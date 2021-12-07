Tipsheet: Miami swipes Cristobal from Oregon as coaching carousel whirls

The college football coaching carousel picked up speed this week thanks to the University of Miami.
The Hurricanes fired Manny Diaz, even though he won five of his last six games this season. They hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon, even though he never quite got the Ducks over the top in the Pac-12.
Diaz was obviously disappointed on how this played out over the last few weeks, when speculation about the change was rampant.
"I leave very proud of what we were building and the fight we brought every week,” Diaz said in statement after he was cashiered. “Through significant injuries and adversity, this team never quit and is poised to do special things — on-the-field and beyond. The 2021 season presented unique challenges early and often but the team repeatedly responded. Our young talent got valuable playing time and experienced significant growth, setting the stage for a breakout 2022 season. Our team's resolve is evidence of a genuine belief in what we were building and, perhaps more importantly, how we were doing it.”
Still, Miami spent $12 million to cover the Diaz and Cristobal buyouts, plus the school put more than $8 million annual salary on the table for Cristobal.
Oh, and the Cristobal hiring was meant to be a tandem deal to woo athletic director Dan Radakovich away from Clemson.
The Hurricanes dug really, really deep trying to bring a coach and AD back home to Miami and make their boosters happy. So they are taking football seriously again.
They have reached double figures in victories just once since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2003.
This hiring will send more dominoes falling, since Oregon is now looking for a new coach for its high-profile, Nike-backed program.
Meanwhile Oklahoma made a sensible hire by bringing Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, a former Sooners assistant coach, back to Norman. Venables had passed on a many head coaching opportunities over the years, including Auburn last season.
Nevada coach Jay Norvell has been mentioned for some Power 5 conference jobs in recent years, but he settled for a more lateral move in the Mountain West by heading to Colorado State after earning four straight bowl bids with the Wolf Pack.
And the carousel spins . . .
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering how many Americans fell dead asleep during “Monday Night Football”:
- Due to salary cap constraints and COVID-19, will the Blues be forced to play Louie on left wing against the Florida Panthers?
- Where did Monday night’s 87-83 victory at Iowa rank among the most satisfying road wins in Brad Underwood’s time at Illinois?
- After falling to UAB at home, will the Billikens be sufficiently refocused to face dangerous Belmont?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about the college football coaching carousel:
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Trying to pull off an athletic director change and a coaching change simultaneously is a bold move, and the Canes should expect some ridicule for how they treated Diaz. However, if it all works out and Miami returns to prominence in a mediocre ACC, no one will remember the process, just the results. Should it fail, though, the Canes will receive an epic amount of blowback and endless jeers for their sloppy handling of the situation. Diaz showed in the second half of the 2021 season that he still had the pulse of his team, and the Canes never altogether bottomed out under his direction. On the other hand, Cristobal is just 11-6 over his last 17 games at Oregon, and his offenses aren't exactly the most fan-friendly to watch. Cristobal's tenure ended with a 38-10 blowout loss to Utah in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game just two weeks after the Ducks were similarly dismantled by the Utes 38-7 in Salt Lake City. Cristobal is a former offensive lineman, and while he was a player in the Miami program during its days of swagger, he isn't a particularly flashy coach. However, like Diaz, he's a Miami guy who is tied to the community in a way that few other coaches are to their respective universities.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Oregon’s superior investment, marketing and leadership has enabled the school to build a football program into a destination. Considering the modest local talent and unspectacular history until about a generation ago, Oregon’s work into becoming a consistent voice in the national football conversation has been remarkable. From Heisman Trophy candidate billboards in Times Square to neon uniforms to innovative hires, Oregon has been defiant in its relevance. And now that it’s arguably the second-most coveted address in the Pac-12, the question looms whether the school can get anyone to stick around to exploit what has been built. Oregon football’s latest crossroads comes after Mario Cristobal’s clunky departure for Miami. That puts Oregon on the cusp of its fifth coach since 2012. Three left for greener pastures – Chip Kelly, Willie Taggart and now Cristobal. The one who got fired, Mark Helfrich, played for the national title in the 2014 season. It’s hard to fault Cristobal for leaving for home and enough money to buy a third of South Beach. It’s also hard to fault Oregon fans and administrators for being frustrated, as the spin cycle on the Autzen Stadium sideline continues. Continuity is the sport’s new strategic advantage, with change being the sport’s only constant and program stability becoming a myth. There are buyouts more than $20 million, the endless sprint to the transfer portal for players and the reality that name, image and likeness cash may make things crazier. The challenge for Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens and his wealthy band of benefactors – most notably Nike founder Phil Knight – is finding someone who can dig in on an elite foundation made on decades of success, elite facilities and one of the coolest stadium environments in the country.”
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Dismiss nothing in this year's carousel, even the potential of Kelly, 58, returning to Oregon from another Pac-12 job. Although UCLA showed improvement in Year 4 by going 8-4, Kelly hasn't had the big breakthrough everyone expected by now, and he loses key players on both sides of the ball. Kelly has only one year left on his initial contract with UCLA and will get a new, long-term deal should he remain in Westwood. Of note: Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond did not hire Kelly, and he would be able to pursue his own candidates if Kelly left. Kelly's Oregon credentials remain remarkable: 46-7, three Pac-12 titles, a national runner-up finish in 2010 and three top four finishes. He could finish his career at the place where he had the most success.”
R.J. Young, FoxSports.com: “Now, in becoming OU head coach just two weeks before his 51st birthday, he is forcing himself to evolve once more. Perhaps with that evolution, Oklahoma can return to heights it hasn’t seen since Venables was last a Sooner. But hiring a coach such as Venables counts for more than a perennial shot at winning the national championship as OU gets set to join the most competitive league in the sport in just a couple of years. Venables' hiring reflects both the mood and the attitude of Oklahomans and Sooner fans. They want a tough coach, uncompromising in how he expects his teams to play football, a coach who reflects the core beliefs and values Oklahomans are raised with. Venables is a noted taskmaster. He's energetic, passionate and precise. He approaches the job with fanatical ferocity. He coaches on edge and teaches his players to play on the edge . . . Venables is a serious kind of man taking on the challenge of coaching at a place where football is not only a sport but also a birthright, built to combat the desperation brought on by the swirling winds of the Dust Bowl and the ravages of tornadoes, floods and the price of oil. Oklahoma football is a constant in a state constantly belittled and bedraggled by larger neighbors with an NFL or MLB presence. No matter what else might go on in the world, folks in Oklahoma, Sooners, can point to that program, that team, and know pride.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’m a simple guy. I value some things that maybe other people don’t, maybe moreso. I value relationships. I value people. I value quality of life. And I value simplicity. Just because you become the head coach doesn’t mean you can’t keep things simple. You control that narrative. And listen, this is Oklahoma, all right? Alabama’s never offered me a head job. I don’t want to go down my small rolodex of schools, but this is THAT program.”
New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, on why he turned down so many other head coaching jobs.