ball a little bit early. Not really fluid mechanics from what I was used to. Just watched quite a bit of video this offseason to get back to where I needed to be. Definitely made the right changes.”
Wacha has pitched more 150 innings just twice in his career, so his spring success should be digested with a grain of salt.
And while he may be able to win some games in Syndergaard’s place, Wacha can’t replace his huge presence in the rotation.
“In some respect replacing Syndergaard with Rick Porcello or Michael Wacha may not be as damaging as one would think,” an unnamed scout told the Post. “But I would still like to have Syndergaard in my rotation. I love the guy. I don’t think he’s come close to reaching his full potential and I think the numbers bear that out.
“Also, you have got to have depth. If you don’t have depth you are flipping a coin or keeping your fingers crossed thinking you are going to get through a season with 25 guys and this is the concern I have with the Mets is the backup to the backup plan seems to not be there.”
Here is what people are writing about this:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Just like Chris Sale and Luis Severino before him, Syndergaard will miss all of the 2020 season—if there is one—and could miss most of 2021 as well, depending on how his recovery goes. The Mets, who were expected to contend for a playoff spot on the strength of their starting rotation, are now out a crucial cog. After losing not only Syndergaard but free agent Zack Wheeler, the Mets are now trotting out a rotation headlined by Jacob deGrom—the best pitcher in the National League—and Marcus Stroman, which is a good start. But after that comes Rick Porcello, Steven Matz, and likely Michael Wacha: three recognizable names who are perpetually one aggressive handshake from either a 5.00 ERA or a three-month trip to the IL . . . If Syndergaard’s recovery stretches to the long end of the standard 12- to 18-month time frame, he’ll return somewhere near his 29th birthday, in August 2021. By that time, depending on how the pandemic-shortened schedule affects MLB service time, he could be merely a month from free agency and close to halfway through his MLB career. That’s an astonishing thing to ponder, considering how quickly Syndergaard found his footing at the big league level. When he arrived in New York in May 2015, he fit in seamlessly behind deGrom and Matt Harvey in the Mets’ pennant-winning rotation. The young Syndergaard was like an oil platform: gigantic, Texas-made, belching fire, and pumping gas. In his second big league season, Syndergaard made 30 starts, led MLB with a 2.29 FIP, and made the All-Star team.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “As with any injury to a starting pitcher, it cascades through the rest of the staff. Stroman becomes a No. 2 man, which accordingly raises the bar he needs to clear. Porcello, instead of being an asset at the end of the rotation, is now perhaps stretched as a No. 3 man, followed by Matz, who's never managed a qualifying number of innings in any major-league season (he's been on the IL/DL six times since 2015, all because of arm or shoulder problems). In the five spot, you've now got Michael Wacha, who last season authored a 4.76 ERA and a 5.61 FIP for the Cardinals. To perhaps oversimplify, you're replacing Syndergaard's starts with Wacha's and a few more tacked onto Matz's workload. Those are the makings of a major downgrade. There's not a lot of remaining depth. If circumstances demand reinforcements -- and they almost certainly will -- then the Mets could turn to Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman, but doing so would thin out the bullpen. After that it's ... semi-prospect Franklyn Kilome, who's coming back from Tommy John surgery of his own, or Stephen Gonsalves, who's a waiver claim with the full performance characteristics of a waiver claim. Given the late hour, there's not much on the market beyond Andrew Cashner, Clay Buchholz, Andrew Cashner, Aaron Sanchez, and others of their general level.”
Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News: “Brodie Van Wagenen’s decision to sign two veteran starters at the Winter Meetings looks a lot better now. But his decision to let Zack Wheeler walk away looks a lot worse. After the Mets announced No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard is scheduled for season-ending Tommy John surgery on Thursday, the club does not have to go fishing in their minor-league pond for a replacement arm right away. Instead, the Mets have the starting rotation covered with their offseason acquisitions of Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha. Porcello, 31, is coming off his worst year in the big leagues, when he pitched a career-high 5.52 ERA across 32 starts for the Red Sox. He hoped to right the ship in 2020 and was off to a good start in spring training before Mets camp was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mets view his ability to produce an average of 34 starts per season as an essential asset, and Porcello had secured his role in the rotation well before spring camp broke. Wacha, 28, had a solid camp with the Mets after spending his previous seven seasons with the Cardinals. Before Syndergaard’s torn UCL, he was competing with Steven Matz for a job in the rotation. Though he seemed destined for the bullpen, he made that choice difficult for the club, pitching to a 1.17 ERA (one earned run, 7.2 innings) over three sharp Grapefruit League starts. Both Porcello and Wacha were added to the 40-man roster to complement Marcus Stroman, who the Mets viewed as Wheeler’s replacement. But that plan only worked with Syndergaard in the picture. The Mets could have used a pitcher like Wheeler to anchor the five-man rotation during Syndergaard’s missed season. Van Wagenen and Wheeler exchanged jabs last month in a public dispute over the final negotiations that ultimately ended with the Mets depositing the right-hander in Philadelphia.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Syndergaard has remained a frustrating enigma. After a terrific first full season in 2016, when he posted a 2.60 ERA and league-leading 2.29 FIP with a 29.3% strikeout rate, he has battled injuries and inconsistency. His injuries have included a torn lat that caused him to miss most of 2017, a strained finger and viral infection in 2018 and a strained hamstring in 2019. While he still managed a career-best 32 starts and 197⅓ innings in 2019, he also had a career-worst 4.28 ERA and led the National League in earned runs allowed, and his strikeout rate dipped to 24.5%. Out of 130 pitchers with at least 100 innings, Syndergaard's strikeout rate ranked 39th -- good, but not reflective of his raw stuff. His biggest problem has always been that his fastball, despite the highest average velocity among starting pitchers last season, is more hittable than you would expect. Batters hit .275/.341/.440 against his four-seamer and .305/.361/.466 against his two-seamer. FanGraphs calculated a run value for all pitches and Gerrit Cole, who had the second-highest fastball velocity among starters, saved an estimated 37.1 runs above average with his fastball, best among those 130 pitchers with 100 innings. Syndergaard ranked 61st. This gets into why pitchers are obsessed with spin rate; Syndergaard's fastball ranked in the 24th percentile in spin rate, while Cole's ranked in the 96th percentile.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think it’s more psychological than anything else. [Syndergaard] is such a physical presence, he gives you that intimidation factor and you do always have a sense that, ‘We have got a chance to win today.’ But if you look at him statistically he’s really not that overpowering.”
A MLB scout, to the New York Post.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!