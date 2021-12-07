Tipsheet: Miami swipes Cristobal from Oregon as coaching carousel whirls

Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Oregon’s superior investment, marketing and leadership has enabled the school to build a football program into a destination. Considering the modest local talent and unspectacular history until about a generation ago, Oregon’s work into becoming a consistent voice in the national football conversation has been remarkable. From Heisman Trophy candidate billboards in Times Square to neon uniforms to innovative hires, Oregon has been defiant in its relevance. And now that it’s arguably the second-most coveted address in the Pac-12, the question looms whether the school can get anyone to stick around to exploit what has been built. Oregon football’s latest crossroads comes after Mario Cristobal’s clunky departure for Miami. That puts Oregon on the cusp of its fifth coach since 2012. Three left for greener pastures – Chip Kelly, Willie Taggart and now Cristobal. The one who got fired, Mark Helfrich, played for the national title in the 2014 season. It’s hard to fault Cristobal for leaving for home and enough money to buy a third of South Beach. It’s also hard to fault Oregon fans and administrators for being frustrated, as the spin cycle on the Autzen Stadium sideline continues. Continuity is the sport’s new strategic advantage, with change being the sport’s only constant and program stability becoming a myth. There are buyouts more than $20 million, the endless sprint to the transfer portal for players and the reality that name, image and likeness cash may make things crazier. The challenge for Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens and his wealthy band of benefactors – most notably Nike founder Phil Knight – is finding someone who can dig in on an elite foundation made on decades of success, elite facilities and one of the coolest stadium environments in the country.”