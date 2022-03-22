Tipsheet: Mid-Major Five try to rise to SEC basketball coaching challenge

The SEC has assembled its freshman head coaching class of 2022. These five coaches arrive with high hopes and sterling credentials, but they will face ruthless competition and tough odds.

Which will flourish and which will fall by the wayside during the next three to five years?

After Mike White jumped from Florida to Georgia under some duress, five conference schools dipped into the mid-major ranks to hire their next coach.

These schools explored similar pools of candidates and there was plenty of overlap. When the music stopped, George Mason coach Kim English didn’t have a chair but these guys did:

Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates, 42, landed at Missouri. The school picked him on the strength of his turnaround of a downtrodden Horizon League program and his productive service on the staff of Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton. He has been around quite a few more blocks than English, so that experience combined with his upward career trajectory made him attractive.

San Francisco coach Todd Golden, 36, got the prized job at Florida. The former Auburn assistant coach posted a 57-36 record in three seasons at San Francisco and reached the NCAA tournament this season before losing to Murray State. “That is an absolutely grand slam hire by Florida,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Todd Golden is in that next generation of brilliant young coaches.”

Murray State coach Matt McMahon, 43, stepped in at LSU. He will start his tenure under the cloud of potential NCAA sanctions due to the brazen and sloppy cheating of predecessor Will Wade. McMahon took over the Racers, a perennial mid-major power, and posted a 154-67 mark in five season. They won four regular season Ohio Valley Conference championships and three OVC Tournament crown. They also scored two first-round victories in the NCAA Tournament.

Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris landed at South Carolina after the Gamecocks tried, and failed, to hire NCAA scofflaw Sean Miller to replace Frank Martin. Paris, 47, was as a successful assistant at Wisconsin for seven years before getting his first head coaching opportunity. He built an 87-70 record in five seasons with the Mocs and led them to the Big Dance this season, where they fell to Illinois.

New Mexico State coach Chris Jans, 52, hired on at Mississippi State. He previously had been head coach at Bowling Green, where his unfortunate Urban Meyer Moment at a college bar cost him his job. Jans posted a 122-32 record in five seasons with New Mexico State and guided the program to the Big Dance three times.

These five coaches come into the treacherous SEC during tumultuous times. Traditional league power Kentucky is reeling from its ugly first-round exit against Saint Peter’s.

“I've been here 20 years at Kentucky, and I've lived in and worked alongside what I consider the greatest fanbase in America,” Kentucky athletic Director Mitch Barnhart noted. “We're built for championships. It's about championships in March and April, deep, deep runs. We fell short of that this year.

“(Kentucky) celebrates championship-level performance. We need to return that. Our fans deserve that. I am deeply disappointed as they are, that we didn't have a chance to experience that this year in Indianapolis, Philadelphia and New Orleans."

So coach John Calipari’s seat is getting warm.

Tennessee’s early exit has boosters grumbling about coach Rick Barnes. Going to the NCAA Tournament year after year is not good enough for those people.

Barnes can expect intense scrutiny as he prepares for next season.

Nate Oats saw his Alabama team fade this season – as Missouri did a year ago under Cuonzo Martin – and now some Crimson Tide players seem ready to pull the chute. Jaden Quinerly, Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose-Hylton are reportedly pondering transfers.

It appears Oats will have to hit the reset button at Alabama.

Also, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis faces win-or-else pressure after his injury-depleted team collapsed this season and Vanderbilt fans will want more than another NIT run under coach Jerry Stackhouse.

So wish the Mid-Major Five the best of luck as they enter the fray.

Simple math tells us they can’t all succeed in this hypercompetitive conference, despite their considerable ability. Let the sorting begin this week as they start fighting over talent.

Here is what folks have been writing about the SEC coaching scene:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Much of the buzz surrounding the Missouri job before the weekend centered on Murray State's Matt McMahon, but the Tigers pivoted to Cleveland State's Dennis Gates as their hire. And it's a hire that makes sense. He has plenty of experience recruiting at the high-major level from his time at Florida State and other programs, and he's already won two regular-season titles and been to an NCAA tournament as head coach.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “LSU athletic director Scott Woodard has, in the past, made splashy head-coaching hires during his tenure, most recently nabbing Brian Kelly as football coach away from Notre Dame and Kim Mulkey as women's basketball coach away from Baylor, which made the men's basketball hire one of fascination given the Tigers' resources. But McMahon's rising profile, NCAA Tournament success and consistent capability of doing more with less made him a prime candidate for a job in the power conference ranks, and there's an undeniable appeal in jumping from the OVC to the SEC with a huge pay increase to boot. Originally from Tennessee, McMahon played college basketball at Appalachian State before later returning to his alma mater as an assistant. He also cut his teeth in the coaching ranks as an assistant at Tennessee, UNC Wilmington and Murray State before his recent run of success with the Racers. LSU is a great job with fantastic resources and a winning history, but for McMahon, it comes with its own challenges. The school canned Wade earlier this month shortly after receiving a Notice of Allegations tied to wrongdoing under his watch, and the program could face penalties for his alleged misdeeds that extends to McMahon's tenure.”

Neil Blackmon, Saturday Down South: “(Mike) White’s failures, namely, the inability of his pressing style of defense and a pragmatic at-best, simplistic at-worst offense, made the transition from the midmajor ranks to the SEC difficult, and once White lost Billy Donovan’s recruits, his teams struggled to find an identity or continuity on offense. White built a culture that was good enough to avoid losing seasons and missed postseasons, but the program never had an identity that assured it was championship-caliber on occasion as well. As one high-level Florida booster told me this week, ‘Gators fans could deal with a losing season on occasion if it meant a championship one was around the bend.’ Under White, Florida’s ceiling and its floor were bundled too closely together. For Golden to deliver on the reward and not the risk, the Gators will need his positive traits to deliver a higher ceiling than the program had under White. Just 36 years old, Golden is thought of as an innovator. Like his mentor Kyle Smith, who is now the head coach at Washington State but who employed Golden for multiple seasons as they rebuilt the San Francisco program back to heights not seen since the Bill Russell days, Golden loves analytics. He approaches basketball data that informs his ‘moneyball’ approach to recruiting and in particular, the transfer portal. Golden asks what the data suggests he needs to compete, and he goes and finds a player that offers that data point. Golden also runs a modern offense, a blend of concepts he learned under Pearl and Randy Bennett, that while not married to any particular type of tempo (the Dons have ranged from 91st in tempo to 167th in Golden’s 3 seasons, per KenPom), does place a huge priority on sharing the basketball and cutting with purpose. It is far less ball-screen reliant than White’s recent offenses.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “(Jans) is well-traveled both as a head coach and assistant at the junior college and mid-major ranks. He was an assistant at Wichita State under Gregg Marshall from 2007 to 2014 as the Shockers ascended to prominence in the Missouri Valley Conference and nationally. Before his run at New Mexico State, Jans was also the head coach at Bowling Green for one season, helping engineer a quick turnaround. But he was fired for conduct that ‘failed to meet his obligations as a head coach and the expectations that BGSU Athletics has for its coaches’ after video surfaced an incident between Jans and a woman at an off-campus bar.”

MEGAPHONE

“When Florida’s looking around for a coach, you’ve got a guy with some SEC experience as an assistant, you’ve got a head coach who’s been successful in a very competitive conference, He played for a great coach at Saint Mary’s. He’s worked for some really good coaches.”

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.