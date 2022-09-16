Tipsheet: Mighty Dodgers face championship-or-bust challenge

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 98-44 this season. They lead the National League West by 21 games over the big-spending San Diego Padres.

They have overcome numerous pitching injuries. They appear to be moving toward fuller strength as the postseason nears.

If they can fulfill their destiny and win another World Championship, they will be remembered as one of the greatest teams of all time.

But if they fall short – as they did last season – then they will be judged a massive failure.

“It’s two-fold, if you make it all of the way, that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts told reporters after the Dodgers clinched still another division title. “And if you don’t, you’re a failure.

"It’s not fair, but it’s part of it. It is what it is.’’

This is the challenge Dodgers players gladly signed up for this season. Last season the surprising San Francisco Giants knocked them into the wild card game, which was a tense sudden-death game against the Cardinals.

The Giants also pushed them to the brink in the NLDS, so the Dodgers were vulnerable to upset when they faced the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

This season the Dodgers want to keep steamrolling the competition all the way through the postseason.

“We have created a standard for ourselves in how we play baseball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “When you start in spring training, start the season, you know you have a talented roster.

“But looking into the season, we weren’t the defending National League West champions. So that was first on our list, to get the division back in Los Angeles.”

That mission has been accomplished, so now the Dodgers are focused on earning a parade.

“This team’s pretty stacked on both sides, and we’ve been playing good baseball for a long time,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman, who helped knock off the Dodgers last season while with the Braves. “Sometimes, it’s not about the best team going into the playoffs, it’s the hottest team. And we’ve been one of the best teams, and the hottest team, all season.”

“We won 88 games last year with the Braves, and won the World Series,” Freeman said. “No one talks about regular-season records when you’re in the playoffs. Look at the Seattle Mariners. They won 116 games [in 2001], but they didn’t win the World Series, so it didn’t matter.

“Now, if we win 120 regular-season games and win the World Series, that would be cool. To win 120 games, break the record, and then win the World Series, then we’ll reflect on it. But until you win a World Series, it doesn’t really matter.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It isn't just that (Aaron) Judge is leading in lots of categories or has huge counting numbers. He's lapping the competition . . . no one else has 50 homers. No one else even has 40. Kyle Schwarber is the NL leader with 37 home runs. In the AL, Mike Trout is second with 35. Since Babe Ruth, the other runs at 60 homers came in tandems. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa had each other. When Barry Bonds hit 73, Sosa hit 64. Roger Maris' 61-homer season was part of the M&M boys, as Mickey Mantle hit 54. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton hit 59 and Judge had 52. Ryan Howard's 58-homer season in 2006 saw David Ortiz hit 54. And so on. It's funny that usually when Babe Ruth has been invoked in MVP discussions these last two seasons it's due to Ohtani and his two-way prowess, but this time around, it's Judge. The last time we saw a hitter dwarf the field like this in home runs was Ruth. No player has had a 20-plus home run lead since Ruth finished 1928 with 54. Hack Wilson and Jim Bottomley finished tied for the NL lead with 31 (Lou Gehrig was second in the AL with 27).”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “I would argue that no individual player in baseball—not even Albert Pujols—is taking more historically significant at-bats than the Yankees’ star slugger is right now, because he’s chasing down the best-known number in the game. Judge currently sits at 57 home runs on the year, or four shy of Roger Maris’s iconic 61. That’s technically only the American League record for dingers in a single season, with McGwire, Sosa, and Bonds all surpassing it between 1998 and 2001. But for many baseball fans, and particularly for Yankee fans, it’s the mark that matters most, because it’s attainable, steeped in the game’s lore, and independent of the era when everyone hulked up. Unlike the big boppers of the turn of the millennium, Judge stands head and shoulders above his contemporaries, having smashed a whole 20 more taters than the next-highest man on the 2022 leaderboard. He is without question the scariest man in the entire league for a pitcher to face down, and for that reason, in addition to his 57 home runs, Judge is also second in MLB with 89 walks. Which sucks! Particularly now, with time running out and anticipation running high for every appearance, seeing Judge rendered incapable of even trying to do the coolest thing he does is no fun.”

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “Aaron Judge is going to break the all-time American League home run record while sometimes playing center field for a struggling yet playoff-bound Yankees team that he’s keeping afloat nearly by himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. Shohei Ohtani is going to hit 35-plus homers while also throwing 150 innings or so of 2.50 ERA ball as a pitcher. He is not worse than he was when he won the MVP unanimously last year, and he’s having another season without precedent, aside, of course, from himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. You can see why this conversation is going to get so impassioned. While we believe that Judge is likely to win the balloting, there’s not really a wrong answer here. Both players are having all-time great seasons. To find a flaw in either is nitpicking. The award will matter, but it also won’t. We’ll be talking about these seasons for decades no matter who finishes first.”

Brian Menendez, Baseball Prospectus: “For pitchers who have thrown at least 100 of both pitch types, (Andre) Pallante is in fact the only pitcher whose four-seamer gets more sink than his sinker. How could this be? The answer lies in spin efficiency. When pitchers throw both a four-seamer and a sinker, the spin efficiencies tend to mirror each other, since the two are largely the same pitch thrown with different seam orientations. Pallante is the exception to this rule, with his four-seamer having a much heavier gyro component than his sinker. At 72% active spin, Pallante’s four-seamer is on the cusp of being a cut-fastball, but instead of moving to his glove-side, it just sinks like a cinder block. The sinker, on the other hand, with a much higher active spin rate of 87%, is able to get more ride behind it, thanks to Pallante’s high arm slot. Perhaps this plays up in the form of deception for Pallante, as it must throw hitters for a loop when they encounter a pitcher like this who defies conventional wisdom. Imagine reading a scouting report that said 'sinking four-seamer, rising sinker' and not coming away confused! Whatever the case may be, it is certainly working for him thus far, as despite not missing very many bats, Pallante is putting up a more than solid rookie campaign.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Tuesday's game looked like a sure win: Jacob deGrom starting against the Cubs. Instead, deGrom allowed three runs in six innings, including a home run, as the Cubs won 4-1. The Mets' ace did manage to strike out 10, giving him 73 in 49 1/3 innings. With Max Scherzer making a rehab start in Syracuse on Wednesday, the Mets will hopefully get their 1-2 punch back together for next week. New York is hoping to turn things around after this current underwhelming stretch in which it has gone 5-6 against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs. If the Mets lose out to the Braves, they're going to regret not playing better against the dregs of the NL.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “(Juan) Soto’s producing his lowest average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and xWOBA since his 2018 rookie season, as well as his highest average launch angle since ’19. Yet his expected and actual stats have never diverged by this much, particularly in the direction of underperfomance. Again, Soto’s atypically high average launch angle offers a hint that leads us to this year’s 12.1% infield fly ball rate, the highest mark of his career, 4.5 points above his career mark and 5.4 points above last year’s mark. The 17 infield flies he’s this year are as many as he hit from 2019 to ’21 combined! Digging deeper onto his Statcast page, Soto is making more poor contact than usual. ‘Weak’ contact is defined as any balls hit below 60 mph, including bunts (of which he has just one this year, his first since 2019) . . . Even an elite hitter like Soto makes poor contact more than half the time he connects. But this year, he’s been making a lot more of it than usual, particularly when it comes to getting under balls; that’s a lot of pop-ups and routine fly outs.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Despite some of the reservations about his playcalling, (Willson) Contreras is still viewed as the best option in what is perceived to be a weak group of free agent catchers. Even if his market doesn't develop, Contreras can accept the (qualifying offer), return to the Cubs, and follow the same strategy Grandal did with the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2019 season: betting on himself on a one-year deal before hitting free agency again in the fall of 2023 (a team can only use the qualifying offer on a player once). But rival evaluators also believe Contreras might wind up returning to the Cubs on a multiyear deal, if one emerges at a range the Cubs find more acceptable. On Saturday, owner Tom Ricketts indicated the Cubs -- whose payroll has been slashed dramatically over the last two years -- will spend this winter, with club president Jed Hoyer making personnel choices.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m going to tell you, it don’t matter who is on the mound. Our guys, they have been preparing. They’ve been doing their homework and they are ready to play. That’s something that they have been doing every day and they are going to continue.”

Interim White Sox manager Miguel Cairo, on his resurgent team.