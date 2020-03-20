Tipsheet: Mismanagement triggers Rams' decline, Gurley's exit

It was weird and rather off-putting to see the Rams assemble a Super Bowl-caliber team in Los Angeles after years of futility under Stan Kroenke, Kevin Demoff and Les Snead in St. Louis.
Were they just that stupid in St. Louis? Or were they trying to lose on purpose to make it easier to move?
Maybe it’s a little of both. Since that one run — which ultimately ended in failure — the Rams fell back again. They finished 9-7 last season and missed the postseason.
Now the Rams are rebuilding again. Thursday’s release of running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews was more evidence of that.
“Damn I got fired on my day off,” Gurley said via Twitter.
What went wrong? The Rams did a poor job of managing their salary cap.
Giving Gurley a four-year, $60 million extension (including $45 million in guarantees) before the 2018 season was a big part of that. Gurley arrived as the 10th overall pick in 2015 with a history of knee issues, so management would have been justified in letting him play out his rookie contract before committing more money to him.
Sure enough, his production for the Rams fell into rapid decline. After rushing for 1,251 yards during the 2018 regular season, he gained 48 yards combined in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.
He gained 857 yards last season while undercutting a lot of fantasy teams.
Perhaps Gurley would have remained more focused had the team stayed in the STL. Whatever the case, the Rams now have to eat dead money cap charges of $11.75 million over two seasons.
Here is what folks have been writing about this fiasco:
Darin Gantt, Pro Football Talk: “The Rams couldn’t find anybody to take Todd Gurley off their hands. (Presumably because Bill O’Brien already traded for a bad running back contract). As a result, the team announced the release of their former workhorse running back. Keeping him on the roster past 4 p.m. would have resulted in another $10.5 million in guarantees, and the Rams are clearly trying to cut their losses here. Between knee problems and a general offensive malaise around him, he was no longer worth the four-year, $60 million contract they gave him less than two years ago, and now he’s on the open market.”
Bryan DeArdo, CBSSports.com: “Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, told CBS Sports last offseason that his client is dealing with an ‘arthritic component to his knee.’ Gurley's health situation became a hot-button topic after he received just 12 touches in the Rams' loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Gurley then saw a diminished role in the Rams' offense last season, receiving a career-low 223 carries while averaging 3.8 yards per carry, his lowest average since 2016. His 207 receiving yards was his lowest total since his rookie season. Gurley did manage to score 14 total touchdowns while rushing for over 10 touchdowns for the fourth time in his career.”
Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times: “He arrived as Tinseltown’s big star, the leading man in the most ballyhooed local sports premiere of this generation. He wound up, like so many failed dreams, on the cutting-room floor. Four years after triumphantly leading the Rams back to Los Angeles, two years after signing one of the richest contracts for a running back in NFL history, superstar Todd Gurley has been officially treated like the last guy on the junior varsity bench. He was cut. Think about that. The great Gurley, the hurdling hellion, just two seasons after being named NFL offensive player of the year. Whacked, canned, axed. He wasn’t traded, because the Rams couldn’t trade him. He wasn’t sent to the minor leagues, because there are no NFL minor leagues. He wasn’t going to retire because he’s only 25.”
Bill Barnwell, ESPN.com: “What has to be frustrating from the perspective of Rams fans is that this team didn't need to hand out this extension at all. Since the league went to its current draft structure in the 2011 CBA, the Rams have been extremely aggressive in giving out extensions to their first-round picks after three seasons. Most teams wait to give out extensions to first-round picks until their young players have finished their fourth season in the pros. The Rams have now given five of their first-rounders extensions after Year 3: pass-rusher Robert Quinn, wide receiver Tavon Austin, linebacker Alec Ogletree, Gurley and, most recently, quarterback Jared Goff. The first four moves turned out to be disappointments, and Goff isn't off to a hot start . . . The Rams had Gurley under contract for one more year with a base salary of $2.3 million. They also had a fifth-year option available at $9.6 million, which was guaranteed for injury that summer and would have been guaranteed for skill the following year. They would have owed just under $12 million for two years of Gurley without having to make any longer-term commitment after that time. If the Rams had gone year-to-year and decided he wasn't worth a longer-term investment, they could have moved on from him this offseason with zero dead money. Instead, the Rams gave him an extension that paid him $26.95 million over those first two seasons. When you include the $7.5 million roster bonus that guaranteed last year, they paid Gurley $34.5 million for two seasons, nearly triple what they could have paid going year to year. They'll also incur all of that dead money, which will hurt their chances of adding valuable players to a top-heavy roster over the next two seasons. When teams typically hand out extensions to first-round picks after three years, the goal is to try to spread the value of the new deal over the two remaining seasons on their current deal and the four new seasons to keep the cap hits low.”
Sam Cooper, Yahoo! Sports: “Gurley becomes the second prominent running back to have significant movement in recent days. On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals moved David Johnson to the Houston Texans in a deal that included star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Johnson was an All-Pro performer in 2016 when he rushed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. Though he missed 2017 with an injury, he received a three-year, $39 million extension early in the 2018 season. Like Gurley, he has now been traded following an underwhelming performance in 2019.”
MEGAPHONE
"I think we've seen players have years that were less than the past come back and actually get back to where they were. He's still a young football player. ... If you did take a step back this year, in terms of stats, I do think you can see players who do come back and get to a higher level than they were in their down years."
• Rams GM Les Snead, to the Associated Press, assessing Todd Gurley shortly after the season.