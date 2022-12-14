Tipsheet: Mike Leach forged his own unique path to college football success

College football lost one of its greatest offensive innovators -- and one of its most eccentric characters as well -- with the sudden passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

“He's truly a one-of-a-kind,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said, according to ESPN. “There will never be another Mike Leach to walk this earth or grace the sideline at a college football game.”

The Pirate changed the sport with his Air Raid offense. The high-scoring spread offenses you see today – like the stuff Eli Drinkwitz does at Missouri – trace their roots to the groundbreaking schemes Leach implemented when college football was still a power game.

He made the sport way more fun. Leach was also an oddball intellectual with eclectic interests and a weird sense of humor. He lacked the public relations polish to run one of the blue blood programs.

“He changed college football,” former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said. “He took college football from a very conservative offensive approach where coaches were afraid to make a mistake.

“I go back to the word fearlessness. He's not afraid to take risks.”

Leach wasn't for everybody. While serving as a color commentator for ESPN, Craig James became unhappy with how Leach treated his son Adam at Texas Tech.

James led a campaign to get Leach fired, claiming that Adam James had been mistreated after suffering a concussion.

Leach denied the allegations and sued the school for wrong termination. Undaunted by that setback, The Pirate sailed on to further success at Washington State and Mississippi State while that was being litigated.

The only comparable coach Tipsheet has been around is the late Rick Majerus, another eccentric with eclectic interests and an, um, unconventional way of going through life.

As with Leach, one never knew which direction a conversation with Majerus would head or where it would end.

As with Leach, Majerus did things his own unique way and ultimately got results.

But Tipsheet doesn’t believe Majerus did a harsh takedown of that not-so-beloved Halloween treat, candy corn, during his successful run with SLU basketball.

That was just one of the many interesting stands Leach took over the years.

“I've never liked candy corn. I think it's just awful,” Leach said during one of his many memorable news conferences. “I think candy corn is awful. You know, it's like fruitcake. There's a reason they serve fruitcake once a year, because it's awful. There's a reason they only serve mint julips once a year, because they're awful. And there's a reason they only serve candy corn once a year, because it's awful. Now that does beg the question why they serve it at all, but, anyway, that's my opinion."

Here is what folks have been writing about The Pirate:

Pat Forde, SI.com: “Leach disdained coachspeak. During the week, he was his profession’s foremost expert on pirates, expounded enthusiastically on theoretical animal fights and dispensed free wedding advice. And on Saturdays, he was the pass-throwingest play-caller in the history of the sport. When did college football accelerate its evolution from Thou Shalt Establish the Run to Spread It and Chuck It? When Mike Leach started winning games that way. What then–offensive coordinator Leach and his boss, Hal Mumme, concocted in the obscure small-college laboratories of Iowa Wesleyan and Valdosta State from 1989 to ’96 was the Air Raid offense. It would, in the years to come, revolutionize the sport. Leach and Mumme borrowed some principles from BYU’s offense under LaVell Edwards, but the ethos was a bit more radical and subversive. The Air Raid was dismissed as a gimmick by the old guard—but the gimmick was working, and the creators delighted in tweaking the nonbelievers. Kentucky athletic director C.M. Newton took a chance on the two iconoclasts in 1997, desperate for a style that would put butts in seats and give star quarterback recruit Tim Couch a vehicle to succeed. When that offense led to Kentucky’s first winning season since the ’80s and Couch being the No. 1 pick in the ’98 NFL draft, the coaching industry started paying attention.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “Perhaps the highest compliment about the most improbable college coaching career of this generation is that as time marches on, and new eras of homogenized football coaches emerge, explaining the Mike Leach coaching experience will sound like fiction. A former rugby player with no college football playing experience? A Pepperdine Law grad who coached in Finland and then won in Lubbock, Pullman and Starkville? A coaching tree that includes Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda and Dana Holgorsen? A list of former players that ranges from Kliff Kingsbury to Josh Heupel? It all sounds like a Dan Jenkins fever dream. But that was Mike Leach, a Renaissance man masquerading as a football coach . . . Experiencing Mike Leach's more than three decades of college coaching helps explain why he was unique. As the college football world descends into mourning for the loss of an American original, it's difficult to encapsulate the breadth of a career that spanned from Cal Poly to Valdosta State, Iowa Wesleyan to Kentucky, and College of the Desert to Oklahoma. He touched three major conferences -- SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 -- and can be traced through nearly every boldface name in the sport the past two decades as a colleague or rival. There are few college coaches at any level who don't have a Mike Leach story, be it from their time as an opponent, using him as an inspiration or bellied up at a bar in the coach's beloved Key West, Florida.”

Ivan Maisel, On3.com: “He showed no interest in the road more traveled. So Leach spent his career outside the velvet ropes of college football coaching, spouting off on oddball topics in ways that made a college football coach seem like an oddball. He came to the office late and worked late, which is not how Bear Bryant did it . . . Leach never got more than a sniff or two at coaching a have. Five years ago, the then-Tennessee athletic director interviewed Leach, and Tennessee responded by firing the athletic director. It forever will remain a mystery as to whether he would have succeeded at a school with a legacy of success. His coaching tree suggests that he knew how to coach – from Lincoln Riley to Art Briles, Josh Heupel to Sonny Dykes and Dana Holgorsen and many more. If you listened to Leach talk about football, what sounded different could prove to be prescient. Leach lobbied for a playoff when a playoff wasn’t cool. He coached the Air Raid offense when that wasn’t cool, either. Look at it now, more mainstream than khaki and still effective more than two decades after Leach came to Bob Stoops’ staff at Oklahoma and sprung it on an unsuspecting Big 12 Conference.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “His offensive formations took over the game. You see Leach's Air Raid today from Division III to Andy Reid's creative play calls with Patrick Mahomes. They may not know it or admit it, but they can trace all of it back to an eccentric native of small-town California, raised in small-town Wyoming who ended up among the all-time greats . . . Luckily, in this modern digital age, we all had front row center seats. If it wasn't his schemes that rejuvenated fortunes at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, it was his antics that made him something funnier, deeper, more important than the average coach. He was more comfortable giving marriage advice than talking ball. He wrote an entire book on the battle tactics of Geronimo. Journalist Bruce Feldman popularized Leach's nickname, ‘The Pirate,’ in their fine book, ‘Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life.’ He made the offbeat his life's work whether football or fun. He could rip apart defenses or joust with administration. The latter cost him his job at Texas Tech in 2009 after alleged mistreatment of a player. Leach fought for his remaining unpaid salary for years.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Back when he coached Washington State, Mike Leach preferred to walk to work, about a 3.5-mile trek. He was never much into driving a car. Walking (or biking or even rollerblading) felt right, and not just for the exercise, but for the randomness of life it could provide. He’d often use the time to call recruits, or friends, or boosters, or media, or whomever else popped into his forever-revving mind. He might have a single, simple question, but one hour and 14 topics later, he’d be describing the best taco he ever ate in Del Rio, Texas. That was Mike Leach. In the winter, when the snow would cover the ground, it wasn’t unusual for Leach to see some animal prints and decide to do some ‘tracking.’ Maybe it was a deer, maybe a fox. He couldn’t help but wonder where the animal had gone. ‘I was just curious where this raccoon lived,’ he once explained. This was, perhaps, the most Mike Leach trait that Mike Leach ever displayed. Capable of noticing something that others just zombie past yet also so endlessly curious that he would fully apply himself into discovery. Not knowing, or, more specifically, not at least trying to know, was just not possible for him, even if it meant the most famous guy in town was tromping through someone’s backyard in search of a critter.”

Sally Jenkins, Washington Post: “Mike Leach was a chronic violator of speech codes who could force you to snort coffee through your nose. He had the disheveled, distracted air of a giant elf drunk on honey, and his deadpan delivery only made his musings on candy corn, wedding hells and the usefulness of the broadax as a home defense weapon the more convulsively amusing. He was an observational genius whose main talent was for exposure — exposure of the predictable opponent and exposure of pedantries, and he treated both as pretty much the same thing. The obituaries for Leach will stress his innovative Air Raid offense and his success at smaller programs, which he likened to pirate coves from which he sneak-assaulted ponderous royal navies. The offense was really just an expression of his fundamental irreverence, which was no unimportant quality . . . Leach kept college football mercifully unserious. Without him, campuses will be dulled and now can revert to their usually programmed rites of safe speech and self-solemnization.”

MEGAPHONE

“Buddies that know him and love him, he’ll call you at midnight, and sometimes you answer, you don’t get off the phone until 1:30 in the morning. And then, sometimes, if you’re too tired, you don’t answer, because you know it’s going to be 1:30 or 2. It’s going to be an hour and a half conversation.”