Tipsheet: Mid-level pitchers fly off the free-agent board

Baseball’s free-agent pitching marketplace continues to see brisk business with the mid-priced products, er, players coming off the shelf.
Bargain-hunting San Francisco Giants general manager Farhan Zaidi is looking to solidify his staff before the December lockdown. He locked in Anthony DeSclafani with a three-year, $36 million contract and he is zeroing in on Alex Wood with a two-year deal worth more than $10 million.
Oh, and the Giants are pushing for Alex Cobb as well.
DeSclafani, 31, was a classic Zaidi buy last season. After signing for $6 million, he went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA over 167 2/3 innings after escaping the Great American Band Box and his five-season sentence with the Cincinnati Reds.
He is a control pitcher who flourished in a bigger ballpark playing for a defensive-minded team. DeSclafani never won more than nine games with the Reds, but he fit in nicely with the Giants in their 107-victory campaign.
"Obviously, he had a really nice year for us,” Zaidi said. “Beyond his individual stats, we were 21-10 in games that he started, so the team had a lot of success when he took the ball, which is of the ultimate importance.”
This sounds like somebody the Cardinals could have used, no?
Wood was another success story with the Giants, going 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 26 starts last season. He went 16-3 for the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2017, so he offers value when healthy.
Cobb was 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 18 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last season.
Meanwhile lefty Steven Matz, another potential fit for the Cardinals, has an offer in hand from the New York Mets. Matz was 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for the Toronto Blue Jays last season after enjoying his half-dozen seasons with the Mets.
The Blue Jays opted not to make him an $18.4 million qualifying offer, but they are interested in keeping him. The Red Sox, Dodgers, and Angels are among the other teams putting in bids.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about baseball’s hot stove league:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Billy Eppler has had tough jobs before. He has worked in New York, as the assistant general manager of the Yankees. While GM in Anaheim, he worked for an owner generally regarded as an extremely -- to use a polite euphemism -- challenging, in the Angels' Arte Moreno . . . (Mets) owner Steve Cohen has more money than any of his peers -- and more tweets, too. Club president Sandy Alderson has a long and distinguished career in baseball, but, since returning to the Mets in September 2020, has had the worst year of his career: One of his hires was banned from the sport for sexual harassment, and the other was arrested for DWI. Recently, after a string of potential candidates turned down offers or even interviews, Alderson made headlines when he said that the job's New York location has seemingly dented interest in the position. Even under the best conditions, the job wouldn't have been easy: The Mets were a major disappointment last season, losing 37 of their last 58 games. There are enormous holes in the rotation moving forward, especially without concrete information about how much ace Jacob deGrom can contribute in 2022. And the Mets are chasing the Atlanta Braves, who have won four straight division championships and, last month, the World Series.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Executives and player representatives who have dealt with the Yankees so far in free agency sense that they are monitoring the elite shortstop group rather than participating in it, waiting to see if a market collapses, in which case they might still swoop in to try to sign one. The shortstop contracts signed last offseason by Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million) and Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million) provide a top of the market total — notably Carlos Correa and Corey Seager — for which to shoot. And the Yankees, according to multiple sources, have shown no desire to go into that realm. It is still early enough in the process — and there are enough aggressive suitors with money — that Javier Baez, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story also are not going to retreat yet from high-end demands. So what is the Yankee strategy, assuming they are not bluffing about their intentions to avoid mega-buck deals for a shortstop? Without a new collective bargaining agreement in the next week and a half, the expectation is that owners will order a lockout. Among other items, that means no free-agent signings or trades without a new CBA. The consensus is that doesn’t come before February. In that scenario, there would be a frenzy of business — think how quickly NBA and NFL free agency goes — coinciding with the opening of spring training camps. The Yankees could essentially wait until that point and see if markets collapse for a shortstop. Could Story, for example, not like his market and accept a one-year pillow deal at $25 million-$30 million to set himself up better next offseason when free agency is less jammed with elite shortstops?”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Phillies outfielders not named Bryce Harper hit .230/.295/.398 in nearly 1,600 plate appearances this past season. That is untenable. Philadelphia needs help in center and left fields, preferably stablished veterans to push players like Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn, and Matt Vierling into depth roles. It's not just offense either. Their non-Harper outfielders posted minus-12 defensive runs saved in 2021. They need to upgrade their outfield offensively and defensively . . . Starling Marte would be ideal, though it is fair to wonder how much longer he'll remain a top of the line center fielder at age 33. Marte would give Philadelphia a legitimate leadoff force and bring a speed element to an offense that can be a little too station-to-station at times. Start your outfield with Marte and Harper, and you're in good shape. That gives you the latitude to experiment with platoons and young players in left field, if you want.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “So how far are the Astros willing to expand their payroll to get back over that title hump after falling just short in two of the past three seasons? In the short term, that's the concern with paying (Justin) Verlander -- if his presence inhibits other moves. In the middle term -- because there is no long term right now in his situation -- it's all about the upside that comes with one of the era's most dominant pitchers as compared to the risk that comes with him returning from his first major injury. Still, Verlander made $33 million last year while pitching zero innings. Former teammate and fellow free agent Zack Greinke made $32.9 million. That's about $66 million on two starting pitchers; now Verlander will get $25 million while Greinke is looking for a team. Seems like there should be plenty of funds left to fill out the roster. The thing that makes you want to give the Astros the benefit of the doubt: If they hadn't made Verlander the offer that he accepted, another team was going to be more than ready to do something very similar. I landed on this grade simply because of the post-injury uncertainty. But, really, you have to love this bold move by the Astros, not just for what Verlander might do for them, but for what he won't do for an American League rival.”