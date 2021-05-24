Tipsheet: Mickelson's triumph provides much-needed cause for celebration

The roaring gallery underscored the enormity of Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship victory at age 50.
The jubilant mob engulfed Mickelson as he strolled to the 18th green to close out his improbable win. The masses walked those final steps with him, relishing the moment.
“I’ve never had something like that,” Mickelson said. “It was a little bit unnerving but it was exceptionally awesome, too.”
The gallery’s over-the-top celebration mirrored the joyful reaction of fellow golfers and the sporting press.
Fans needed such a triumphant moment to help their pandemic haze clear. Spectators are pouring back into venues to watch sports live again and to celebrate moments like this.
And it’s hard to imagine that we’ll see anything to top this for the rest of 2021. LeBron James, the gauntlet has been thrown down. Tom Brady, the same goes for you.
Can you guys turn back your clock and defy the odds again?
What Mickelson did rivals anything LeBron and Tom have done. Playing golf at the highest level takes a huge mental and physical toll.
Tiger Woods personified that struggle. He endured surgery after surgery, rehabilitation stint after rehabilitation stint while trying to remain competitive before a car wreck halted his career.
Mickelson regressed in recent years, as all middle-aged golfers do, but he remained a workout fanatic. He refused to give in. The more his body barked, the harder he pushed to silence the doubts.
“I’ve never been driven by exterior things,” Mickelson said. “I’ve always been intrinsically motivated because I love to compete, I love playing the game. I love having opportunities to play against the best at the highest level.
“That's what drives me, and I think the belief that I could still do it inspired me to work harder. I just didn't see why it couldn't be done. It just took a little bit more effort.''
In doing so, he struck a blow for everybody still struggling to remain vibrant.
Here is what folks were writing about The Mick punching Father Time in the face:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “For the most part, the professional golfer who has spent the better part of 30 years allowing fans to come along on his wild journey through the major championships hid his emotions behind a pair of oversize sunglasses. His steps across the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island were measured, at times even glacially slow. When the CBS cameras caught him between shots, he was often stone-faced, drawing purposefully deep breaths. But now and then, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson broke slightly from the focus that had carried him to a most improbable lead in the PGA Championship and gave his signature thumbs-up to the galleries that were growing behind him. And then, as he emerged from a wall of humanity that had formed on the 18th fairway and saw that he was an easy two-putt from winning the tournament, three fist pumps went skyward. That’s what it looks like when an old man puts it together one last time, at a moment when there was nothing to suggest it was coming. That’s what it looks like when the gates of history open and a living legend has the talent and belief to walk through. That’s what it looks like when golf — the only sport where this is really possible — grants us the opportunity to see something so many enjoyed for so many years but never expected to see again. Phil Mickelson, a major champion for the sixth time and the oldest to ever do it. Seriously, how did this happen? And how lucky are we to be able to see it?”
Alan Shipnuck, Golf Digest: “Running, sweating, screaming, scuffling, tweeting, the fans that swarmed the 18th hole of the Ocean Course on Sunday evening were not merely cheering for a golfer. They had been swept up in a communal experience that was bigger and grander than that. Phil Mickelson didn’t just win the PGA Championship a month shy of his 51st birthday, he exploded our notion of what is possible. How can golf’s most wayward champion survive a booby-trapped course that severely punished impudence? Five years removed from the last time he even contended at a major, how could Phil reinvent himself yet again? Golf genius can be perishable; Mickelson’s idol, Seve Ballesteros, is proof of that. Yet here was Phil, still bailing himself out with wizardly wedge shots on one of golf’s toughest tests while his contemporaries are riding carts and battling the yips on the senior tour. It defied belief.”
Dylan Dethier, Golf Magazine: “This was a victory of the moment. For the first time in more than a year, thousands of fans congregated for a major championship. The vocal, enthusiastic, well-hydrated crowd had exuded pent-up energy all week long. It finally burst at the very end. It was a victory of an era, too. Mickelson won his first PGA Tour event three decades ago and his career has been defined and redefined every few years since. Perhaps no golfer defies categorization more than Mickelson. That’s even more true now that he’s the oldest major champion in history. This was a win for golfers of all ages. It was a win for the longevity of the sport. It was a win for trying hard, for pushing boundaries, for never giving up. To hear Mickelson tell it, this was a win for the love of the game, too.”
Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “Golf is the loneliest sport on Earth. Exposure at the highest level is emotionally equivalent to a climber free soloing a piece of slab that takes your breath away. A place like the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island exacerbates this feeling because the entire sports world is watching you try and juggle your anger, pride and patience when the strip of land that stretches out into the Atlantic Ocean -- which Pete Dye said he would have ‘begged’ for the opportunity to build upon -- is doing its best to rip them from your soul. Somehow, Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship on Sunday under these arduous conditions. He warded off the cold, dark night that comes for every athlete that has ever lived, and he engendered a goosebump-inducing call from Jim Nantz at the end: ‘Phil defeats Father Time.’ It felt as surreal as an ending to a golf tournament has ever felt.”
Bob Harig, ESPN.com: “Phil Mickelson loves the banter, loves the competition, loves golf. That would seemingly be a prerequisite for greatness, but it is hardly a common trait among the elite. It's why careers fade away, why glory is fleeting. Lefty never lost that passion, which is why on Sunday at the PGA Championship he became the oldest major champion in the game's storied history. Mickelson is 50 but still acts like a kid. He takes on players half his age and relishes beating them, getting into their pockets in money games. Then he tells the world all about it. And when the calendar kept turning, Mickelson never gave in to the clock on the wall, instead choosing to fight back and stay relevant. He is the first player in his 50s to claim one of golf's grandest prizes. To say anyone saw this coming at the beginning of the week would be like spitting into the Kiawah Island wind.”