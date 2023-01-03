Tipsheet: Mississippi State dispatches Illinois, honors Mike Leach

Mississippi State had a day Monday. The Bulldogs paid tribute to late coach Mike Leach with pirate flag logos on their helmet during the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Bullodgs received the opening kick and honored Leach by lining up in his trademark “Air Raid” formation and letting the play clock expire to create a moment of reflection. Illinois declined the delay-of-game penalty.

The Bulldogs defeated Illinois 19-10 with an ugly performance, but they were able to victoriously wave a “Mike” flag afterward.

“Football isn't always a pretty game,” Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers said afterward. “I know Coach Leach would probably be a little upset at some of the decisions, but we fought hard and stayed together as a team. He was with us all the way. He's been with me all the way. I really, really miss him.”

Leach died last month of heart failure. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett stepped up to replace him as head coach.

“Obviously, Mike Leach has been leading this program for three years, and he was out there leading us today,” Arnett said. “Emotional game, obviously.”

Mississippi State earned another victory for the Southeastern Conference in bowl play – and it even covered the 3.5-point spread with a crazy game-finishing play.

The Bulldogs were up 13-10. The Illini were trying the old endless laterals play to score a miraculous touchdown as time expired, but Marcus Banks scooped up an errant pitch for the Bulldogs and raced 60 yards for the TD and a nine-point win.

So Mississippi State never led in the first 59:56 of action . . . then scored nine points in the final four seconds.

Somewhere out in the Great Beyond, Leach doubtlessly approved.

Elsewhere on the last busy bowl day of the season, Penn State dispatched Utah 35-21, LSU punished Purdue 63-7 and Tulane staged an insane rally to topple USC 46-45.

And now all we have left is the national title game between underdorg TCU and overdog Georgia.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football’s bowl season:

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “When it was over, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and his teammates were waving a giant "Mike" flag to the cheering Bulldogs' fans. There hasn't been much to cheer about in Starkville over the past month after Mike Leach's sudden passing on Dec. 12, but Mississippi State summoned just enough offense when it counted Monday to win one for its late coach. The Bulldogs (9-4) won nine games for the first time since 2017 and rallied from a 10-3 deficit in the third quarter. Rogers led two clutch fourth-quarter scoring drives to rally Mississippi State, which didn't score its first touchdown until the first play of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 10-10. The Bulldogs and Rogers set sail on another 68-yard drive in the final minutes, culminating in Massimo Biscardi's 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining for a 13-10 lead. An emotional Rogers said afterward that Leach probably wouldn't have been happy with the way Mississippi State played offensively, but it was the Bulldogs' toughness that was the difference -- and toughness was one of the hallmarks of Leach's teams.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Mississippi State got a – let’s just say, very, very questionable – touchdown from Justin Robinson on fourth and goal from the eight to help tie it up. His foot appeared to be out, but it was called a touchdown and wasn’t reversed. That started a fourth quarter run of 16 unanswered points . . . Illinois was missing a few key guys in the secondary along with RB Chase Brown, and it came within a bad call for a Bulldog touchdown from possibly pulling this off. However, this showed the need for more of a downfield passing game – WR Isaiah Williams did what he could with a slew of yards after the catch, finishing with 114 yards – but there wasn’t any running game and the O line couldn’t keep Tommy DeVito from getting hit. Even with the loss, this was a terrific second season under head coach Bret Bielema, coming up with the program’s first winning season since 2011, establishing a tough defensive style and attitude going forward.”

Les East, Saturday Down South: “LSU was missing several key players. It didn’t matter. The Tigers still had more good players than Purdue, which suffered even more opt-outs than LSU did prior to the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Fla. The disparity in depth showed early and throughout as No. 17 LSU routed the Boilermakers (8-6) 63-7. The bowl point total matched the program record set by Joe Burrow and the 2019 national champions, who blasted Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl Playoff semifinal. The Tigers, who won the SEC West before losing to No. 1 Georgia 50-30 in the SEC Championship Game, finished 10-4 in head coach Brian Kelly’s first season. Jayden Daniels looked the healthiest that he has been since suffering an ankle injury in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M and aggravating it against Georgia, and Garrett Nussmeier made good use of his time spelling Daniels. Nussmeier capped his day by throwing a 75-yard TD pass to Malik Nabers.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, going head-to-head against newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, hung in to make several key plays in the final minutes of a sequence that saw the Green Wave score the final 16 points of the game in the last four and a half minutes of regulation. The win cements arguably the greatest one-season turnaround in modern college football history. Tulane was 2-10 a year ago, and now finishes 12-2 with an American Athletic Conference championship and Cotton Bowl win against a top-10 USC. This was already the program's biggest bowl appearance since 1939, and to mount this kind of comeback on this stage solidifies a true storybook moment for coach Willie Fritz and the Green Wave. The loss was an incredibly disappointing finish to what was otherwise a great showing from the 2022 Heisman winner. Williams threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns on 37-of-52 passing (71%), and flashed all the reasons why Heisman voters were drawn to his electric playmaking ability, often extending plays with his legs while keeping his focus down the field. Though Tulane had one of the better defenses in the AAC this year and often beat blocks to apply pressure to Williams, the one thing the Green Wave struggled to do was bring Williams to the ground. It was also a stellar performance for wide receiver Brenden Rice, who broke out with a career day (six catches, 174 yards, two touchdowns) as the offense was absent of Jordan Addison. It's also a disappointing conclusion to what was otherwise a successful first season with USC for Lincoln Riley. The Trojans coach led the program to its best season in years, but they finish with two losses, go from being No. 4 in the College Football Rankings to losers in the New Year's Six. Oh, and now Riley himself is 1-4 in bowl games throughout his career. With Williams back in the fold, the challenge now is to re-stock the roster -- particularly on defense -- and take aim at a Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance in 2023.”

Paolo Uggetti, ESPN.com: “It was an unfortunate end to another strong season for Kyle Whittingham's Utah squad as they saw their starting quarterback Cam Rising go down with an injury in a loss for the second straight Rose Bowl. While last year's game was a high-scoring affair against Ohio State that went down to the wire, Penn State dominated most of the 35-21 final thanks to a signature performance from senior quarterback Sean Clifford and big plays by some of its underclassmen skill players. Nick Singleton had the play of the day as he broke off an 87-yard touchdown run that prompted the dominant Nittany Lions victory. Penn State outgained Utah by nearly 150 yards and created two turnovers. Clifford's 88-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith was the longest in Rose Bowl history. James Franklin's squad may not return a quarterback next season, but the talent on both sides of the ball that remains may set Penn State up for a season that could be successful beyond just a bowl game victory.”

