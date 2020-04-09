Tipsheet: Mid-major talent drain continues as Cook moves from SIU Carbondale to Gonzaga

Once again, mid-major basketball stars are seizing the opportunity to move up to higher competitive levels in the NCAA's vibrant transfer market.
A prime example of that is Our Town’s Aaron Cook, a point guard who made steady progress during his first three seasons at SIU Carbondale.
On one hand, it was a shame to see Cook depart Carbondale for Gonzaga. Had he stayed healthy for his senior season, the Salukis would have taken a run at the MVC Tournament title with coach Bryan Mullins doing great work in his first season.
Cook suffered a broken shooting hand Nov. 19. He underwent surgical repairs, but his discomfort lingered and he decided to end his season at six games rather than try a late-season comeback.
That gave him a chance to pursue a medical redshirt for this season and move on as a graduate transfer.
Had Cook stayed in Carbondale, Mullins would have had a better chance to build a special team around him. Cook, a product of Westminster Christian Academy, could have cemented his place in the school’s record books.
But Gonzaga is Gonzaga. The Zags went 31-2 last season and will be a national title threat again next season, so Cook gets to step up in class in a big, big way.
He is headed out West to finish his college career at one of the nation’s high-profile programs.
Former SEMO star Denzel Mahoney made a similar jump as a regular transfer. He made a strong initial showing at Creighton last season, averaging 12 points per game.
Another SEMO standout, forward Sage Tolbert, recently moved up to Temple as a regular transfer. New Redhawks coach Brad Korn is starting over virtually from scratch; most of his top players landed in the transfer portal after the school fired Rick Ray as coach.
Many SEC schools are targeting mid-major stars this spring to bolster their roster. Forward Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac) landed at Texas A&M, for instance, and forward A.J. Anosike (Sacred Heart) moved up to Tennessee.
Missouri remains in the hunt for Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner, who would bring the proven scoring ability the Tigers desperately need.
As for Cook, he became a hot commodity when he hit the market. He was averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists when he got hurt. Cook was grading out as an elite on-ball defender, too.
Gonzaga was shopping for a grad transfer guard because seniors Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder have moved on.
The Zags have a top-10 recruiting class, including guards Jalen Suggs and Dominick Harris and wing player Julian Strawther. Suggs was widely ranked as a Top 10 national recruit and he has considered skipping college to play pro ball overseas before coming draft eligible.
Gonzaga could also return junior guard Joel Ayayi, who averaged 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. So Cook might face heavy competition for playing time next season.
But again, Gonzaga is Gonzaga. Cook will climb onto the big stage in some capacity.
Here is what folks are writing about the college basketball landscape:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The college basketball season's premature end did nothing to slow the proliferation of transfers; it just got things started earlier than usual. There have been about 40 players entering the NCAA transfer portal each day since the season ended in mid-March, and that's unlikely to slow down anytime soon.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “When you're a McDonald's All-American and projected lottery pick coming out of high school, the last thing you ever expect to be is a sophomore in college. So Scottie Lewis, quite reasonably, always assumed he'd enter the 2020 NBA Draft, presumably after a terrific freshman season for a great college team. But he didn't have a terrific freshman season. And his team wasn't great. (Those two things were connected, by the way.) So the one-time projected lottery pick turned into a likely second-round pick. And when you combine that fact with the uncertainty surrounding this draft, Scottie Lewis, on Monday, did a sensible thing: he announced he's returning to Florida for a sophomore year he didn't previously plan to play.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “When was the last time a national player of the year-type standout returned to school and played the next season? It has been a while. Tyler Hansbrough won the Wooden and Naismith awards in 2008, came back in 2008-09 and led North Carolina to a national title -- but had to watch Oklahoma's Blake Griffin take top individual honors that season. Which brings us to (Luke) Garza, who lost out on the Naismith award to Obi Toppin last week . . . The 6-foot-11 Garza combined volume with efficiency and was the only major-conference player in the nation to average at least eight made 2-pointers per contest. While it was common to knock his defense (and true, he's not exactly fleet afoot on D), Garza's individual numbers for blocks and defensive boards were commendable enough within a Hawkeyes defense that played (more or less by necessity) a good deal of zone.”
Jeremy Woo, SI.com: “This might be Rick Barnes’ most talented Tennessee team and looks like a legit SEC dark horse, with a wealth of talent on the perimeter led by five-star freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson. Someone is going to have to come off the bench, whether it’s one of those two or returning point guard Santiago Vescovi, but these are pretty good problems to have. Josiah Jordan-James and Yves Pons have plenty of untapped upside, E.J. Anosike transfers in from Sacred Heart, and productive big man John Fulkerson is also back. If all goes well, the Vols should be extremely tough defensively, and will benefit from having more shot-creators on the roster, even though the backcourt skews young.”
MEGAPHONE
“I want to be sensitive to the change. Change is hard. There is a lot of emotion that goes into it. I don’t know them and they don’t know me, so I think that it is unfair for me to come in and say ‘I don’t want him if he doesn’t want to be here.’ I don’t think that is the right way to go about it either.”
• Brad Korn, to the Southeast Missourian, on the roster turnover after he replaced Rick Ray as coach.
