Tipsheet: Mets' tailspin ends with postseason crash against Padres

The big-spending New York Mets joined the Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays as the wild-card round casualties.

The Mets were a no-show Sunday, taking a 6-0 powder against the ever-ambitious San Diego Padres. Something had to give between these two “all in” franchises – and the Metropolitans did the yielding.

“This is a kick in the [groin],” said pitcher Max Scherzer, who allowed four homers in his ugly Game 1 shelling. Guys making $43.3 million per year are not supposed to lose playoff series openers 7-1, but that's what Max did on Friday.

The Mets were supposed to win the National League East this season, but they blew a 10 ½-game lead. They won 101 games, but they could not outlast the late-charging Atlanta Braves – who swept them in the final series of the regular season to swipe the division title.

That forced the Mets into a best-of-three battle against the Padres and, well, the rubber game did not go well for them.

“We did a lot of great things this year, but nobody really cares how you do in the regular season,” Brandon Nimmo said. “It doesn’t matter when you come to the postseason everybody starts new, so nobody cares that we won 101 games, just that we lost these two. So it’s a somber, somber mood in the clubhouse.”

Owner Steve Cohen spent a fortune on this team and he will have to spend a lot more to keep it together, given the number of key players heading to free agency. Closer Edwin Diaz and starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Tajuan Walker head that list.

“It’s too early to comment on what’s going to happen next year, because you have all offseason to go, but I’ve been in situations before and seen organizations rebound,” Scherzer said. “And there’s no reason why this organization can’t rebound.”

Meanwhile the Cardinals face a somewhat less vexing offseason. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina headed into the sunset and pitcher Adam Wainwright must decide whether to do the same.

Late-season standout Jose Quintana is a potential casualty in free agency, but retaining him would hardly break the budget. And you can never have too much pitching, right?

A full year of Jordan Montgomery would make the pitching staff better, as would healthy seasons from Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz. On the other hand, Wainwright’s late-season fade reminds us that he would offer few guarantees if he returned, so the Cardinals might want to look outside for another proven starter.

They must also figure out how to replace Molina behind the plate. Top prospect Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn could reach the big leagues at some point next season, so the front office must decide whether to shop for an impact outfielder and infielder or wait to see if these kids can provide a lift.

Writing for ESPN.com, Bradford Doolittle wondered what is next for the Cardinals:

How do the Cardinals go from good to great? This is the kind of big-picture, wide-lens question organizations have to ask themselves every once in a while, though they have to be consistently good for it to even come up. St. Louis clearly has built a system that can roll out winning teams year in, year out, almost without fail. The Cardinals have logged just one sub-.500 season this century. They haven't finished lower than third since 2008 and they were 10 games over .500 that season. The 2022 season saw St. Louis post 93 wins, their most since 2015. Always good, but never quite great. Why? The answer to that very simple question is certainly complex, but it should be sought.

Let that search begin.

Here is what folks were writing about the Cardinals’ demise:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Phillies' Game 1 comeback win was as much about what the Cardinals did or didn't do as it was about the Phils. The Saturday close-out win in Game 2 was the blueprint for what a deep Philadelphia playoff will look like. The ace starter goes deep – Aaron Nola in this case, and he was terrific. Jose Alvarado adds a few dominant outs and Rob Thomson pulls the right levers to finish it. The Phillies got a combined 13 scoreless innings over the two games from Nola and Zack Wheeler, just like they would have drawn it up. As for the offense, Bryce Harper got the Phillies on the board with long home run. That, too, is part of any blueprint that sees Philadelphia meeting the massive challenges to come. As for the Cardinals, Albert Pujols finished his career with a two-hit game. But Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Aranado combined to go 1-for-15 in the series. If we're talking blueprints, that's not what the Cardinals had in mind.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado might both finish in the top three of NL MVP voting, but neither was great in the last month of the season. Goldschmidt hit .229/.328/.352 in his last 30 games. Arenado hit .221/.302/.347 in his last 27. It seems to have carried over, mostly on Goldschmidt's end. Arenado went 1 for 8 in the series, though he did hit a few balls hard and ran into some good defense and rough batted-ball fortune. Goldschmidt can't really say the same. He was 0 for 7 with four strikeouts. They each left four men on base here in Game 2. A big swing from either one of them could've turned the tide and possibly kept the season alive. The biggest moment of the series, in fact, came in the eighth inning after Albert Pujols singled to make it runners on first and second with one out, trailing 2-0. Seranthony Domínguez struck out both of them to end the threat.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Pujols had a sensational ending, hitting .323 the second half with 18 of his 24 home runs, finishing his career with 703 home runs – fourth-most of all time. Only his final season ended prematurely. The storybook season was supposed to end with Pujols and teammate Yadier Molina winning one final World Series championship together. Instead, it ended with a 2-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies and a quick ouster in the wild-card playoffs, swept in the best-of-three series. Pujols, 42, sat on the bench for five, 10, no more than 15 seconds after the final out, and trudged into the Cardinals clubhouse. Manager Oliver Marmol spoke to the team, telling them it was an honor to manage them, particularly Pujols and Molina. Marmol left the room, and the players began hugging and embracing one another, saying their good-byes, and promising to keep in touch. All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado choked back tears, saying he still was hurting badly by the outcome, but that it was a dream playing alongside Pujols and Molina in their final seasons. Veteran starter Adam Wainwright talked about the possibility of returning for one more season, disappointed that he didn’t pitch in the postseason, but honored that Molina was his catcher for 328 games, a major-league record.”

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: “The baseball gods were kind enough to allow Pujols to reach in his last two plate appearances, and to grant Molina a two-out, two-strike single off Zach Eflin in the ninth. These hits gave both players the curtain call they deserved, as each was lifted in turn for a pinch runner. (Congratulations to Ben DeLuzio and Dylan Carlson for becoming the answers to trivia questions.) But they were not kind enough to grant Pujols and Molina a reprieve. The slow-motion disaster of Game 1 never came. The threat of such a calamity always looms large over playoff baseball, but it doesn’t always happen. All night, the fate of the series seemed to wobble on a knife’s edge. Time and again, the Phillies failed to put St. Louis away, and time and again the Cardinals failed to make them pay for leaving the door open. In a postseason where something unprecedented seems to happen every few innings, Game 2 between the Phillies and Cardinals was no different. But the lack of a decisive blow gave the game a nervy atmosphere in which the historical import of the evening — the end of the road for two likely first-ballot Hall of Famers, obviously, but also a watershed moment for Nola, [Bryce] Harper, and the Phillies as a franchise — never generated the fulsome catharsis it should have. Instead, the Phillies will be relieved to leave St. Louis with a sweep, and the Cardinals, as much as they’ll begin to feel the absence of two franchise icons, will regret the opportunities they missed.”

Colby Wilson, Baseball Prospectus: “What on earth can you ding the Cardinals for, here? Yeah, they should have scratched a couple runs and yeah, maybe Harper got a fat one that he hit several miles. Strategically? I’m not sure what if anything they did wrong. Oliver Marmol pulled Miles Mikolas at the first true sign of trouble, and his bullpen gave him 4 ⅔ two-hit innings featuring two runners stranded on third and the successful navigation of a rundown that got the Alec Bohm between first and second before J.T. Realmuto was able to score to keep the deficit at two. If you’ve been in a coma since June, I’m sure Albert Pujols batting second during the postseason–on purpose, as a starter, in the Year of Our Lord 2022–looked funny. If you’d told me in Spring Training that Juan Yepez and Corey Dickerson would start in the outfield over Dylan Carlson in a postseason game, I might have been surprised but mostly because you were talking to me about Cardinals outfielders. Maybe, if you value this sort of thing, you would have preferred Marmol turn to Adam Wainwright or Jack Flaherty rather than Mikolas in a do-or-die situation, but if that’s the case–choosing the 41-year old veteran or the oft-injured 26-year old with 32 total starts since the start of 2020–you’re splitting hairs. Sometimes you win; sometimes you lose; sometimes it rains. The Cardinals did the middle one Saturday night.”

MEGAPHONE

“I can promise you, nobody’s excited to play the Phillies right now. We’re in a good spot.”

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.