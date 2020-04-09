Tipsheet: Mid-major talent drain continues as Cook moves from SIU Carbondale to Gonzaga

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “When was the last time a national player of the year-type standout returned to school and played the next season? It has been a while. Tyler Hansbrough won the Wooden and Naismith awards in 2008, came back in 2008-09 and led North Carolina to a national title -- but had to watch Oklahoma's Blake Griffin take top individual honors that season. Which brings us to (Luke) Garza, who lost out on the Naismith award to Obi Toppin last week . . . The 6-foot-11 Garza combined volume with efficiency and was the only major-conference player in the nation to average at least eight made 2-pointers per contest. While it was common to knock his defense (and true, he's not exactly fleet afoot on D), Garza's individual numbers for blocks and defensive boards were commendable enough within a Hawkeyes defense that played (more or less by necessity) a good deal of zone.”