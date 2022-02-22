Tipsheet: Michigan coach Juwan Howard needs to simmer down

Michigan made an inspired choice when it reached outside the college coaching fraternity to hire Juwan Howard as head coach.

Howard starred for the Wolverines in their glory days. He enjoyed a long and productive NBA career, then began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat.

He made an instant impact at Michigan, winning the Big Ten regular season title in his second year and taking the Wolverines to the Elite Eight.

But like we said, Howard came from outside the college coaching fraternity. So he is still learning to follow the decorum necessary as a mentor for student-athletes, a molder of young men, an ambassador for his school, so and sort forth.

He blew up on then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon last season and his competitive fire got the best of him again Sunday with the Wolverines taking a 77-63 beating from Wisconsin.

Howard kept pressing until the bitter end rather than backing off, thus violating decorum. That prompted Wisconsin coach Greg Gard to call a late timeout so his scrubs could get the ball across the half court line without suffering an embarrassing violation.

Such a timeout, if unprovoked, would be another violation of decorum. And it sent Howard over the edge. In the handshake like he had a terse comment for Gard, who stopped Howard with an arm grab to explain himself.

One thing led to another from there and Howard landed an open-handed slap on Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which gave the green light for players on both sides to rumble.

Various media types called on Michigan to fire Howard, which would have been stupid. In today's snowflake society everybody wants somebody else fired for this or that.

Howard is doing a great job of coaching. This industry tolerated volcanic behavior from pear-shaped taskmaster Bobby Knight for decades. Many great coaches have blown up at some point, from John Chaney to Jim Boehein to “Stormin’ Norman” Stewart and Lou Henson.

Stuff happens. These men are ferocious competitors. They aren't teaching humanities to sleepy-eyed underclassmen.

The Big Ten did the right thing and suspended Howard for five games. That will give him time to calm down before the Big Ten Tournament and remember that he is representing an esteemed institution of higher learning while patrolling the sidelines.

So he can’t go all Pizza Hut Parking Lot Brawl, to borrow from Illinois coach Brad Underwood, over a last-minute timeout.

Writing for USA Today, Paul Myerberg had this take:

Given his recent history and the way Sunday's dustup drew widespread and immediate condemnation, there was a real possibility that Howard had coached his last game with the Wolverines. That choice represented the worst-case scenario on the list of options at Michigan's disposal. Nonetheless, considering that this is the second scuffle against a fellow Big Ten coach in his three seasons with the program, the school had to at least consider the possibility that a change was necessary.

His continued inability to maintain a baseline of composure is a major red flag for Michigan and the Big Ten. Last March, Howard drew a pair of technical fouls and was ejected from a game against Maryland after verbally clashing with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, who claimed afterwards that Howard yelled, ‘I'm gonna [expletive] kill you.’

These two outbursts paint the picture of a coach publicly teetering on the brink of instability, where moments as mundane as late-game timeouts — Wisconsin's backups needed a reset backcourt clock to get the ball past half court, Gard said — carry the possibility of triggering disturbing free-for-all brawls.

Matt Norlander added this on CBSSports.com:

I can only speak to what's practical after what transpired on Sunday. If the Big Ten decided to sit Gard for at least a game, I think that would have been fair. It could have been multiple games for Krabbenhoft, who escalated matters, and Badgers assistant Sharif Chambliss, who appears to physically confront Michigan player Terrance Williams. The players seen throwing punches -- Williams, Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath -- deserve to sit one game. The league can't tolerate any punches thrown, ever, and as expected those institutions concurred with a one-game suspension for those players.

But the players did not instigate this nor start this. Howard is the primary offender and he should serve the worst punishment. A five-game suspension feels appropriate . . . No, he shouldn't be fired. A season-ending suspension wouldn't have surprised me, and given his encounter with Mark Turgeon during last year's Big Ten Tournament, the precedent set there could have played a part. The question was, how much of this was enacted by Michigan vs. what the league could have done on top of Michigan's discipline? The two universities and the conference worked in conjunction (to an extent) on this, but ultimately it's up to the conference's discretion and commissioner Kevin Warren to approve all disciplinary action.

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while negotiators for baseball owners and players finally do the heavy lifting that should have been done back in the fall:

Will Brayden Schenn’s return to Philadelphia remind Flyers fans of the disastrous trade that helped plunge their team into the pit of despair?

Is our old friend Mike Yeo having fun as the Flyers’ interim coach?

Will Jordan Binnington ever play again?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Florida was essentially in a must-win situation against Auburn on Saturday. The Gators had lost two in a row, at Kentucky and Texas A&M, and their NCAA tournament hopes were foundering. A 17-2 Auburn run spanning both halves looked like it would bury them, but the Gators responded with a 12-2 run midway through the second half and got some huge shots from Tyree Appleby (26 points). Florida forward Colin Castleton (19 points, eight boards, three blocks) also outplayed counterpart Walker Kessler inside. Earlier in the week, Tennessee avenged its 28-point mid-January loss at Kentucky in beating the Wildcats by 13 in Knoxville. The Volunteers went on a 17-1 run early in the game, and Kentucky was rarely able to make it a game for the final 30 minutes. The two biggest keys for the Vols were limiting turnovers and transition defense. The Vols coughed it up 20 times in the first meeting and were consistently beat down the floor; they turned it over just eight times on Tuesday and rarely allowed easy baskets.”

Joe Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: “Perhaps in a rush to move past the misery of two years of the COVID-19 pandemic we have been too quick to take a moment to recognize just how dramatic Kentucky’s turnaround has been this season. For as much as Calipari wants to refer to the 2020-21 Wildcats’ 9-16 record as an aberration, it was no sure thing the program would immediately return to national prominence after the struggles of a year ago. Calipari remade his staff, hiring two new assistant coaches, and embraced the transfer portal after missing on several top targets in the 2021 high school class. He ended up with a roster heavy on experience with just the perfect mix of personalities to build into a winner. In the portal, Calipari landed the leading candidate for National Player of the Year, the SEC’s leader in assists and one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. Losing star point guard commitment Nolan Hickman to Gonzaga late in the 2021 recruiting cycle could have been a crippling blow to the roster, but Calipari replaced him with TyTy Washington, now the best freshman guard in the country.”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Rutgers was on a fantastic four-game winning streak against ranked teams and was trying to make it five at Purdue on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Scarlet Knights came up short in an 84-72 loss to the Boilermakers. Rutgers sits at 80 in the NET, and while that metric is not really used decisively, it would be the worst ranking in any NCAA metric for an at-large team since before 1994, when I started tracking the data. Despite the good number of Quad 1 wins, at the moment, the negatives weigh larger.”

Andy Katz, NCAA.com: “The Red Raiders have beaten their former coach, Chris Beard, twice — first in front of their home fans in Lubbock and later, tons of fans infiltrated the venue in Austin. Texas Tech was announced as the second No. 3 seed, and No. 10 overall, by the men’s basketball selection committee last weekend, and has wins over Kansas, Baylor and Texas twice, as well as Tennessee in New York earlier in the season. The Red Raiders have been one of the best stories of the season. And while Texas Tech is still a relative newcomer to the main stage, Villanova is returning to its rightful place as the top team in the Big East. The Wildcats had a great week with a win at Providence and a home win over Georgetown. Leading the Wildcats was super-senior point guard Collin Gillespie. He returned from a knee injury and has had a second senior season that continues to get better throughout the month of February.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Welcome back, Bulldogs. The bubble wasn't the same without you. Back-to-back victories over Missouri might not dazzle the committee, but this body of work has shaped up nicely. You say you have wins over Alabama and Arkansas, you're 16-11 overall and you have a .500 record in the strong SEC? We say that'll do. We're watching you, Mississippi State, and that's a big game coming up at South Carolina. The Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7) are starting to get some bubbly thoughts of their own.”

MEGAPHONE

“(Trent) Frazier might be my favorite player in the league because fifth-year guy that started the process, understood the process, went through losing and getting his butt-kicked and he just came back and came back, He decided to give it another run when no one else thought he would. He was the best player on the court. Not Kofi (Cockburn). Frazier. He did it on the offensive end. He did it on the defensive end. He played hard and made shots when it mattered. He didn’t do much for the second half, and then in winning time, he made plays.”

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, after Illinois defeated the Spartans 79-74.

