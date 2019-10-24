Michael Porter Jr., welcome to the NBA!
The former Missouri short-timer remained affixed to the bench as the Denver Nuggets pounded out a 108-100 victory at Portland on Wednesday night in their season opener.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone played four of his five starters 31 minutes or more. He used five guys off the bench, with each getting at least 13 minutes.
Porter didn't budge. He's healthy, at last, having finally moved past the back injury that derailed his career at Mizzou and sidelined him for his first pro season.
But Porter still has lots of rust to scrape off of his game. He has not yet worked his way into the deep Denver playing rotation.
Malone spelled that out for him before the season opener.
“As I told him, I recognize the potential he has,” Malone told reporters in Denver. “I recognize the talent and the fact that he’s got a chance to be a special player. So my job is, at some point, to get him minutes so he can grow. He cannot go through this year and not play. Now, does that mean he’s going to play tomorrow night? Not at all.”
Porter saw the writing on the wall during the preseason. With his parents in the stands at the Pepsi Center for his first preseason game at home, he didn't get off the bench until late in the third quarter.
That indignity led to Porter's listless effort in the game.
“That kind of played a role into it,” Porter said. "When they came out, I just wanted to play good for them, but then I wasn’t getting in, so I got frustrated.”
He apologized to Malone for that performance.
“I was kind of upset just because I went in towards the end of the game when some of their bench guys were coming in,” Porter said. “I just didn’t come in with good energy and so I just texted him, like, ‘Coach, that’s my fault.’ Like, I’ve never been a player that has to stay ready throughout the whole game and doesn’t know when he’s coming in.”
So Porter sought clarification from Malone on his role. And that clarification didn't exactly lift his spirits -- Porter learned he would have to wait his turn.
“I told him, ‘If you’re not playing right away, stay with me, keep working, stay hungry and watch and learn,’” Malone said. “Sacrifice is a big part of it. We can only play so many guys, and we’ve got a lot of talented players that have won us games. That’s the tough thing about it. It’s not like we’re playing guys who haven’t done much for us. Our continuity is our strength, and our continuity also means you have a lot of returning players who have helped you have one of the best seasons in franchise history. So those guys deserve a chance to play as well.
“(Porter) wants to play, and he’s a talented player, man. He showed it in the preseason. It’s not like he had a bad preseason. He had some great basketball. Obviously, a lot of times it was against second and third units. Can he do it against starters or key reserves off the bench? I have no doubt he’ll be able to in time.”
For the record, Porter accepted his fate.
“I respect that we already have guys who have won, almost got to the Western Conference Finals last year,” Porter said. “We’ve got a great team, we’ve got great players at my position and he has multiple players who he could be playing, so for me to have to earn it, that just comes with it. It comes with being on a great team. I didn’t go to some team that wasn’t going to make the playoffs.”
And . . .
“Our whole team is going to have to sacrifice for each other. But when we’re winning, nobody’s gonna be mad. At least they shouldn’t be.”
And . . .
“It’s tough to stay locked in, but that’s part of being a professional athlete,” he said. “You gotta be ready when your name is called.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "This is what happens when you think you can predict October baseball. It gives you a 12-3 game where the losing pitcher is Justin Verlander. It smacks you across the face like a six-run seventh inning. It throws you a curve — like the widely presumed World Series-champs-to-be Astros falling behind 0-2 to the Washington Nationals. At home. After Gerrit Cole and Verlander pitched the first two games. This is why baseball is great. Conversely, it’s also why baseball is terrible. It’s all about perspective. It’s either designed to tear out your heart and stomp on it. Or it’s here to surprise you and give you joy. It is not, however, here to go conveniently according to plan."
Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: "The Houston Astros did something Wednesday night that for any other team would have registered as benign. Juan Soto, the 20-year-old wunderkind who hits cleanup for the Washington Nationals, was due up. With first base open and runners on second and third, the Astros intentionally walked him. For 173 games between the regular season and the playoffs, Houston had not issued a single intentional walk. But this was the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 of the World Series, when nothing made sense. A guy who entered the night 1-for-23 in October crushed a go-ahead home run off one of the best pitchers of his generation. Three consecutive singles were feathered about the diamond, none leaving the bat fast enough to draw a speeding ticket on the Pickle Parkway. A sacrifice bunt, anachronistic though it is, was laid down. And -- hand on heart, this is true -- a team went 10 batters without striking out once. The path to six runs can snake in endless permutations, yet this one -- the blitzkrieg that led the Nationals to a 12-3 blowout and a 2-0 series advantage as they return to Washington D.C. for three games -- was wild by any standard. Over the course of 33 pitches, the Nationals turned a tense, taut pitchers' duel between their Stephen Strasburg and the Astros' Justin Verlander into a blowout. It wasn't a deluge. It wasn't some surgical deconstruction of a lesser. It just sort of materialized, not a gift -- the Nationals don't need those -- but a perfectly timed stroke of fortune."
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "This game will largely be remembered for the Nationals’ seventh-inning party on the bases – a fiesta kick-started by catcher Kurt Suzuki’s go-ahead home run that spawned a six-run rally and eventual 12-3 victory. But this win gave the Nationals a 2-0 World Series lead, and a shot to win their first championship in franchise history by merely winning two of the next three games at home, beginning with Friday night’s Game 3. And should that come to pass, let history reflect that this October, for all the Nationals’ big hits and relentless baserunning and shark tales, belongs to Strasburg. He has pitched in five games and the Nationals have won them all, posting a 1.93 ERA and striking out 40 batters in 30 innings. But the numbers don’t do justice to the meaning behind the 455 pitches he’s thrown this October, many of them demoralizing, all of them carefully considered."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "All playoff runs contain some measure of magic. Over the years, the Nationals have been the ones trudging off the field after an improbable series of events unfolds in favor of their opponents. But that’s not how this stretch has gone. Washington, which began the season 19–31 amid calls for the firing of manager Dave Martinez, is not the best team in baseball. That is unquestionably Houston. Yet the Nats lead the World Series 2–0, having stolen two games on the road. The seventh inning, which Suzuki began, ended 10 batters later as he grounded to shortstop. In between the Astros made an error, lost a wild pitch and generally collapsed. The Nationals scored six times. Their path to a title remains bumpy. Houston’s lineup is dangerous. Its pitching is superior. But sometimes the overmatched catcher hits a home run off one of the greatest starters of his generation."
MEGAPHONE
“If you had said at the beginning of the series, ‘What’s the best-case scenario?’ and I said ‘Well, we win two games,’ There would have been a bunch of people being like, ‘Be realistic here. These are two of the best guys in all of baseball.’ Give Max (Scherzer) and Stras credit. They went toe-to-toe with those guys Our lineup, they grinded out at-bats. It’s incredibly impressive.”
Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle.