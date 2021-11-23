Tipsheet: Mid-level pitchers fly off the free-agent board

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Executives and player representatives who have dealt with the Yankees so far in free agency sense that they are monitoring the elite shortstop group rather than participating in it, waiting to see if a market collapses, in which case they might still swoop in to try to sign one. The shortstop contracts signed last offseason by Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million) and Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million) provide a top of the market total — notably Carlos Correa and Corey Seager — for which to shoot. And the Yankees, according to multiple sources, have shown no desire to go into that realm. It is still early enough in the process — and there are enough aggressive suitors with money — that Javier Baez, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story also are not going to retreat yet from high-end demands. So what is the Yankee strategy, assuming they are not bluffing about their intentions to avoid mega-buck deals for a shortstop? Without a new collective bargaining agreement in the next week and a half, the expectation is that owners will order a lockout. Among other items, that means no free-agent signings or trades without a new CBA. The consensus is that doesn’t come before February. In that scenario, there would be a frenzy of business — think how quickly NBA and NFL free agency goes — coinciding with the opening of spring training camps. The Yankees could essentially wait until that point and see if markets collapse for a shortstop. Could Story, for example, not like his market and accept a one-year pillow deal at $25 million-$30 million to set himself up better next offseason when free agency is less jammed with elite shortstops?”