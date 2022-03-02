Tipsheet: Mid-major teams hunt NCAA tourney berths as realignment looms

Mid-major conference tournament craziness is upon us. College basketball teams are in sudden-death mode with NCAA Tournament berths at stake.

Looming realignment adds to the drama. Many schools will switch places after the postseason. Long-time rivalries will die and new rivalries will be born.

Some of this is sad, some of it’s exciting -- and all of it is inevitable.

The pressure to get ahead in this billion-dollar industry is immense. The resulting pushing and pushing extends far beyond the power conferences.

Once in a while a school says “enough” and ducks out. Hartford won the America East Conference Tournament last season, reached the Big Dance, lost to Baylor . . . and then decided to drop down to Division III and do the whole student-athlete deal for real.

Mostly, though, schools press forwards in search of greater athletic glory.

Down at the Enterprise Center this week, Loyola Chicago will take one more run at the Arch Madness title before leaving the Missouri Valley Conference for the Atlantic 10.

Over in Evansville, Ohio Valley Conference mainstay Murray State will make one last bid for the league tourney title before exiting for the MVC. Belmont (to the MVC) and Austin Peay (to the Sun Belt) are also heading out the door after this school year, so they will be saying farewell too.

Determining the winners and losers in all this shuffling is difficult, since athletic fortunes as the mid- and lower-major level fluctuate as coaches come and go.

Right now Loyola Chicago looks like a great add for the A-10. The Ramblers bring another major market to the league and a recent run of high-profile success.

But it took former coach Porter Moser years to build up that program so that it could move up from the Horizon to the MVC and eventually flourish against tougher competition.

Drew Valentine replaced Moser this season and posted a 22-7 record with a veteran team. Now he must replace a LOT of talent while stepping up to a tougher league.

Valentine is considered one of the brightest young coaches in the industry. So if succeeds, he could get on a fast track to a better job and Loyola have to make a home-run hire to replace him.

If he fails, Loyola would have to make a home run hire to replace him. So it goes in college basketball, where programs are only as good as the next coach.

To replace the Ramblers, the MVC swiped Illinois Chicago from the Horizon League. The Flames haven’t enjoyed much basketball success, they will keep the Valley’s foothold in that valuable TV market.

Belmont was a better get for the league since that school adds the Nashville market to the league and brings a rich history of sustained success. Rick Byrd won a million games coaching there and Casey Alexander has carried on that dominance during the past three years.

At some point Alexander will get major college offers, so Belmont could have another big decision to make.

The same goes for Murray State, which has seen Matt McMahon post a 28-2 regular season mark and go 18-0 in OVC play. The Racers reached the Big Dance twice in McMahon’s previous six years and they should return this year even if they fail to win the league’s automatic berth.

This school has hired well in the past – Mick Cronin, Billy Kennedy, Steve Prohm and then McMahon – and at some point it will have to pass that test again.

With these schools pushing upward, the OVC was left in a lurch. Much of its instability relates to football needs, which prompted Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State to move to the ASUN last year and Austin Peay to head there this year.

The OVC may have to reposition itself as an entry-level Division I conference for Midwest and Mid-South school. It has welcomed ever-ambitious Lindenwood and Southern Indiana from the Division II ranks and it could target Lincoln Memorial as well.

It also added Little Rock from the Sun Belt, which has been loading up on football schools. Western Illinois would be another logical addition, since it is a geographic outlier in the Dakota-centric Summit League.

The upshot of all this should be a better opportunity for SEMO and SIU Edwardsville to succeed in OVC basketball, so count those schools among the potential realignment winners.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “I've maintained for months that the list of viable national title contenders is more than 10. If you expand that out to teams that can reasonably play their way into the Final Four (without needing a huge bracket break against one or two double-digit seeds after the first round), I think the number's 20. So when we get that glorious field of 68 on Selection Sunday, take a scan at which teams are occupying the No. 3, 4 and 5 lines. The sport is too deep and has too much talent this season to reliably depend upon some combination of only No. 1 or No. 2 seeds to play through to New Orleans. Teams like Providence, Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Villanova, UCLA, Arkansas and Houston could be No. 3, 4 or 5 seeds. None making the Final Four would be that shocking. I expect a competitive tournament that delivers with four quality teams, only those four teams won't be the best of the best (as we think they are) when revealed in less than two weeks.”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “Conference tournaments are underway, and that can only mean one thing: The bid thieves are about to join the party. There are two kinds of bid stealers, of course, the first originating with upset losers in possible one-bid leagues. This year, that means bubble teams should be rooting for the likes of Murray State, Davidson and North Texas. Losses by any of the three -- particularly Murray State and Davidson -- would take away one bid apiece from those teams riding the bubble.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Gators resuscitated their at-large bid chances with a Feb. 19 upset of Auburn. Now they'll close out the regular season with two goals: to beat Vanderbilt and pull off another major upset at home vs. Kentucky. As it stands, Florida's credentials only showcase two Quadrant 1 wins and that's likely not enough to get in. The Gators need to beat the Wildcats or stage a deep run in the SEC tourney to be among the 68 NCAA tournament teams.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The Blue Devils are a national title contender. It's a moment of uncertainty for the ACC as Mike Krzyzewski prepares to retire just a year after UNC legend Roy Williams retired. Fellow coaching legends Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and Leonard Hamilton at Florida State are also aging and will need miraculous runs through the ACC Tournament to even reach the NCAA Tournament. This is to say nothing of how prestigious programs Louisville and Virginia are also down. Clearly, the ACC has long-term issues to address. But the league should have a better winning percentage in this NCAA Tournament than it did while posting a 4-7 mark in last year's event. Matching the Pac-12's 13-5 mark from last year's tournament isn't realistic, but the ACC will salvage some dignity in March, perhaps through a deep Duke run and a couple of surprise Sweet 16 runs from poorly seeded teams.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “When JD Notae entered the transfer portal after the 2018-19 season, it was to limited fanfare. He had put up very good numbers during his two seasons at Jacksonville, but there wasn't a rush of schools waiting to sign him. The Razorbacks beat out a slew of mid-major programs for his commitment -- which makes sense, given Eric Musselman was still at Nevada when Notae hit the portal. Arkansas is certainly glad it took a chance on Notae, though. After establishing himself as one of the best sixth men in the country last season, the talented guard is second in the SEC in scoring and is coming off arguably his best two-game stretch in an Arkansas uniform. Notae had 22 points and six rebounds in a solid road win at Florida on Tuesday, then followed it up with one of the best offensive performances we've seen in the league this season. Against Kentucky on Saturday, Notae was mostly unguardable. He carried the Razorbacks on his back in the first half, scoring 18 points, and then used the added defensive attention in the second half to his advantage, dishing out five assists. He finished with 30 points and eight assists in another huge win for Arkansas.”

MEGAPHONE

“Of course, I want to be back here. But in this position and this job, whatever happens will happen. I'm hoping that I'll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing, after losing his 18th straight game.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.